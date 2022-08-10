Big Debut! Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby rhino makes first appearance
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – For the first time you can see in-person one of the newest babies at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo .
Starting on Wednesday, August 10, Dalia, a critically endangered Eastern Black Rhinoceros calf, is finally able to explore her outdoor habitat.Investigators find 3 dead dogs, 25 more in cages in Ashland County home
The young calf appeared in the outdoor Rhino exhibit for the first time at about 9 a.m. But only long enough to stick her nose out very briefly and then retreated back into the comfort of her pen.
Dalia was born back on July 9th to mom Kibibbi, and the pair have reportedly been bonding behind the scenes.
It took Dalia some time on Wednesday to adjust to her new space. She finally made a brave appearance and ventured out to explore with the guidance of her mother.New Day Cleveland: Relax on the River
The zoo announced her name as part of a naming contest that raised nearly $10,000 for Rhino conservation efforts. Dalia means “gentle.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0