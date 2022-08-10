ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back to school, but not for all Texas teachers

Texas is in the midst of a teacher shortage that could get even worse this year.Driving the news: Classes resumed this week at some school districts, including Plano and Lewisville. Dallas ISD returns to school next week.State of play: School districts across North Texas have adopted new retention measures, including higher starting pay for newly hired teachers, bonuses for returning staff and higher minimum wages for employees.Yes, but: Our local schools are still hiring for teaching and staff positions.Dallas ISD has posted 82 full-time jobs on its website in the past week.Plano ISD's website shows dozens of job openings, from...
School districts across America will do anything for more teachers

School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
