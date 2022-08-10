Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Yardbarker
Rays Notebook: Tempers Flare After Fairbanks Strikeout
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Fairbanks is the first to admit that he plays the game of baseball with a lot of passion and emotion. Ol' Crazy Eyes can boil over sometimes, too. That happened on Saturday after a misunderstanding between Fairbanks, Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos and home...
Yardbarker
Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out
Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Yardbarker
New Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Seemingly Calls out New York Yankees Fans
Dodgers fans were surely upset that the team didn't make a big splash at this year's trade deadline, especially since the San Diego Padres were able to acquire young phenom, Juan Soto. The Dodgers instead opted to add a relief pitcher and a less-heralded two-time all-star outfielder that wasn't named Juan Soto.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
New York Joey Gallo takes shot at Yankee fans after reviving season with Dodgers
It is no surprise that former New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has revived his season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being traded at the deadline. On his way out, Gallo shot back at New York and Yankee fans, indicating how harsh they were and how he couldn’t even leave his apartment without feeling awful about himself.
Yardbarker
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar earns promotion to Low-A Salem after strong start to season in Florida Complex League
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar has reached base in five of his first 10 plate appearances with Low-A Salem since earning a promotion from the Florida Complex League on Tuesday. In his first two games with Salem, Salazar has gone 2-for-7 (.286) at the plate with two singles, two...
Yardbarker
Yankees provide injury update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton
The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games, with their most recent coming after closer Clay Holmes blew a save in the bottom of the 9th against the Boston Red Sox. During this ice-cold streak, the Yankees have been without several impact players, including star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Brewers tried to get two All-Star hitters at trade deadline
Major League Baseball’s trade deadline has come and gone. The Milwaukee Brewers traded four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet (who was then cut) and two prospects. Mark Mathias and another prospect were sent to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Matt Bush, who has two saves now with the Brewers. Milwaukee also acquired Trevor Rosenthal, who has not pitched since 2020 due to a slew of injuries, though Craig Counsell revealed that Rosenthal is ready to start a rehab assignment on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Here’s what the Yankees were willing to give up for superstar Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees checked in on multiple superstar players at the trade deadline just over a week ago. They were firmly in the mix for Juan Soto before the San Diego Padres took the lead and didn’t let the opportunity go. However, the Yankees jumped into the mix...
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Hit A Blast As His Chase For 700 Continues
Albert Pujols continued his chase for 700 career home runs last night in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Colorado Rockies, evening their three-game series with a 9-5 win on Wednesday night. St. Louis busted out the lumber, and Pujols blasted home run No. 687 off...
Watch: Padres OF Juan Soto receives standing ovation from Nationals' faithful in return to D.C.
Soto shared a video message with fans, thanking them for all the support through five seasons. "Nationals' fans, thank you. Thank you for everything," Soto said. "Thank you for being there for me, cheering for me. Even if they weren't the best moments of the team, you guys were there every single day and I appreciate that. I love you all. Even if I have another team uniform, I'm going to still love you guys. Thank you, you guys made me who I am today, and I hope to see you guys soon."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Dodgers place C Austin Barnes on family emergency list
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed catcher Austin Barnes on the family emergency list Friday and purchased the contract of catcher Tony Wolters from Triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room for Wolters on the 40-man roster, infielder Rylan Bannon was designated for assignment. Players may spent 3-7 days on the family...
Yardbarker
Blue Jays look to get offense going in finale vs. Guardians
The Toronto Blue Jays have scored twice in two games, but they have a chance to take the three-game series from the visiting Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon. After Cleveland took the series opener 8-0 on Friday, Toronto bounced back on Saturday with a 2-1 victory that set up a rubber match on Sunday.
Reds 2B Jonathan India airlifted from Field of Dreams game Thursday for precautionary reasons
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India was not able to stick around long for Thursday's night's "Field of Dreams" game against the Chicago Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. After being drilled near the left ankle, the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year exited the contest with what was called a lower leg contusion.
Yardbarker
Red Sox squander late scoring chances in 3-2 loss to Yankees; Andrew Benintendi shines on both side of the ball against former team
The Red Sox came up short of another walk-off win over the Yankees at Fenway Park on Saturday night. Boston fell to New York by a final score of 3-2 to drop to 56-59 on the season. Matched up against newly-acquired Yankees starter Frankie Montas, the Sox drew first blood...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
MLB Insider “Sells” Deep Guardians Playoff Run
With the Guardians‘ win over the Tigers on Thursday, a few things happened. First, the club got its fifth straight win, tying a season-high matched twice, once in mid-June and once in mid-July. Second, the team officially swept the Tigers, which marks their first sweep since the All-Star Break.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Yankees gearing up to get 2 pitchers back for the playoffs
The New York Yankees are looking ahead to the postseason after dropping their eighth of nine contests on Friday. Needing their star closer, Clay Holmes, to finish the job, he was unable to conclude the game and provide the Yankees with a much-needed win. The offense did nothing to help...
Yardbarker
Three ninth-inning hits allow Yanks to edge Red Sox
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as the visiting New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa's bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and...
Yardbarker
FanGraphs’ Braves playoff odds with 50 games left to play
Wednesday marked the 112th game of the season, meaning there are just 50 games left to play. The Braves’ latest sweep over the Red Sox put them 20 games over .500. That’s much better than Atlanta was this time last year; however, their standing in the division is even worse. The Braves currently sit seven games back of the red-hot Mets, who, according to FanGraphs, have an astounding 93% chance of winning the NL East.
MLB・
Comments / 0