ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Big Debut! Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby rhino makes first appearance

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POd3v_0hBdaDih00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – For the first time you can see in-person one of the newest babies at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo .

Starting on Wednesday, August 10, Dalia, a critically endangered Eastern Black Rhinoceros calf, is finally able to explore her outdoor habitat.

Investigators find 3 dead dogs, 25 more in cages in Ashland County home

The young calf appeared in the outdoor Rhino exhibit for the first time at about 9 a.m. But only long enough to stick her nose out very briefly and then retreated back into the comfort of her pen.

Dalia was born back on July 9th to mom Kibibbi, and the pair have reportedly been bonding behind the scenes.

It took Dalia some time on Wednesday to adjust to her new space. She finally made a brave appearance and ventured out to explore with the guidance of her mother.

New Day Cleveland: Relax on the River

The zoo announced her name as part of a naming contest that raised nearly $10,000 for Rhino conservation efforts. Dalia means “gentle.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Pets & Animals
cleveland19.com

Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found a missing kangaroo in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. Officials said the department...
STARK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Rhino#New Day#Big Debut#Eastern Black Rhinoceros#Nexstar Media Inc
cleveland19.com

North Ridgeville Corn Festival returns this weekend

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Corn Festival is taking place this weekend on Bainbridge Road between SR-83 and Root Road. The annual festival, which has been taking place since 1975 as the U.S. bicentennial, offers free admission, entertainment and parking. It’s a “corntastic venue that is fun...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WKYC

O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show

CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s in airplane heaven

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton found himself in ‘airplane heaven’ this morning as he previewed the Props and Piston Festival happening at the Akron-Fulton Airport. To learn more about this event that showcases airplanes, cars and motorcycles click here.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Saying goodbye to the family minivan

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For a decade, I was a minivan mom. We bought our Honda Odyssey near the beginning of our parenting odyssey, when we had 90-pound dog, a 2-year-old son and a baby daughter on the way. We filled the trunk with a massive double BOB running stroller, and I made mix CDs of kid hits, like PBS’s “Dinosaur Train,” to keep us entertained.
CLEVELAND, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Cleveland, OH — 30 Top Places!

No city in the Midwest does brunch quite like “The Land”. With old-school diners, first-rate breweries, and a Midwest character, Cleveland has a ton to offer for brunch connoisseurs of every persuasion. And, guess what?. We’re helping you score the best brunch in Cleveland by highlighting the can’t-miss...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy