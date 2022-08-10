Read full article on original website
USI Women Draws 0-0 in Preseason Finale
MURRAY, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer completed their preseason exhibition slate with a 0-0 result Saturday on the road against the Murray State Racers. The Screaming Eagles recorded the first shot of the game in the fourth minute off the foot of sophomore midfielder Peyton...
USI Women’s Basketball unveils non-conference schedule Screaming Eagles will have 14 homes this year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball unveiled its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, including its home opening game versus Oakland City University November 7 at Screaming Eagles Arena. USI will play four of its first five game at Screaming Eagles Arena to open its first season as an NCAA Division I program.
USI Women’s Soccer Projected 8th In OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer is projected to place eighth in the Ohio Valley Conference in a vote submitted by the league’s head coaches and communication directors. USI heads into its first season as an OVC member and NCAA Division I program. The...
Rebels Battle Owensboro Catholic to 1-1 Draw
While it was not a win, it was a match that continues to show how much progress the Todd County Central Rebels are making. The Rebels’ defense limited Owensboro Catholic to just one goal Saturday as Todd County Central played the Aces to a 1-1 draw in Owensboro. The...
Evansville Dustbowl in action
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Dustbowl returned outside to Bellemeade Park giving local basketball players the opportunity to show off their skills. The games include different divisions including middle school, high school and a men’s division. “To this community, it means a lot bringing this back outside at...
Late home run not enough as Otters drop middle game
JOLIET, Ill. – Steven Sensley’s ninth-inning three-run home run was the only offense the Evansville Otters could find Saturday night, falling to the Joliet Slammers 6-3. The Slammers wasted no time getting after new Otter pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard Saturday night, striking for three runs in the first inning on back-to-back home runs for Matt Feinstein and Jake Guenther. Feinstein’s was his second of the series.
Wes Carroll Signs Contract Extension
EVANSVILLE – Following Evansville’s best season in eight years, University of Evansville Director of Athletics Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried has announced a contract extension for Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. “Our baseball program is on the rise under the leadership of Coach Wes Carroll! He...
Henderson County and Owensboro basketball legends slated for Hall of Fame induction
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame is set to honor 16 new members in the Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Saturday night. Two of these new members include Jeff Haile, the longtime head coach of the Henderson County girls basketball team, and Randy Embry, a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner at Owensboro High School that also made a mark in the coaching ranks.
Evansville comeback attempt falls short in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. – The Evansville Otters fell behind in the fourth and never recovered, falling to the Joliet Slammers 4-2. The scoring commenced in the fourth when the Slammers used a Matt Feinstein solo home run to jump ahead. Joliet got at Evansville starter Justin Watland in the sixth,...
Southern Indiana school district breaks ground for new athletic facilities
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana school district begins work on a major renovation project. Silver Creek School Corporation held a groundbreaking on Friday to improve its athletic facilities. New baseball, softball, and football fields are going to be built as part of larger renovations to the primary, middle,...
Seven Aces Earn MVC President’s Council Academic Award
ST. LOUIS – Continuing to showcase their excellence in the classroom, seven University of Evansville student-athletes have received the Missouri Valley Conference’s President’s Council Academic Award, the highest academic honor given out by the conference. The seven Aces honored are men’s golf’s Dallas Koth, women’s golf’s Alyssa...
USI's Archaeology Field School makes dreams come true at Fort Ouiatenon
With lifetime dreams of becoming an archaeologist and a passion for ancient history, Emily Willis, Spring ‘22 graduate and anthropology major, wanted to get her hands dirty in an actual archaeological dig. During her time at USI, Willis studied anthropology and gained experience in the field through classes and lab work. However, she never got the chance to participate in an actual dig. This summer, her dream came true when she and four other USI students were given the opportunity to attend a field school with Dr. Michael Strezewski, USI Associate Professor of Anthropology, and Dr. H. Kory Cooper, Associate Professor of Anthropology at Purdue University.
Friends use Special Olympics medals to honor explosion victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charlie and Martina Hite were a married couple who competed together in the Special Olympics for years. Friends say the medals they earned meant a lot to them. After the two died in the explosion on North Weinbach Avenue, their friends are making sure they still...
Trailing through Evansville; Coming soon!
After nearly 15 years in the making, Evansville and Vanderburgh County officials have broken ground on the Green River Road trail project.
Vincennes University Honors Former Vincennes Mayor
Kimmell Park is a place many people know and have visited as a go-to spot for fishing, picnicking, walking, playing, and other recreational fun within a stone’s throw of Vincennes University. The park is named for Joseph W. Kimmell, the former mayor of Vincennes. Vincennes University and the family of the historic park’s namesake are paying homage to the outstanding luminary in a remarkable fashion.
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Why It Takes Time to Solve an Explosion
This is InDEPTH: What caused a house to blow up on North Weinbach Avenue early Wednesday. The determination of a cause could take some time. Consider this, more than three million miles of natural gas line serve homes in this country. Explosions are inevitable.
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
Meet the New WHS Principal
This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
Local gospel band One Cause performs in Evansville
A worship concert in Evansville features local talent. The Christian Band One Cause and Hanna Klein will open for nationally known recording artists and performers Sidewalk Prophets. Andrew Staggs is with One Cause, which is not only a band but is also a cause. He urges the public to support...
