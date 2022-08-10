Read full article on original website
WTVW
Evansville Dustbowl in action
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Dustbowl returned outside to Bellemeade Park giving local basketball players the opportunity to show off their skills. The games include different divisions including middle school, high school and a men’s division. “To this community, it means a lot bringing this back outside at...
city-countyobserver.com
Late home run not enough as Otters drop middle game
JOLIET, Ill. – Steven Sensley’s ninth-inning three-run home run was the only offense the Evansville Otters could find Saturday night, falling to the Joliet Slammers 6-3. The Slammers wasted no time getting after new Otter pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard Saturday night, striking for three runs in the first inning on back-to-back home runs for Matt Feinstein and Jake Guenther. Feinstein’s was his second of the series.
visitowensboro.com
Kick off the Fall season at Hayden Fall Farm Market
For those who love everything related to Fall, a fan-favorite event is returning to Owensboro-Daviess County in September!. The Hayden Farms Fall Farm Market will be held September 18 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. This family-friendly festival is the perfect chance to get in your first sip of apple cider or your first shopping trip for Fall decor as the upcoming season begins to unfold.
14news.com
Friends use Special Olympics medals to honor explosion victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charlie and Martina Hite were a married couple who competed together in the Special Olympics for years. Friends say the medals they earned meant a lot to them. After the two died in the explosion on North Weinbach Avenue, their friends are making sure they still...
city-countyobserver.com
USI Women Draws 0-0 in Preseason Finale
MURRAY, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer completed their preseason exhibition slate with a 0-0 result Saturday on the road against the Murray State Racers. The Screaming Eagles recorded the first shot of the game in the fourth minute off the foot of sophomore midfielder Peyton...
city-countyobserver.com
Evansville comeback attempt falls short in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. – The Evansville Otters fell behind in the fourth and never recovered, falling to the Joliet Slammers 4-2. The scoring commenced in the fourth when the Slammers used a Matt Feinstein solo home run to jump ahead. Joliet got at Evansville starter Justin Watland in the sixth,...
14news.com
Harrison football program remembers Evansville man who passed away in home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the coroner’s office confirmed the names of the three people who died in the Evansville home explosion, which took the life of a true Harrison Warrior. Charles Hite, and his wife Martina, were inside the house at 1010 Weinbach Avenue, the home that...
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Battle Owensboro Catholic to 1-1 Draw
While it was not a win, it was a match that continues to show how much progress the Todd County Central Rebels are making. The Rebels’ defense limited Owensboro Catholic to just one goal Saturday as Todd County Central played the Aces to a 1-1 draw in Owensboro. The...
city-countyobserver.com
Wes Carroll Signs Contract Extension
EVANSVILLE – Following Evansville’s best season in eight years, University of Evansville Director of Athletics Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried has announced a contract extension for Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. “Our baseball program is on the rise under the leadership of Coach Wes Carroll! He...
14news.com
Henderson County and Owensboro basketball legends slated for Hall of Fame induction
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame is set to honor 16 new members in the Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Saturday night. Two of these new members include Jeff Haile, the longtime head coach of the Henderson County girls basketball team, and Randy Embry, a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner at Owensboro High School that also made a mark in the coaching ranks.
vincennespbs.org
Local gospel band One Cause performs in Evansville
A worship concert in Evansville features local talent. The Christian Band One Cause and Hanna Klein will open for nationally known recording artists and performers Sidewalk Prophets. Andrew Staggs is with One Cause, which is not only a band but is also a cause. He urges the public to support...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana school district breaks ground for new athletic facilities
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana school district begins work on a major renovation project. Silver Creek School Corporation held a groundbreaking on Friday to improve its athletic facilities. New baseball, softball, and football fields are going to be built as part of larger renovations to the primary, middle,...
wamwamfm.com
Meet the New WHS Principal
This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
Trailing through Evansville; Coming soon!
After nearly 15 years in the making, Evansville and Vanderburgh County officials have broken ground on the Green River Road trail project.
Longtime Evansville Indiana Restaurant Celebrating 70 Years This Month
When it comes to small businesses, it can be tough maintaining a competitive edge against the big national chains, but one Evansville, Indiana burger joint has stood the test of time for nearly three-quarters of a century. All Burgers Are Not Created Equal. Look. When it comes to a good...
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Why It Takes Time to Solve an Explosion
This is InDEPTH: What caused a house to blow up on North Weinbach Avenue early Wednesday. The determination of a cause could take some time. Consider this, more than three million miles of natural gas line serve homes in this country. Explosions are inevitable.
city-countyobserver.com
USI Women’s Basketball unveils non-conference schedule Screaming Eagles will have 14 homes this year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball unveiled its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, including its home opening game versus Oakland City University November 7 at Screaming Eagles Arena. USI will play four of its first five game at Screaming Eagles Arena to open its first season as an NCAA Division I program.
city-countyobserver.com
USI Women’s Soccer Projected 8th In OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer is projected to place eighth in the Ohio Valley Conference in a vote submitted by the league’s head coaches and communication directors. USI heads into its first season as an OVC member and NCAA Division I program. The...
14news.com
Hadi Shriners half-pot prize goes unclaimed, money to be used in community
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Shriners announced the winning half-pot ticket number on July 11, and the winner had 30 days to claim their prize. [Previous Story: Hadi Shriners announce winning half pot number]. The jackpot total was just over $216,000, which means the winner would have claimed half...
Friends remember couple killed in Evansville explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Charlie and Martina Hite loved to do everything together. They loved riding bikes through town, selling wares at the flea market, playing in the Special Olympics, and going to church together. In fact, perhaps the only thing they loved more than that was each other. Speaking on behalf of the Hite family, […]
