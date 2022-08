A narrow, two-story restaurant decorated with dark wood, willow chandeliers, an elegant bar and shelves filled with bottles, Bridge has some serious aesthetics. It's hard to know what to mention first: its food or its beer selection. That's because the downtown St. Louis spot was deliberately designed by restaurateur Dave Bailey to be the best of both worlds. There's a rotating selection of more than 55 beers on tap plus more than 100 bottles, make-your-own beer flights and tap takeover events. A healthy selection of the beers on tap come from St. Louis brewers, which is in line with the restaurant's focus on locally sourced ingredients. Some dishes there that always pair well with your favorite brew are the soft pretzels, succulent Mojo-roasted pork sandwich and the pasta — always housemade. —Jessica Rogen.

