Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
city-countyobserver.com
Ivy Tech Community College Hires Resource Development Leader
Ivy Tech Community College Hires Resource Development Leader. Evansville, Ind.— Ivy Tech Community College has hired Celia Shoulders as executive director of resource development for the Evansville campus 10-county region. In her new role, Shoulders will oversee and direct all development activities for the Evansville campus, and the Princeton and Tell City Technology & Career Centers.
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes University Honors Former Vincennes Mayor
Kimmell Park is a place many people know and have visited as a go-to spot for fishing, picnicking, walking, playing, and other recreational fun within a stone’s throw of Vincennes University. The park is named for Joseph W. Kimmell, the former mayor of Vincennes. Vincennes University and the family of the historic park’s namesake are paying homage to the outstanding luminary in a remarkable fashion.
city-countyobserver.com
USI Women Draws 0-0 in Preseason Finale
MURRAY, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer completed their preseason exhibition slate with a 0-0 result Saturday on the road against the Murray State Racers. The Screaming Eagles recorded the first shot of the game in the fourth minute off the foot of sophomore midfielder Peyton...
city-countyobserver.com
FSSA Announces Pilot Program To Integrate Mental Health Inn County Jails
FSSA Announces Pilot Program To Integrate Mental Health, Addiction Peer Recovery Professionals In Indiana County Jails. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of a pilot program designed to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
city-countyobserver.com
USI Women’s Basketball unveils non-conference schedule Screaming Eagles will have 14 homes this year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball unveiled its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, including its home opening game versus Oakland City University November 7 at Screaming Eagles Arena. USI will play four of its first five game at Screaming Eagles Arena to open its first season as an NCAA Division I program.
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
city-countyobserver.com
USI Women’s Soccer Projected 8th In OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer is projected to place eighth in the Ohio Valley Conference in a vote submitted by the league’s head coaches and communication directors. USI heads into its first season as an OVC member and NCAA Division I program. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoosieragtoday.com
Greene County’s Red Frazier Bison Ranch Presents Unique Dishes at the Indiana State Fair
When’s the last time you’ve had bison meat? You can try several unique bison dishes from an Indiana bison farm while you’re visiting the Indiana State Fair. “Give bison meat a try. Give us a try,” says Zack Martin, owner of Red Frazier Bison Ranch near Bloomfield in Greene County.
city-countyobserver.com
Letter To The Editor: Candidates For School Board Needed
I often spoke about the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Board with the late Patty Swanson, a 2-term school board member who spent decades as an education reporter. We talked about how the schools were the government unit with the largest budget and the most employees compared to other local government units.
city-countyobserver.com
Wes Carroll Signs Contract Extension
EVANSVILLE – Following Evansville’s best season in eight years, University of Evansville Director of Athletics Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried has announced a contract extension for Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. “Our baseball program is on the rise under the leadership of Coach Wes Carroll! He...
evansvilleliving.com
What in the Hole is Going On?
The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building’s implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office released a long-awaited...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
city-countyobserver.com
Late home run not enough as Otters drop middle game
JOLIET, Ill. – Steven Sensley’s ninth-inning three-run home run was the only offense the Evansville Otters could find Saturday night, falling to the Joliet Slammers 6-3. The Slammers wasted no time getting after new Otter pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard Saturday night, striking for three runs in the first inning on back-to-back home runs for Matt Feinstein and Jake Guenther. Feinstein’s was his second of the series.
city-countyobserver.com
Evansville comeback attempt falls short in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. – The Evansville Otters fell behind in the fourth and never recovered, falling to the Joliet Slammers 4-2. The scoring commenced in the fourth when the Slammers used a Matt Feinstein solo home run to jump ahead. Joliet got at Evansville starter Justin Watland in the sixth,...
Richmond Hill gas explosion investigator comments on Weinbach explosion
Brad Byrd spoke to Troy Riggs, the chief investigator on the Richmond Hill Subdivision gas explosion in Indianapolis, to ask what jumps out to him after seeing footage of the Weinbach Avenue explosion.
Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]
If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
2urbangirls.com
Indiana neighborhood rocked by explosion
EVANSVILLE, IN – It is being reported there are multiple casualties due to an explosion that rocked a neighborhood and damaged 40 homes in Evansville, Indiana. Three deaths have been confirmed. Evansville is a city on the Ohio River in Indiana. Angel Mounds State Historic Site was home to...
city-countyobserver.com
CenterPoint Energy issues update on Evansville incident
Evansville, Ind. – Aug. 12, 2022 – CenterPoint Energy has issued the following update on Wednesday afternoon’s incident in Evansville:. CenterPoint Energy wishes to extend its deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the victims involved in Wednesday afternoon’s incident, as well as all those who have been affected. We would like to thank the first responders and community agencies for their service and support, including the Evansville Fire Department, Evansville Police Department and the American Red Cross.
WIBC.com
Enough Concrete to Replace a Pyramid: New Runway Being Built at the Airport
INDIANAPOLIS--It’s enough concrete to build a two-lane highway all the way from Indianapolis to Terre Haute. But, some of the old concrete will be recycled for the new runway being built at the Indianapolis International Airport. And, the constructions means 2,700 jobs. Part of the reason a new runway...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Arrest Report
Eric Johnson, 58, of Washington was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs dept. on 2 counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andrea Harrison, 37, of Washington was arrested by WPD on a count of possession of meth and criminal trespass, no bond was set.
Comments / 0