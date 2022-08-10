ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petition To Rehire Coach Cale Gundy Surpasses 8,000 Signatures

By News 9
 4 days ago
A petition for the University of Oklahoma to rehire coach Cale Gundy hit 8,700 signatures Wednesday morning.

Gundy stepped down after repeatedly using a racially-charged word during a team film sessions.

don'ttreadonme
3d ago

he didn't do anything but READ what was on that players iPad...what about the player??? why isn't HE reprimanded or kicked off the team???

Lynnette McManaman
4d ago

He has done nothing but say what most of his teammates say. I don't know why anybody needs to say the word but for some reason it is ok for some folks to say it to each other but it's not ok if a certain person says it. Double standards. Look at the quarterbacks that have been coached by him.

Tony Fine
3d ago

For sure, no doubt about it, there is a double standard here. The sad thing is it will never change, no matter what the situation is.......

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Sports#Signatures
Oklahoma Daily

OU updates COVID-19 policies for Norman campus, suspends use of dashboard

OU updated its COVID-19 protocols for its Norman campus on Wednesday, encouraging the community to get vaccinated and use the Healthy Together app, and announced the suspension of updates to its COVID-19 dashboard. OU, again, encouraged its community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, as recommended by the Centers...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake

OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion

Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
