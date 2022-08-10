ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Rays Notebook: Tempers Flare After Fairbanks Strikeout

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Fairbanks is the first to admit that he plays the game of baseball with a lot of passion and emotion. Ol' Crazy Eyes can boil over sometimes, too. That happened on Saturday after a misunderstanding between Fairbanks, Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos and home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out

Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees provide injury update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games, with their most recent coming after closer Clay Holmes blew a save in the bottom of the 9th against the Boston Red Sox. During this ice-cold streak, the Yankees have been without several impact players, including star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Brewers tried to get two All-Star hitters at trade deadline

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline has come and gone. The Milwaukee Brewers traded four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet (who was then cut) and two prospects. Mark Mathias and another prospect were sent to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Matt Bush, who has two saves now with the Brewers. Milwaukee also acquired Trevor Rosenthal, who has not pitched since 2020 due to a slew of injuries, though Craig Counsell revealed that Rosenthal is ready to start a rehab assignment on Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Hit A Blast As His Chase For 700 Continues

Albert Pujols continued his chase for 700 career home runs last night in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Colorado Rockies, evening their three-game series with a 9-5 win on Wednesday night. St. Louis busted out the lumber, and Pujols blasted home run No. 687 off...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Padres OF Juan Soto receives standing ovation from Nationals' faithful in return to D.C.

Soto shared a video message with fans, thanking them for all the support through five seasons. "Nationals' fans, thank you. Thank you for everything," Soto said. "Thank you for being there for me, cheering for me. Even if they weren't the best moments of the team, you guys were there every single day and I appreciate that. I love you all. Even if I have another team uniform, I'm going to still love you guys. Thank you, you guys made me who I am today, and I hope to see you guys soon."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers place C Austin Barnes on family emergency list

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed catcher Austin Barnes on the family emergency list Friday and purchased the contract of catcher Tony Wolters from Triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room for Wolters on the 40-man roster, infielder Rylan Bannon was designated for assignment. Players may spent 3-7 days on the family...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Blue Jays look to get offense going in finale vs. Guardians

The Toronto Blue Jays have scored twice in two games, but they have a chance to take the three-game series from the visiting Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon. After Cleveland took the series opener 8-0 on Friday, Toronto bounced back on Saturday with a 2-1 victory that set up a rubber match on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

MLB Insider "Sells" Deep Guardians Playoff Run

With the Guardians‘ win over the Tigers on Thursday, a few things happened. First, the club got its fifth straight win, tying a season-high matched twice, once in mid-June and once in mid-July. Second, the team officially swept the Tigers, which marks their first sweep since the All-Star Break.
Yardbarker

Yankees gearing up to get 2 pitchers back for the playoffs

The New York Yankees are looking ahead to the postseason after dropping their eighth of nine contests on Friday. Needing their star closer, Clay Holmes, to finish the job, he was unable to conclude the game and provide the Yankees with a much-needed win. The offense did nothing to help...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Three ninth-inning hits allow Yanks to edge Red Sox

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as the visiting New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa's bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

FanGraphs' Braves playoff odds with 50 games left to play

Wednesday marked the 112th game of the season, meaning there are just 50 games left to play. The Braves’ latest sweep over the Red Sox put them 20 games over .500. That’s much better than Atlanta was this time last year; however, their standing in the division is even worse. The Braves currently sit seven games back of the red-hot Mets, who, according to FanGraphs, have an astounding 93% chance of winning the NL East.
