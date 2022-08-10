ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Saying goodbye to the family minivan

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For a decade, I was a minivan mom. We bought our Honda Odyssey near the beginning of our parenting odyssey, when we had 90-pound dog, a 2-year-old son and a baby daughter on the way. We filled the trunk with a massive double BOB running stroller, and I made mix CDs of kid hits, like PBS’s “Dinosaur Train,” to keep us entertained.
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

13 Ways to Rock Out in Cleveland

The heart of rock and roll beats in Cleveland. Not just because we’re the home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, or the city where the actual term was first coined and not even just because Huey Lewis says so. This city lives and breathes rock’s past, present and future all day every day. Here are just a few ways you can get out and acquaint yourself with The Land of Rock & Roll.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood council to hear about $125M Park Place project

Chad Kertesz is hoping Beachwood City Council will move along his $125 million plan to redevelop the former Doubletree Hotel and 10-acre site at 3663 Park East Drive as Park Place, with 330 apartments as well as retail, office and a 1-acre park. Kertesz, president and CEO of My Place...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Scene

Larder, Jacks Named Two of the 20 Best Jewish Delis in America

Tasting Table this week published its list of the 20 best Jewish delis around the country, complete with classics (Katz's in New York) and newcomers (Call Your Mother in Washington D.C.) representing a spectrum of restaurants from the old-school to those "breaking barriers or drawing from a wider variety of cuisines and cultures."
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 11-14)

Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. The International Ohio Burlesque Festival returns to the Beachland today through Sunday to celebrate its 10th year. The festival motto for the year is “with one voice we stand." Throughout the weekend, there will be classes, exhibits and book signings. Consult the website for more info.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Owen Miller of Cleveland Guardians to speak at brunch event

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is scheduled to speak at the Wahoo Club’s brunch in September. The event is 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Hilton Garden Inn Downtown, 1100 Carnegie Ave. Brunch includes autograph and photograph opportunities, question-and-answer session and prizes.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Furniture and Household Items Giveaway

The International Student Fellowship invites all new international students to the annual Furniture and Household Items Giveaway Aug. 20 at the Church of the Saviour’s gymnasium (2537 Lee Road). The event will begin at 9 a.m., but students are encouraged to arrive between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. to sign...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert

Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
93.1 WZAK

Happy National Vinyl Record Day! 10 Places to Buy Records in Cleveland

For some, vinyl records are simply relics of the past. For collectors, they represent much more than that. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:. The first vinal record was played all the way back in 1930. After its lackluster debut among consumers during the Great Depression, Columbia Records revamped the product in 1948. By the 1960s just about every home had a record player in it.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show

CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
CLEVELAND, OH
