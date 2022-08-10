Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Katrina Altenhofen
On today’s program, I’m talking with Katrina Altenhofen, the Executive Director for Hospice in Washington County, about the new hospice building that opened in Washington.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Conservation Adds Bur Oak to ERWA
Washington County Conservation has added the 103 acre Bur Oak to the English River Wildlife Area (ERWA). Executive Director of Washington County Conservation Zach Rozmus talked with KCII about how this acquisition came about. “So last year, we actually got under contract with a purchase agreement with the Bur Oak...
iowa.media
Photo Gallery: Trashapalooza is back in Iowa City
I wholeheartedly promise that nobody is checking for your six-year-old Swiffer Wet Jet that you just plopped on the side of the road next to the off-putting beige chair with three missing legs. Look me in the eyes: We are not interested. The season has commenced: summertime is over and...
kciiradio.com
Goal Setting Session Scheduled for Washington City Council
At the August 2nd City Council meeting, the council approved a goal-setting session for October 11th before the regularly scheduled city council meeting. This meeting will bring in an outside consultant to overview the council’s current goals and other goals they are considering for the future. Washington Mayor Jaron...
Davenport Southeast advances to Little League World Series
Iowa Little League State Champion Davenport Southeast is headed to the Little League World Series after defeating Missouri to win the Midwest Regional on Friday. Davenport Southeast advanced to Williamsport with a 4-3 victory over Webb City in 7 innings. The Little League World Series will take place from August 17-28. Here’s the final out:
kciiradio.com
USDA Authorizes Washington County for Emergency Haying or Grazing of Conservation Reserve Program Acres
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Matt Russell announced that Washington County and 38 other Iowa Counties, including Iowa, Jefferson, and Keokuk counties, have been approved for emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program Acres. Counties are automatically approved for Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) emergency haying and grazing when they reach the D2 (severe drought) level on the U.S. Drought Monitor and are outside of the primary nesting season. Any participants must receive approval for emergency haying or grazing from their county FSA Office before any action is taken. The emergency haying authorizations end on August 31st, and the emergency grazing period will end on September 30th.
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark returns later this month
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Market After Dark is bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special light attractions, games and more when it returns on August 27. Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announced the details on Friday, saying the seventh annual Market After Dark will run from...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
Iowa Little League Team is One Game Away from Little League World Series
Anyone who played little league baseball had dreams of one day reaching the little league world series. Getting to play in Williamsport Pennsylvania, being on ESPN, and trying to be the best little league team in the world was the goal of every 11 and 12-year-old little league baseball player.
Popular Cedar Rapids Spot For Kids Undergoing a Change
They are synonymous with family fun and after nearly three decades, their name will soon reflect it. While The Play Station in Cedar Rapids slightly pre-dates the Sony Playstation gaming console, the owners of the Cedar Rapids (and Eldridge, Iowa near the Quad Cities) staple have decided in part due to increasing confusion, to make a name change. But almost everything else will stay the same.
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Camden man arrested for traffic and drug offenses; Fort Madison wins state honor for depot renovation
Authorities arrested a western Illinois man who is accused of speeding on a McDonough County road and then crashing his vehicle into a barn. The sheriff’s department reported a deputy spotted James Johnson, 65, of Camden driving a Buick LeSabre at about 100 mph on Bellingham Road on Tuesday night.
Two New Businesses Opening in Northeast Cedar Rapids Development
An area of northeast Cedar Rapids that's already a hotbed of activity is preparing to welcome a pair of new businesses. The Fountains at the corner of Blairs Ferry and Edgewood Road NE will be welcoming a unique workout facility and a new restaurant. HOTWORX, a 24-hour infrared fitness studio,...
kciiradio.com
A Pair of Cinema Events Coming to the Washington County Library
The Washington Public Library will be hosting a pair of cinema events during their August event schedule. The first event will be a Teen Movie Matinee for all local middle and high school students showing the 2014 coming-of-age teen romance movie The Fault in Our Stars. The next film event will be the Classic Cinema Showcase of the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock mystery thriller Rear Window starring Grace Kelly and James Stewart.
KCRG.com
Man gives derecho destroyed trees new life
The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. The storm produced estimated wind gusts up to 140 miles per hour in Cedar Rapids, and caused more than 11 billion dollars in damage. Our Town: Marengo wind turbines...
KCRG.com
Iowa State student found dead
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check
An eastern Iowa hospital has been cited by the state for hiring, without a full background check, a nurse who was later fired for the suspected theft of opioid narcotics. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals reports that in January a registered nurse working at Iowa City’s Mercy Hospital procured a 100-microgram vial of […] The post Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kciiradio.com
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested in Washington County on DCI Forgery Charges
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department arrested thirty-six-year-old Trevor Andrew Clinton of Cedar Rapids on August 11th for a Department of Criminal Investigation forgery warrant. Iowa punishes forgery according to the type of writing involved in the crime. Forgeries involving money, securities, postage, government-issued instruments, and similar specified writings are class D felonies. Penalties include a fine of at least $750 and up to $7,500, up to five years in prison, or both.
