Evansville, Ind. – Aug. 12, 2022 – CenterPoint Energy has issued the following update on Wednesday afternoon’s incident in Evansville:. CenterPoint Energy wishes to extend its deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the victims involved in Wednesday afternoon’s incident, as well as all those who have been affected. We would like to thank the first responders and community agencies for their service and support, including the Evansville Fire Department, Evansville Police Department and the American Red Cross.

