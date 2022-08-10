Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Corn Festival, International Kite Fest, the Feast
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Plans are set for Bainbridge Rox and Chagrin Film Fest: Valley Views
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The Civic Club is throwing its annual Bainbridge Rox summer party noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 offering a cornucopia of activities including live music, mud volleyball, Texas Hold’em poker, ox roast and food trucks, a children’s entertainment area and art and business exhibitors. Admission and parking are free.
akronjewishnews.com
Shaker Heights pianist Jim Brickman returns ‘home’ for concert
Shaker Heights native and solo pianist Jim Brickman will return to Northeast Ohio for a stop on his “Brickman Across America” tour on Aug. 20 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Each show on the tour will be recorded for a 2023 release of his next live album...
Feast of the Assumption kicks off in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood
The 2022 Feast of the Assumption kicks off in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood on Friday.
A fair, a feast and other things to do in NEO this weekend, Aug. 12-15
Here in Cleveland, we experience all four seasons so warm weather should be appreciated. Here are a few events to help you do just that, enjoy summertime in Cleveland.
Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
'It's extraordinary': Incoming Playhouse Square CEO Craig Hassall talks about his introduction to Cleveland, plans for theatre district
CLEVELAND — As Cleveland welcomes the production of "Frozen" to Playhouse Square this week, the iconic entertainment district is preparing to welcome a new leader, and he may not be who you'd expect. Incoming Playhouse Square President and CEO Craig Hassall is currently chief executive at Royal Albert Hall...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker visit Cleveland Vegan in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 12, 2022. One Cleveland restaurant received quite the surprise when two celebrities stopped to visit a Northeast Ohio cafe. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
Saying goodbye to the family minivan
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For a decade, I was a minivan mom. We bought our Honda Odyssey near the beginning of our parenting odyssey, when we had 90-pound dog, a 2-year-old son and a baby daughter on the way. We filled the trunk with a massive double BOB running stroller, and I made mix CDs of kid hits, like PBS’s “Dinosaur Train,” to keep us entertained.
thisiscleveland.com
13 Ways to Rock Out in Cleveland
The heart of rock and roll beats in Cleveland. Not just because we’re the home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, or the city where the actual term was first coined and not even just because Huey Lewis says so. This city lives and breathes rock’s past, present and future all day every day. Here are just a few ways you can get out and acquaint yourself with The Land of Rock & Roll.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood council to hear about $125M Park Place project
Chad Kertesz is hoping Beachwood City Council will move along his $125 million plan to redevelop the former Doubletree Hotel and 10-acre site at 3663 Park East Drive as Park Place, with 330 apartments as well as retail, office and a 1-acre park. Kertesz, president and CEO of My Place...
Cleveland Scene
Larder, Jacks Named Two of the 20 Best Jewish Delis in America
Tasting Table this week published its list of the 20 best Jewish delis around the country, complete with classics (Katz's in New York) and newcomers (Call Your Mother in Washington D.C.) representing a spectrum of restaurants from the old-school to those "breaking barriers or drawing from a wider variety of cuisines and cultures."
Cleveland Scene
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 11-14)
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. The International Ohio Burlesque Festival returns to the Beachland today through Sunday to celebrate its 10th year. The festival motto for the year is “with one voice we stand." Throughout the weekend, there will be classes, exhibits and book signings. Consult the website for more info.
How a Cleveland senior living community is helping the butterfly population bloom
CLEVELAND — Tucked away on a hillside in University Circle, a group of seniors are dedicated to the butterfly population from start to to finish. Just last month, monarch butterflies were classified as endangered. But the senior living community at Judson Park is committed to doing their part to help Mother Nature continue to blossom.
Owen Miller of Cleveland Guardians to speak at brunch event
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is scheduled to speak at the Wahoo Club’s brunch in September. The event is 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Hilton Garden Inn Downtown, 1100 Carnegie Ave. Brunch includes autograph and photograph opportunities, question-and-answer session and prizes.
case.edu
Furniture and Household Items Giveaway
The International Student Fellowship invites all new international students to the annual Furniture and Household Items Giveaway Aug. 20 at the Church of the Saviour’s gymnasium (2537 Lee Road). The event will begin at 9 a.m., but students are encouraged to arrive between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. to sign...
Treasures can sometimes be hazardous: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Our favorite vintage table settings might be hazardous to our health. It’s important to look into any possible safety concerns before using those plates and glasses. Thank goodness for the internet bringing these issues to light. Fiesta Ware, made by the Homer Laughlin China Co. of...
Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert
Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
Happy National Vinyl Record Day! 10 Places to Buy Records in Cleveland
For some, vinyl records are simply relics of the past. For collectors, they represent much more than that. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:. The first vinal record was played all the way back in 1930. After its lackluster debut among consumers during the Great Depression, Columbia Records revamped the product in 1948. By the 1960s just about every home had a record player in it.
O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show
CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
