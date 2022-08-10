(St. Paul, MN) — Gas utilities will be passing 600-million dollars in costs along to Minnesota consumers. The original extra costs related to a February 2021 storm came in at 660-million dollars, but utility regulators disallowed nine-percent of the costs. The Public Utilities Commission decided yesterday that the remaining costs could be passed on through a special surcharge. The amount the commission exempted was far less than what was hoped for by the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The Department of Commerce represents ratepayers and utility watchdog groups.

