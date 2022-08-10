Read full article on original website
Some ballot machine glitches as early voters in Florida primary flock to Broward polls
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward residents pulled up to the polls to voice their choice on the county’s first day of early voting in the Florida primary election, but the process was not without some hiccups. 7News cameras captured voters standing in line outside the Hollywood branch of the...
Saturday last day to request vote-by-mail ballot in Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - Time is ticking to request a vote-by-mail ballot in Miami-Dade County for the August primaries. The deadline is Saturday at 5 p.m. You can call 311, or go on the Miami-Dade Elections website to get your ballot. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material...
Early voting in Broward County set to start
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - While Miami-Dade County early voting began this week, Broward County will get the chance to voice their choice soon. Early voting in Broward County starts on Aug. 13. There are several key races, including that of Congressional District 20, a rematch between incumbent U.S. Rep....
Democratic primary for Florida’s District 20 again pits Cherfilus-McCormick against Holness
The Democratic primary for Florida’s 20th District sees a rematch between rivals: incumbent U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness. Cherfilus-McCormick beat Holness in 2021 by just five votes to claim the seat left vacant by the late Alcee Hastings. “The reason I am running...
Police shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center involved in Miami homeless debate
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Virginia Key Outdoor Center is closed until further notice. City of Miami Police officers showed up Friday afternoon — as seen on cellphone video — with orders to help put the center, which has been open for seven years, on notice. “I...
Coke Florida gives backpacks, other supplies to students at Hialeah elementary school
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida students went home with new backpacks and supplies thanks giveaway. Coke Florida hosted its annual back-to-school backpack giveaway in Hialeah, Friday. More than 300 students form Twin Lakes Elementary School received a bag filled with supplies to get them ready for their...
Cleanup efforts underway at PortMiami after fuel spill involving cargo ship
MIAMI (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is helping crews with a fuel spill at PortMiami. Coast Guard officials on Saturday said the crew of the container ship AS Sabrina activated their fuel response plan after they reported a discharge into the water during fueling operations, at around 6 p.m., Friday.
Longtime Pembroke Pines Publix employee gifted new Honda SUV in United Way raffle
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime supermarket exployee in Pembroke Pines was surprised with a new ride all his own. United Way of Broward County gifted Publix employee Nicolas Rea a brand-new 2022 Honda CR-V EX. His name was randomly drawn from a pool of more than 10,000 donor...
Pompano Beach couple speak out after learning about $75 rent hike in middle of apartment lease
(WSVN) - South Florida renters have been hit hard with rent hikes as their leases expire, but one couple called 7 Investigates after they were told their rent was being raised in the middle of their lease. Here is 7’s Kevin Ozebek. Marc and Bianca Castellano have a lot...
Southern white rhino calf born at Lion Country Safari
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a baby boom at a longtime West Palm Beach attraction. In a statement issued Thursday, officials with Lion Country Safari said the park welcomed its latest addition to its herd, a southern white rhinoceros calf, on Saturday. The endangered female calf is...
Westbound lanes of Sample Road closed due police investigation in Coconut Creek, 1 dead
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of Sample Road between Northwest 42nd Avenue and Lyons Road are currently closed due to a police investigation. On Sunday, Coconut Creek Police Department tweeted that a fatal traffic crash had occurred at 3:59 a.m., involving one of their officers and a female victim.
Officials: Social media model had history of domestic violence prior to murder of boyfriend in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials said a social media model who has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend in Miami had a history of domestic violence, months before the victim’s death. In a news conference held Thursday afternoon, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office released a video of a...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shots fired in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade left one dead and sent one person to the hospital. The incident happened overnight in the area of Southwest 263rd Terrace, near Southwest 128th Court, Friday. An 18-year-old man was shot, then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in...
‘I think they’re lying’: Oakland Park HOA president bonds out, denies stealing over $44K from residents
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The president of a homeowners association in Oakland Park accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from residents bonded out of jail and denied allegations of grand theft against him. 7News cameras captured 76-year-old Harry Murphy, as he was wheeled out of the Broward...
Miramar Police officer uses skills he learned as Navy and Marine medic to help save lives
(WSVN) - Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. Many times, they also wear a badge. Karen Hensel shines the 7 Spotlight on a Miramar Police officer who is using his unique skills to help save lives. Another night, another emergency in Miramar. Officer Damian Castellanos, Miramar Police Department: “Someone...
Miami-Dade Police officer involved in head-on collision released from the hospital
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is finally heading home after spending months in the hospital. Mathew Larsh can’t help but smile. Echoes of support were heard in front of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Miami. “It’s a truly amazing day,” Larsh said. The...
President of Oakland Forest Homeowner Association arrested, charged with grand theft
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Homeowners associations are known for collecting cash, but a president at one community is accused of cashing in on a condo crime. Harry Murphy didn’t show his face while appearing in court Thursday morning. The 76-year-old is accused of stealing more than $44,000 from...
Police investigate burglary at South Beach restaurant Mickey Burkes
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an occupied burglary at a South Beach restaurant. According to Miami Beach Police, someone broke into Mickey Burkes, located along the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, Friday night. Investigators said officers responded to the business at around 10:30 p.m. in reference to...
Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver fled the scene after hitting a 2-year-old girl in Oakland Park, authorities said. The incident happened near Northwest 43rd Street and Fifth Avenue, Thursday evening. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a burgundy SUV took off without stopping to help...
