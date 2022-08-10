Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Buncombe County teens asked to design 'I Voted' stickers for upcoming election
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is asking teens to get creative this election season. The Board of Elections is holding an "I Voted" sticker contest. During the Primary Election, the board rolled out a custom branded sticker. And board members said the reaction from voters was positive. So, they're doing it again for November.
my40.tv
Uniquely WNC: "Chair nerds" pass on tradition and craft with unique education center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Silver River Center for Chair Caning in the River Arts District is home to the only dedicated full-time chair weaving school and museum in the country. Co-owners Brandy Clements and Dave Klingler call themselves "chair nerds," having collected over 300 chairs. Brandy says, "all of...
my40.tv
'People have to start caring more': Community meeting to address water quality issues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of the French Broad River in the Asheville area is now designated as impaired, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. “The impairment is indicating that there are water quality issues in about 19 miles of the French Broad from Long...
theurbannews.com
Asheville High School 50-Year Reunion
Asheville High was formed by the merger, under desegregation laws, of the former Whites-only Lee Edwards High School and the all-Black Stephens-Lee High School. That legacy class will come together for a Campus Meet and Greet on Friday, August 19, 2022, serving barbecue from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.—and possibly watch an AHS Football Game at 7:30 p.m. For both events, nice casual attire is requested.
Mountain Xpress
Not making it up

my40.tv
Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
my40.tv
NC Apple Festival organizers warn of scam claiming there are vendor spaces available
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers for the North Carolina Apple Festival warn the public about a scam circulated online regarding the Labor Day weekend event. According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, someone was trying to trick people into thinking there were still vendor spaces available. However,...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
Atlas Obscura
Thomas Wolfe's Angel
The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
my40.tv
Sidewalk ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue to start next week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s busiest corridors is getting some upgraded sidewalks starting Monday. Crews will bring more than 65 ramps up to standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
my40.tv
Sweet celebration at Black Mountain's annual Sourwood Festival
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a sweet celebration Saturday in Black Mountain for the annual Sourwood Festival. Locals and tourists enjoyed honey tastings, live music and up-close experiences with bees. Carnival rides and local vendors also lined Main Street. "There's a little bit for everyone, let me...
my40.tv
Battle over beds: Dozens weigh in on which hospital they think is best fit for WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A public hearing for three hospital proposals in Western North Carolina was held Friday morning. Mission Health, AdventHealth and Novant Health have applied to fill the need for 67 additional acute care beds. “The need for a community hospital is greatly needed, and I urge...
my40.tv
FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
theonefeather.com
Planning updates for 2022 Cherokee Indian Fair
The planning of this year’s Cherokee Indian Fair, the largest annual event for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), scheduled for Oct. 4-8, was delayed at first but is now moving forward. With the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds being deemed unsafe due to structural damage to the support beams for the amphitheater, Fair organizers had to find another spot and have decided that the majority of events will be held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Convention Center.
my40.tv
I-40 overpass near Canton back open after large pothole repair
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Interstate 40 overpass is back open in Haywood County after emergency repairs overnight to fix a large pothole. NCDOT crews were called to the westbound overpass over Incinerator Road, near Canton, after several reports of vehicles with flat tires. A bridge crew responded...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe seeks $950K in federal funds for “neighborhood revitalization”
Buncombe County is hoping the second time’s the charm for receiving hundreds of thousands in federal dollars. At the county Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, members will hold a public hearing regarding Buncombe’s application for up to $950,000 in a “neighborhood revitalization” grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
my40.tv
WCU starts welcoming students back to campus, celebrates largest freshman class ever
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western Carolina University is welcoming its first group of students to campus this weekend for the 2022 fall semester. Friday, Aug. 12 was move-in day for about 500 student-athletes and the university's band. By next Saturday, Aug. 20, everyone will be back on campus. The...
my40.tv
Sourwood Festival in 'booming' Black Mountain happening this weekend as weather cools
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Anyone looking for something to do this weekend in the forecasted nice, cooler weather can check out the Sourwood Festival, happening in Black Mountain!. The festival, happening Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, in downtown Black Mountain celebrates bees and local sourwood honey. There will...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Historic Asheville Neighborhood Celebrates Community
The East End/Valley Street Community Heritage Festival takes place Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Asheville’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The Festival Parade starts at 10 a.m., progressing from the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Alexander Drive to the park. The festival got its start in 2017 in the East End/Valley Street community, one of Asheville’s most historic neighborhoods. Like many events, it was canceled for the last two years because of COVID, but organizers are eager to welcome everyone to festivities this year.
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
