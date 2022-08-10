ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalona, IA

Five stars from Iowa football's open fall practice

For the first time since spring-- there was Iowa football inside Kinnick Stadium. On a beautiful sunny day in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes took Duke Slater Field for their open fall practice. There were several notable players that didn't participate including wide receiver Keagan Johnson, offensive tackle Mason Richman, running back Gavin Williams and others, but there was still plenty to take away.
Washington County Conservation Adds Bur Oak to ERWA

Washington County Conservation has added the 103 acre Bur Oak to the English River Wildlife Area (ERWA). Executive Director of Washington County Conservation Zach Rozmus talked with KCII about how this acquisition came about. “So last year, we actually got under contract with a purchase agreement with the Bur Oak...
Photo Gallery: Trashapalooza is back in Iowa City

I wholeheartedly promise that nobody is checking for your six-year-old Swiffer Wet Jet that you just plopped on the side of the road next to the off-putting beige chair with three missing legs. Look me in the eyes: We are not interested. The season has commenced: summertime is over and...
Tracy Eugene Anderson

Visitation for 84-year-old Tracy Eugene Anderson will be Friday, August 19th from 4-7 pm at Yoder Powell Funeral Home in Kalona. The Anderson family is having a private family celebration of life memorial service. A memorial fund has been established for the Kalona Public Library and Iowa City Hospice. Yoder Powell Funeral Home is caring for Tracy and his family.
Iowa State student found dead

Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
Barnhart Resigns From Wayland Council for Public Works; Council Appoints Shelman as Replacement

There’s been a recent shuffling of seats for the City of Wayland. Councilman Aaron Barnhart resigned his position with the body at their July 20th meeting. This is due to his hiring as a new city employee August 1st. He replaces long-time Wayland city employee Randy Morrow as public works, water and wastewater superintendent. Barnhart was in his second term on the council after winning re-election in 2019. His current term ends December 23rd, 2023. His seat was filled by Travis Shelman through council appointment at their August 3rd meeting.
School Board Meeting Summary

The Washington Community School Board met in regular session for the final time before the beginning of the school year on Wednesday. A pair of contracts were approved for virtual Spanish and Career Technical Education classes, and a bid was also approved for a new school bus. The board and superintendent discussed their goals for the upcoming school year and possible changes to the early retirement package.
Popular Cedar Rapids Spot For Kids Undergoing a Change

They are synonymous with family fun and after nearly three decades, their name will soon reflect it. While The Play Station in Cedar Rapids slightly pre-dates the Sony Playstation gaming console, the owners of the Cedar Rapids (and Eldridge, Iowa near the Quad Cities) staple have decided in part due to increasing confusion, to make a name change. But almost everything else will stay the same.
USDA Authorizes Washington County for Emergency Haying or Grazing of Conservation Reserve Program Acres

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Matt Russell announced that Washington County and 38 other Iowa Counties, including Iowa, Jefferson, and Keokuk counties, have been approved for emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program Acres. Counties are automatically approved for Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) emergency haying and grazing when they reach the D2 (severe drought) level on the U.S. Drought Monitor and are outside of the primary nesting season. Any participants must receive approval for emergency haying or grazing from their county FSA Office before any action is taken. The emergency haying authorizations end on August 31st, and the emergency grazing period will end on September 30th.
Goal Setting Session Scheduled for Washington City Council

At the August 2nd City Council meeting, the council approved a goal-setting session for October 11th before the regularly scheduled city council meeting. This meeting will bring in an outside consultant to overview the council’s current goals and other goals they are considering for the future. Washington Mayor Jaron...
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools

*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
Area Schools Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #1 S-K’s Utterback Unstoppable in Girls Wrestling Championships

The top 10 countdown of the best sports stories from the 2021-22 academic year concludes today with number one on our list. This countdown includes area schools Columbus Community, Highland, Lone Tree, Winfield-Mt. Union, WACO, Sigourney, and Keota with the best story taking us to the wrestling mat when one Sigourney wrestler could not be stopped.
