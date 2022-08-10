Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
WTOP
Prince William Co. schools won’t require masks or conduct contract tracing under new COVID-9 protocols
As nearby counties gear up for the new school year, officials share more information on updated COVID-19 guidelines. Prince William County schools in Virginia will no longer conduct contact tracing or case investigation, according to a news release. “The COVID-19 student and staff protocols have been modified for the start...
WTOP
Under water: Could latest internal dissension at WSSC prompt changes?
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. On its best days, WSSC Water, the largest water and sewer utility in Maryland, seamlessly serves 2 million residents in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
WTOP
Woman dies after hitting tree in Prince William Co. motorcycle crash
A woman has died after the motorcycle she was driving struck a tree in Prince William County, Virginia, on Saturday, according to police. Brooke Allyson Shambeck, 56, of Oakton, Virginia, died after being transported to an area hospital. Police say Shambeck was part of a group of motorcycle riders traveling...
WTOP
Maryland man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland police say a man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river. Maryland Natural Resources Police said Brownell Edds Jr. of Cape St. Claire was arrested...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. public schools return to mandatory mask policy
Prince George’s County public schools are requiring masks again ahead of the new academic year, citing the spread of a highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron subvariant. The Maryland school district said Friday that it had returned to a mandatory mask policy in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the easily spread BA.5 Omicron strain, which has spread farther and faster than its predecessors and fueled a rise in community transmission rates across the country.
WTOP
Meet me at the mall: Police have a new space in Bethesda
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have been working on ways to connect with the community in more relaxed settings, and the latest is with a community liaison room at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall. The room, on the same level as the food court, is a place where officers can...
WTOP
WSSC opens water station in Montgomery Co. as boil water advisory continues
Part of Montgomery County, Maryland, is under a boil water advisory Friday following a water main break. WSSC Water said customers in the area of Cabin John and Glen Echo are under the advisory after a water main break Thursday night on a 12-inch pipe that runs along MacArthur Boulevard, which has since been repaired.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. certifies primary election results, door open for recount in county executive race
After Montgomery County’s Board of Elections certified results of the July 19 primary election, a close count between incumbent Democratic County Executive Marc Elrich and his challenger David Blair leaves open the possibility of a recount. With all 258 precincts reporting, the county election board certified their final count...
WTOP
Georgetown bar reconsiders age limit policy
Clubhouse, the reboot of the former Church Hall bar and restaurant in Georgetown, appears to be getting pushback to its new “no-one-under-23” policy. Church Hall, which opened in 2018, became popular with the college-aged crowd. The owners wanted to pivot to a more upscale all-day operation with Clubhouse. The 23-and-over policy was intended to help with that.
WTOP
House fire in Loudoun Co. displaces 4
Four people in Lucketts, Virginia, were displaced Friday after a garage fire damaged part of their home, according to fire officials. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said that the blaze in Lucketts broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Spinks Ferry Road. Fire crews from Virginia and Maryland arrived...
WTOP
Man dead after fatal shooting in Prince George’s Co.
Police say a man is dead after a fatal shooting that took place Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. According to Prince George’s County police, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 12900 block of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro, near the Federal Spring Recreation Center. Once...
WTOP
Duke Aiona wins Republican nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Duke Aiona wins Republican nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Josh Green wins Democratic nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Green wins Democratic nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. gun violence prevention event draws dozens of attendees
Political leaders, police and residents gathered in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, on Friday to support an ongoing effort to stop gun violence, called Our Streets, Our Future. Dozens attended the event which was held in a park to pray and listen to speaker’s such as Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.
WTOP
After 20 years on the run, man charged with raping child back behind bars in Loudoun Co.
After being on the run for more than 20 years, a man charged with raping a child in Leesburg, Virginia, is back behind bars in Loudoun County following his extradition from El Salvador. Franklin Antonio Carcamo Giron, 45, returned to the U.S. Friday about a month after the Supreme Court...
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
WTOP
100-year sentence upheld in killing of 2 Montgomery Co. teenagers
Maryland’s highest court upheld the 100-year sentence of a man who helped kill two Montgomery County high school students on the eve of their high school graduation. The Maryland Court of Appeals affirmed the second-degree murder convictions of Roger Garcia, 24, of Germantown. Garcia was the fourth man convicted...
WTOP
Teenager, 12-year-old arrested in fatal Prince George’s Co. stabbing
The Prince George’s County police have charged two juveniles with first-degree murder, assault and related charges after a fatal gas station stabbing Wednesday in Clinton, Maryland. In a news release, the department said that two children — a 12- and 15-year-old from Clinton — stabbed Isreal Akingbesote, 37, a...
WTOP
Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of...
WTOP
GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — At the 7th annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville, a lineup of GOP national heavyweights and local Nevada politicians fired up a crowd of 1,500 Republicans with a message of urgency. The midterm elections are in 80 days and will decide which party controls both the State House in Carson City and Congress in Washington D.C. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called Nevada Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt’s race “the single best pickup opportunity for Republicans.” Lawmakers referenced a portion of the Inflation Reduction Act and gas prices as reasons why they’re poised to take the Senate. Others criticized the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
