Kalona, IA

KCJJ

IC school board approves new elementary building for Hills

The Iowa City Community school board has approved funding for a new elementary school building in Hills. The move was part of a funding package approved at Tuesday night’s meeting by a 5-1 vote. Maka Pilcher Hayek was the lone “no” vote. Board member Jayne Finch was absent.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Goal Setting Session Scheduled for Washington City Council

At the August 2nd City Council meeting, the council approved a goal-setting session for October 11th before the regularly scheduled city council meeting. This meeting will bring in an outside consultant to overview the council’s current goals and other goals they are considering for the future. Washington Mayor Jaron...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Conservation Adds Bur Oak to ERWA

Washington County Conservation has added the 103 acre Bur Oak to the English River Wildlife Area (ERWA). Executive Director of Washington County Conservation Zach Rozmus talked with KCII about how this acquisition came about. “So last year, we actually got under contract with a purchase agreement with the Bur Oak...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Barnhart Resigns From Wayland Council for Public Works; Council Appoints Shelman as Replacement

There’s been a recent shuffling of seats for the City of Wayland. Councilman Aaron Barnhart resigned his position with the body at their July 20th meeting. This is due to his hiring as a new city employee August 1st. He replaces long-time Wayland city employee Randy Morrow as public works, water and wastewater superintendent. Barnhart was in his second term on the council after winning re-election in 2019. His current term ends December 23rd, 2023. His seat was filled by Travis Shelman through council appointment at their August 3rd meeting.
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

USDA Authorizes Washington County for Emergency Haying or Grazing of Conservation Reserve Program Acres

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Matt Russell announced that Washington County and 38 other Iowa Counties, including Iowa, Jefferson, and Keokuk counties, have been approved for emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program Acres. Counties are automatically approved for Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) emergency haying and grazing when they reach the D2 (severe drought) level on the U.S. Drought Monitor and are outside of the primary nesting season. Any participants must receive approval for emergency haying or grazing from their county FSA Office before any action is taken. The emergency haying authorizations end on August 31st, and the emergency grazing period will end on September 30th.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids "Market After Dark," details announced

One of the most popular downtown events is returning Saturday, August 27th, to Cedar Rapids. Market After Dark is Lighting the Night with Alliant Energy and bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special lighted attractions, games and more to downtown for a free, outdoor community event. “Market After Dark...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

New Theater and Entertainment Complex Coming to Tiffin

Des Moines-based Fridley Theaters has a reputation across Iowa and Nebraska for building "massive new entertainment centers" in smaller towns across the state. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a new one is on its way to another bustling Eastern Iowa community. A video on the Fridley Theaters' Facebook page...
TIFFIN, IA
iowa.media

Photo Gallery: Trashapalooza is back in Iowa City

I wholeheartedly promise that nobody is checking for your six-year-old Swiffer Wet Jet that you just plopped on the side of the road next to the off-putting beige chair with three missing legs. Look me in the eyes: We are not interested. The season has commenced: summertime is over and...
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Riverside Finishing Up 3rd Street Project

Riverside looks to finish up its 3rd Street Project. The endeavor began as a merger of several projects that had been halted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. This $3.3 million project involves replacing the water main along 3rd Street which extends slightly to both 2nd and Rose Streets. Work began when it became apparent that the previous water main on this street needed to be altered.
kciiradio.com

A Pair of Cinema Events Coming to the Washington County Library

The Washington Public Library will be hosting a pair of cinema events during their August event schedule. The first event will be a Teen Movie Matinee for all local middle and high school students showing the 2014 coming-of-age teen romance movie The Fault in Our Stars. The next film event will be the Classic Cinema Showcase of the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock mystery thriller Rear Window starring Grace Kelly and James Stewart.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Baseball Field is under Renovation

Mid-Prairie Baseball is asking you to be a part of their future. In recent years, the Mid-Prairie baseball program has seen successes, including a semi-final appearance in the state tournament, two different conference titles, two district championships, and an all-time high of 50 players during the 2021 season. In addition...
WELLMAN, IA
iowa.media

Micky’s Irish Pub & Grill expands to North Liberty

Almost 42 years to the day after Micky’s Irish Pub and Grill opened its doors on S Dubuque Street in Iowa City, a second location will debut roughly nine miles up the road. On July 11, a Facebook post announced that the long-running downtown institution would expand to North Liberty in August, taking over the space in Penn Landing recently occupied by Rocky O’Brien’s Public House.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Man gives derecho destroyed trees new life

The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. The storm produced estimated wind gusts up to 140 miles per hour in Cedar Rapids, and caused more than 11 billion dollars in damage. Our Town: Marengo wind turbines...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
IOWA STATE

