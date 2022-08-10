Read full article on original website
News anchor Peter Overton goes off script to make passionate plea following Paul green’s death
Peter Overton has gone off script live on-air to deliver a passionate plea in the wake of Paul Green's tragic passing. The Channel Nine news presenter decided to use the time to send a message to anyone struggling mentally – and his statement makes for powerful viewing. The rugby...
Jake Paul told Andrew Tate 'meets the criteria' to be his next opponent
Jake Paul has been told controversial kickboxer and TikTok star Andrew Tate 'meets the criteria' to be his next fight. The YouTuber continues to be linked to a showdown with Tate, who has skyrocketed in popularity recently. Tate is known for spouting divisive life lessons and beliefs, many of which...
People think Logan Paul prefers KSI to his own brother Jake Paul after podcast comments
People think Logan Paul prefers KSI to his own brother Jake after his recent appearance on the 'IMPAULSIVE' podcast. The episode with 'The Problem Child' dropped earlier this week and saw the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer discuss his scheduled fight with Hasim Rahman Jr which ended up being postponed. The brothers, along...
Frustrated fan called out John Cena for giving someone a free autograph
An angry fan confronted John Cena after he gave someone a free autograph during the UK Comic Con held in Wales. The wrestler turned actor was on stage in Newport doing a Q&A, and a fan asked him if he could sign his wrestling belt, Cena obliged and responded with: “Can’t say no to that, come on down.”
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
Gary Lineker accused of mocking football fans after the BBC’s decision to axe classified football results
Gary Lineker has been accused of mocking football fans angered by the BBC’s decision to axe its traditional classified football results. Lineker was criticised after Saturday’s Match of the Day programme started with last week’s Premier League results, which left many people furious. The former England striker...
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Responded To The Game’s 10-Minute-Long Diss Track
"It's giving obsessed."
Cameron Smith admits he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over LIV Golf response
Aussie golf star Cameron Smith has claimed he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over his responses surrounding his LIV Golf status. The world number two has been committed to not letting any talk of the Saudi Arabian-backed league get in the way of his golf, denying to comment about any potential contract with LIV Golf.
Nick Kyrgios pays tribute to support team despite blowing up at them in ‘mentally tough’ win over fellow Aussie
Nick Kyrgios has paid tribute to his support team after his win against fellow Aussie and friend Alex de Minaur, despite berating them multiple times in the match. The Wimbledon finalist was in fine form in the 6-2, 6-3 win, coming off a stunning display and victory against world number one Daniil Medvedev at the Montreal Masters ATP event.
