Tesla, Twitter And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
- The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD rose 17.3% to $63.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- Synalloy Corporation SYNL rose 15.2% to $15.30 in pre-market trading after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.
- Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY rose 9.6% to $20.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD rose 5.1% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Tuesday.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB rose 4.4% to $47.19 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly sales.
- Twitter, Inc. TWTR rose 4.3% to $44.65 in pre-market trading after Elon Musk sold Tesla shares and tweets about importance of avoiding emergency stock sale in "unlikely" event of forced deal.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 2.5% to $871.21 in pre-market trading. Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold $6.85 billion worth of the electric-vehicle maker's shares, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.
- CarGurus, Inc. CARG rose 2.1% to $19.55 in pre-market trading. CarGurus shares dropped over 25% on Tuesday after the company issued Q3 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
Comments / 0