ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 1

Related
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Urged to Scrap COVID School Policy After CDC Changes Course

Ahead of the fresh school year, there’s been a renewed call for New Jersey to drop its COVID-19 testing mandates, as a Republican state lawmaker says they no longer fully align with federal recommendations. Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, has asked Gov. Phil Murphy to immediately lift the COVID-testing mandate...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Child Health#Mental Health Care#Diseases#Middle Childhood#Parenting Tips#General Health#Nj#Anxiety Depression
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Voters Voice Concerns Over Rising Healthcare Costs in New Poll

Amid rising inflation, New Jersey voters appear to be even more sensitive to costs related to healthcare. In survey results from Consumers for Quality Care, a coalition of healthcare advocates, more than two-thirds of New Jersey voters say that the costs of healthcare are going up more than the cost of other essentials. Half of the respondents reported delaying medical care because of affordability concerns.
INCOME TAX
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Farmers Praying for Rain, Struggling to Survive

Daytime temperatures have dropped below 90 degrees in most parts of New Jersey but the drought watch continues, which means it’s still hot and abnormally dry and everyone is being asked to cut back on their use of water. For many Garden State farmers, however, that’s just not possible...
AGRICULTURE
WPG Talk Radio

Rotten Egg or Gas Smell Spreads Through Southern NJ Counties

EAST GREENWICH — The smell that made its way around much of South Jersey is still in the process of being treated and processed at a truck stop. The Gloucester County 911 Communications Center received hundreds of calls just after 3 p.m. complaining of a rotten egg smell associated with natural gas, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management. One of the calls came from the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road in East Greenwich just off Route 295.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
WPG Talk Radio

Marijuana is Legal in NJ But Could Cost Gun Owners

TRENTON – New Jersey now lets people legally buy marijuana by choice, and it must grudgingly allow more residents to legally carry guns due to a Supreme Court ruling. But if the same person does both, they could find themselves in trouble. Federal law still treats cannabis as a...
POLITICS
WPG Talk Radio

Public can weigh in on new proposed rules for NJ cannabis market

New Jersey residents have until Sept. 30 to provide input on proposed updates to the rules for the state's legal marijuana marketplace from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. Todd Polyniak, a partner at Parsippany-based Sax who heads the cannabis practice there, has been analyzing the 325-page document and said the new, impending regulations run the gamut of what he would call a true cannabis industry in the Garden State.
POLITICS
WPG Talk Radio

Hey New Jersey: Concerned About Federal Government Power Grab?

When one major political party acts alone, with no input or support whatsoever from the other side, the end result is typically disastrous. Such is the case with a series of disturbing things that have been occurring with increasing frequency in the run-up to one of the most consequential elections in American history.
BUSINESS
WPG Talk Radio

Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines

R. Kelly's five-figure prison commissary fund is being seized due to outstanding court fines. On Aug. 4, the prosecution in R. Kelly's New York federal sex crimes case filed a motion in regard to obtaining the $27,828.24 the disgraced singer has in his prison commissary reserve in order to pay off the $140,900 he still owes to the court in fine, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Aug. 9).
CELEBRITIES
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy