The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Matt Russell announced that Washington County and 38 other Iowa Counties, including Iowa, Jefferson, and Keokuk counties, have been approved for emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program Acres. Counties are automatically approved for Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) emergency haying and grazing when they reach the D2 (severe drought) level on the U.S. Drought Monitor and are outside of the primary nesting season. Any participants must receive approval for emergency haying or grazing from their county FSA Office before any action is taken. The emergency haying authorizations end on August 31st, and the emergency grazing period will end on September 30th.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO