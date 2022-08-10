ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

Prince George’s Co. public schools return to mandatory mask policy

Prince George’s County public schools are requiring masks again ahead of the new academic year, citing the spread of a highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron subvariant. The Maryland school district said Friday that it had returned to a mandatory mask policy in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the easily spread BA.5 Omicron strain, which has spread farther and faster than its predecessors and fueled a rise in community transmission rates across the country.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Meet me at the mall: Police have a new space in Bethesda

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have been working on ways to connect with the community in more relaxed settings, and the latest is with a community liaison room at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall. The room, on the same level as the food court, is a place where officers can...
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

Georgetown bar reconsiders age limit policy

Clubhouse, the reboot of the former Church Hall bar and restaurant in Georgetown, appears to be getting pushback to its new “no-one-under-23” policy. Church Hall, which opened in 2018, became popular with the college-aged crowd. The owners wanted to pivot to a more upscale all-day operation with Clubhouse. The 23-and-over policy was intended to help with that.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

House fire in Loudoun Co. displaces 4

Four people in Lucketts, Virginia, were displaced Friday after a garage fire damaged part of their home, according to fire officials. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said that the blaze in Lucketts broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Spinks Ferry Road. Fire crews from Virginia and Maryland arrived...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Man dead after fatal shooting in Prince George’s Co.

Police say a man is dead after a fatal shooting that took place Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. According to Prince George’s County police, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 12900 block of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro, near the Federal Spring Recreation Center. Once...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WTOP

Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis

It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Teenager, 12-year-old arrested in fatal Prince George’s Co. stabbing

The Prince George’s County police have charged two juveniles with first-degree murder, assault and related charges after a fatal gas station stabbing Wednesday in Clinton, Maryland. In a news release, the department said that two children — a 12- and 15-year-old from Clinton — stabbed Isreal Akingbesote, 37, a...
CLINTON, MD
WTOP

Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — At the 7th annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville, a lineup of GOP national heavyweights and local Nevada politicians fired up a crowd of 1,500 Republicans with a message of urgency. The midterm elections are in 80 days and will decide which party controls both the State House in Carson City and Congress in Washington D.C. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called Nevada Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt’s race “the single best pickup opportunity for Republicans.” Lawmakers referenced a portion of the Inflation Reduction Act and gas prices as reasons why they’re poised to take the Senate. Others criticized the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
GARDNERVILLE, NV

