KCJJ
IC school board approves new elementary building for Hills
The Iowa City Community school board has approved funding for a new elementary school building in Hills. The move was part of a funding package approved at Tuesday night’s meeting by a 5-1 vote. Maka Pilcher Hayek was the lone “no” vote. Board member Jayne Finch was absent.
kciiradio.com
Goal Setting Session Scheduled for Washington City Council
At the August 2nd City Council meeting, the council approved a goal-setting session for October 11th before the regularly scheduled city council meeting. This meeting will bring in an outside consultant to overview the council’s current goals and other goals they are considering for the future. Washington Mayor Jaron...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Conservation Adds Bur Oak to ERWA
Washington County Conservation has added the 103 acre Bur Oak to the English River Wildlife Area (ERWA). Executive Director of Washington County Conservation Zach Rozmus talked with KCII about how this acquisition came about. “So last year, we actually got under contract with a purchase agreement with the Bur Oak...
kciiradio.com
Barnhart Resigns From Wayland Council for Public Works; Council Appoints Shelman as Replacement
There’s been a recent shuffling of seats for the City of Wayland. Councilman Aaron Barnhart resigned his position with the body at their July 20th meeting. This is due to his hiring as a new city employee August 1st. He replaces long-time Wayland city employee Randy Morrow as public works, water and wastewater superintendent. Barnhart was in his second term on the council after winning re-election in 2019. His current term ends December 23rd, 2023. His seat was filled by Travis Shelman through council appointment at their August 3rd meeting.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Katrina Altenhofen
On today’s program, I’m talking with Katrina Altenhofen, the Executive Director for Hospice in Washington County, about the new hospice building that opened in Washington.
KCRG.com
Suspicious package found on Univ. of Iowa campus; situation resolved
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a tweet sent by the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety at 8:33 pm, officials are alerting people that a suspicious package was found on the north side of Schaeffer Hall. Details are sparse, but University officials say that officers are on scene...
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
kciiradio.com
USDA Authorizes Washington County for Emergency Haying or Grazing of Conservation Reserve Program Acres
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Matt Russell announced that Washington County and 38 other Iowa Counties, including Iowa, Jefferson, and Keokuk counties, have been approved for emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program Acres. Counties are automatically approved for Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) emergency haying and grazing when they reach the D2 (severe drought) level on the U.S. Drought Monitor and are outside of the primary nesting season. Any participants must receive approval for emergency haying or grazing from their county FSA Office before any action is taken. The emergency haying authorizations end on August 31st, and the emergency grazing period will end on September 30th.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids "Market After Dark," details announced
One of the most popular downtown events is returning Saturday, August 27th, to Cedar Rapids. Market After Dark is Lighting the Night with Alliant Energy and bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special lighted attractions, games and more to downtown for a free, outdoor community event. “Market After Dark...
New Theater and Entertainment Complex Coming to Tiffin
Des Moines-based Fridley Theaters has a reputation across Iowa and Nebraska for building "massive new entertainment centers" in smaller towns across the state. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a new one is on its way to another bustling Eastern Iowa community. A video on the Fridley Theaters' Facebook page...
iowa.media
Photo Gallery: Trashapalooza is back in Iowa City
I wholeheartedly promise that nobody is checking for your six-year-old Swiffer Wet Jet that you just plopped on the side of the road next to the off-putting beige chair with three missing legs. Look me in the eyes: We are not interested. The season has commenced: summertime is over and...
kciiradio.com
Riverside Finishing Up 3rd Street Project
Riverside looks to finish up its 3rd Street Project. The endeavor began as a merger of several projects that had been halted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. This $3.3 million project involves replacing the water main along 3rd Street which extends slightly to both 2nd and Rose Streets. Work began when it became apparent that the previous water main on this street needed to be altered.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids schools make ransom payment in regard to cyber security incident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a letter to families and staff members, the Cedar Rapids Community School District confirmed that they did make a payment to a third party to ensure the information that may have been accessed was not released in the cyber security incident that took place in July.
Two New Businesses Opening in Northeast Cedar Rapids Development
An area of northeast Cedar Rapids that's already a hotbed of activity is preparing to welcome a pair of new businesses. The Fountains at the corner of Blairs Ferry and Edgewood Road NE will be welcoming a unique workout facility and a new restaurant. HOTWORX, a 24-hour infrared fitness studio,...
kciiradio.com
A Pair of Cinema Events Coming to the Washington County Library
The Washington Public Library will be hosting a pair of cinema events during their August event schedule. The first event will be a Teen Movie Matinee for all local middle and high school students showing the 2014 coming-of-age teen romance movie The Fault in Our Stars. The next film event will be the Classic Cinema Showcase of the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock mystery thriller Rear Window starring Grace Kelly and James Stewart.
kciiradio.com
Mid-Prairie Baseball Field is under Renovation
Mid-Prairie Baseball is asking you to be a part of their future. In recent years, the Mid-Prairie baseball program has seen successes, including a semi-final appearance in the state tournament, two different conference titles, two district championships, and an all-time high of 50 players during the 2021 season. In addition...
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
iowa.media
Micky’s Irish Pub & Grill expands to North Liberty
Almost 42 years to the day after Micky’s Irish Pub and Grill opened its doors on S Dubuque Street in Iowa City, a second location will debut roughly nine miles up the road. On July 11, a Facebook post announced that the long-running downtown institution would expand to North Liberty in August, taking over the space in Penn Landing recently occupied by Rocky O’Brien’s Public House.
KCRG.com
Man gives derecho destroyed trees new life
The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. The storm produced estimated wind gusts up to 140 miles per hour in Cedar Rapids, and caused more than 11 billion dollars in damage. Our Town: Marengo wind turbines...
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
