SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the city of Sharon and. the borough of Grove City in Mercer County. The Mercer County Conservation District sent out a warning Friday morning to those living in Sharon near the Shenango River in the vicinity of the Bud Street Bridge and in Grove City near Wolf Creek, south of East Main Street.

MERCER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO