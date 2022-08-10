ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Hakim Ziyech Has Become Frustrated With Chelsea And Continues To Explore Options For An Exit

By Connor Dossi-White
 4 days ago

Blues winger Hakim Ziyech looks to depart Chelsea this summer after joining the club from Ajax back in 2020 for a fee of £37 million.

Ziyech liked the idea of a move to AC Milan and has been heavily linked with the club since the start of the summer.

According to Nizaar Kinsella from the Evening Standard, the Moroccan has become frustrated with Chelsea and the Italian champions due to the slow speed of reaching an agreement.

This has made Ziyech reach out to his agents telling them to become more open to offers if the move to Italy is taking too long.

The 29-year-old was on the bench in Chelsea's opening game of the season against Everton however Thomas Tuchel decided not to bring the Moroccan on.

Tuchel is aware of Ziyech's intentions to move on but is also open to keeping him at the club for another year.

Timo Werner has left the club to join his former side RB Leipzig for a fee of £25 million for the German forward.

Werner joined the Blue's at the same time as Ziyech back in 2020, both spending only two seasons at the club.

However, in that time the pair would become Champions League winners after defeating Manchester City 1-0.

