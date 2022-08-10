Washington was announced as the winner of the 2022 #IowansUnite CommUNITY contest after impressing an independent panel of judges with both their video and essay submissions. The minute-long video presented to the judges was put together by Randy Williams, the uncle of Isabella Santoro, whose essay was used in the contest. Williams spoke with KCII and talked about how his hobby and a nudge from his niece helped showcase Washington to the judges.

