ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Jonathan Swan
Person
James
Person
Ivana Trump
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#Attorney General#Fbi#Truth Social
Axios

Judge denies Trump Organization attempt to dismiss tax fraud case

A judge on Friday reportedly denied a request to dismiss the Manhattan tax fraud case against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. Why it matters: Friday's denial allows the case to move forward to a trial in October, the New York Times reports. The big...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Axios

House Republicans eye affidavit in call for more details on Trump search

The affidavit in support of the search warrant for former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence remains under seal, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) said Friday during a press conference urging the Justice Department to release more information. The big picture: The affidavit would lay out details about the investigation, including what prosecutors...
POTUS
Axios

Florida swing voters: Bring on the search warrants

Florida swing voters in our latest Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups said the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago was justified — and that it would be a "serious crime" if former President Trump did take classified documents from the White House. Why it matters: Trump's GOP allies are almost universally echoing his...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Rep. Mike Turner calls on Garland to justify FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Mike Turner (R-Ohio) called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to "show us the goods" to justify the FBI's search last week of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Flashback: Garland said last week he had "personally approved" the decision to seek a search warrant. Documents...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Cracks emerge in GOP’s Mar-a-Lago response

Republicans are dividing over how or whether to defend former President Trump after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago — and what to do about some members' heated rhetoric toward law enforcement. Why it matters: Documents released Friday bolster reports that the search involved highly classified materials believed stored in...
POTUS
Axios

National Archives rejects Trump's claim that Obama took classified documents

The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration on Friday rejected former President Donald Trump's claims that former President Barack Obama took classified documents from the White House. The big picture: After the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday — finding 11 sets of classified documents — the former president...
POTUS
Axios

Charted: The social media hype of Oz vs. Fetterman

The number of online news articles and social media interactions about Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, has exceeded his Democratic rival John Fetterman's metrics for most of the year. Why it matters: That's not necessarily a good thing. Oz is polling at an average of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Political threats spiral

Politicians, public officials and even obscure bureaucrats are becoming inured to the new normal of today’s polarized America: constant threats of violence inflamed by highly charged political rhetoric. Why it matters: The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol demonstrated how easily tensions can boil over into devastating political violence....
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy