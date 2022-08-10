Big Debut! Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby rhino makes first appearance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – For the first time you can see in-person one of the newest babies at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo .

Starting on Wednesday, August 10, Dalia, a critically endangered Eastern Black Rhinoceros calf, is finally able to explore her outdoor habitat.

The young calf appeared in the outdoor Rhino exhibit for the first time at about 9 a.m. But only long enough to stick her nose out very briefly and then retreated back into the comfort of her pen.

Dalia was born back on July 9th to mom Kibibbi, and the pair have reportedly been bonding behind the scenes.

It took Dalia some time on Wednesday to adjust to her new space. She finally made a brave appearance and ventured out to explore with the guidance of her mother.

The zoo announced her name as part of a naming contest that raised nearly $10,000 for Rhino conservation efforts. Dalia means “gentle.”

