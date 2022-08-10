Recap: CyberArk Software Q2 Earnings

CyberArk Software CYBR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CyberArk Software beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.3.

Revenue was up $25.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CyberArk Software's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -0.31 0.16 -0.07 0.02

EPS Actual -0.30 0.28 -0.06 0.01

Revenue Estimate 130.34M 144.48M 119.81M 116.02M

Revenue Actual 127.56M 151.32M 121.60M 117.23M

To track all earnings releases for CyberArk Software visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.