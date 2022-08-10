Read full article on original website
Vincennes University Honors Former Vincennes Mayor
Kimmell Park is a place many people know and have visited as a go-to spot for fishing, picnicking, walking, playing, and other recreational fun within a stone’s throw of Vincennes University. The park is named for Joseph W. Kimmell, the former mayor of Vincennes. Vincennes University and the family of the historic park’s namesake are paying homage to the outstanding luminary in a remarkable fashion.
FSSA Announces Pilot Program To Integrate Mental Health Inn County Jails
FSSA Announces Pilot Program To Integrate Mental Health, Addiction Peer Recovery Professionals In Indiana County Jails. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of a pilot program designed to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services.
Letter To The Editor: Candidates For School Board Needed
I often spoke about the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Board with the late Patty Swanson, a 2-term school board member who spent decades as an education reporter. We talked about how the schools were the government unit with the largest budget and the most employees compared to other local government units.
USI Women Draws 0-0 in Preseason Finale
MURRAY, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer completed their preseason exhibition slate with a 0-0 result Saturday on the road against the Murray State Racers. The Screaming Eagles recorded the first shot of the game in the fourth minute off the foot of sophomore midfielder Peyton...
CenterPoint Energy issues update on Evansville incident
Evansville, Ind. – Aug. 12, 2022 – CenterPoint Energy has issued the following update on Wednesday afternoon’s incident in Evansville:. CenterPoint Energy wishes to extend its deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the victims involved in Wednesday afternoon’s incident, as well as all those who have been affected. We would like to thank the first responders and community agencies for their service and support, including the Evansville Fire Department, Evansville Police Department and the American Red Cross.
Late home run not enough as Otters drop middle game
JOLIET, Ill. – Steven Sensley’s ninth-inning three-run home run was the only offense the Evansville Otters could find Saturday night, falling to the Joliet Slammers 6-3. The Slammers wasted no time getting after new Otter pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard Saturday night, striking for three runs in the first inning on back-to-back home runs for Matt Feinstein and Jake Guenther. Feinstein’s was his second of the series.
Evansville comeback attempt falls short in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. – The Evansville Otters fell behind in the fourth and never recovered, falling to the Joliet Slammers 4-2. The scoring commenced in the fourth when the Slammers used a Matt Feinstein solo home run to jump ahead. Joliet got at Evansville starter Justin Watland in the sixth,...
Wes Carroll Signs Contract Extension
EVANSVILLE – Following Evansville’s best season in eight years, University of Evansville Director of Athletics Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried has announced a contract extension for Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. “Our baseball program is on the rise under the leadership of Coach Wes Carroll! He...
USI Women’s Basketball unveils non-conference schedule Screaming Eagles will have 14 homes this year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball unveiled its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, including its home opening game versus Oakland City University November 7 at Screaming Eagles Arena. USI will play four of its first five game at Screaming Eagles Arena to open its first season as an NCAA Division I program.
Seven Aces Earn MVC President’s Council Academic Award
ST. LOUIS – Continuing to showcase their excellence in the classroom, seven University of Evansville student-athletes have received the Missouri Valley Conference’s President’s Council Academic Award, the highest academic honor given out by the conference. The seven Aces honored are men’s golf’s Dallas Koth, women’s golf’s Alyssa...
