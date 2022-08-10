ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund

Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund

The Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund (IHAF) is a mortgage payment assistance program for eligible Hoosiers who have experienced hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indiana received $167M to assist Indiana homeowners. Applications for IHAF are being accepted at 877GetHope.org or by calling 877-GET-HOPE for application assistance. This program is administered...
INDIANA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Indiana Residents To Receive State Checks

Indiana locals will gain from a refund package of $545.3 million, the announcement got made in July. This benefit is because the state has an automatic taxpayer law. What are the terms of this policy? Hoosiers get some money back from any excess state capital. It happens when state reserves are 12.5% or higher of general fund appropriations. This fund amount excludes K-12 education reserves. (source)
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana farmland values push higher

A new report from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good Indiana farmland has skyrocketed over the past 12 months, climbing 25% compared to the same period last year. The Fed’s quarterly land values report shows the increase over the past three months was not as strong, climbing just one percent between April 1 and July 1 of this year.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Concerns for power in the state is not going away

An April warning that power companies might run out of power this summer hasn’t come to pass, But the organization that oversees the Midwest’s power grid says those concerns aren’t going away. The Carmel-based Midcontinent Independent System Operator monitors power generation and transmission in all or part...
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Tax refund checks to hit Indiana mailboxes by next week

Talk about Hoosier hospitality at its finest, this time from the government. Tax refund checks are finally being mailed out, if you live in Indiana, and could arrive at your house as early as next week. And it gets even better. During a special session, Indiana lawmakers approved another refund, meaning more money in the hands of Hoosiers.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?

How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Eight Of 10 Third Graders Can Read Proficiently—Still Fewer Than Pre-Pandemic

Eight Of 10 Third Graders Can Read Proficiently—Still Fewer Than Pre-Pandemic. INDIANAPOLIS—Every year, third graders in Indiana take the Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination test, and results from the 2021-2022 school year show an improvement following last year—but suggest there is still a negative impact of the pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund

Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

College-Going Rate’s Sharp Decline Should Sound Alarmed

College-Going Rate’s Sharp Decline Should Sound Alarmed. The future of our state is at risk, and I’m joining leaders around the state in sounding the alarm. Indiana’s college-going rate fell to 53% for the class of 2020 (a six-point drop from 2019 and a 12-point drop from 2015). This is the lowest rate in at least a generation and presents stark challenges that must be addressed with urgency and thoughtfulness.
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

New runway project kicks off at Indianapolis International Airport

A new multi-million dollar runway project is underway at the Indianapolis International Airport. The first phase of the expansion will create thousands of jobs and address climate change. The new $190 million runway will improve passenger and cargo capacity at the airport. The project is supported with more than $100...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana

INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
HUNTINGTON, IN

