ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Saturday last day to request vote-by-mail ballot in Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Time is ticking to request a vote-by-mail ballot in Miami-Dade County for the August primaries. The deadline is Saturday at 5 p.m. You can call 311, or go on the Miami-Dade Elections website to get your ballot. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Early voting in Broward County set to start

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - While Miami-Dade County early voting began this week, Broward County will get the chance to voice their choice soon. Early voting in Broward County starts on Aug. 13. There are several key races, including that of Congressional District 20, a rematch between incumbent U.S. Rep....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Broward County, FL
Vaccines
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami-dade County, FL
Vaccines
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Broward County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Cdc#Diseases#General Health#Rrb Health#White House
WSVN-TV

Southern white rhino calf born at Lion Country Safari

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a baby boom at a longtime West Palm Beach attraction. In a statement issued Thursday, officials with Lion Country Safari said the park welcomed its latest addition to its herd, a southern white rhinoceros calf, on Saturday. The endangered female calf is...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shots fired in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade left one dead and sent one person to the hospital. The incident happened overnight in the area of Southwest 263rd Terrace, near Southwest 128th Court, Friday. An 18-year-old man was shot, then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate burglary at South Beach restaurant Mickey Burkes

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an occupied burglary at a South Beach restaurant. According to Miami Beach Police, someone broke into Mickey Burkes, located along the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, Friday night. Investigators said officers responded to the business at around 10:30 p.m. in reference to...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver fled the scene after hitting a 2-year-old girl in Oakland Park, authorities said. The incident happened near Northwest 43rd Street and Fifth Avenue, Thursday evening. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a burgundy SUV took off without stopping to help...
OAKLAND PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy