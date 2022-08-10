ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Asheville High School 50-Year Reunion

Asheville High was formed by the merger, under desegregation laws, of the former Whites-only Lee Edwards High School and the all-Black Stephens-Lee High School. That legacy class will come together for a Campus Meet and Greet on Friday, August 19, 2022, serving barbecue from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.—and possibly watch an AHS Football Game at 7:30 p.m. For both events, nice casual attire is requested.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Not making it up

ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
ASHEVILLE, NC
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Thomas Wolfe's Angel

The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Sidewalk ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue to start next week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s busiest corridors is getting some upgraded sidewalks starting Monday. Crews will bring more than 65 ramps up to standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sweet celebration at Black Mountain's annual Sourwood Festival

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a sweet celebration Saturday in Black Mountain for the annual Sourwood Festival. Locals and tourists enjoyed honey tastings, live music and up-close experiences with bees. Carnival rides and local vendors also lined Main Street. "There's a little bit for everyone, let me...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Planning updates for 2022 Cherokee Indian Fair

The planning of this year’s Cherokee Indian Fair, the largest annual event for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), scheduled for Oct. 4-8, was delayed at first but is now moving forward. With the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds being deemed unsafe due to structural damage to the support beams for the amphitheater, Fair organizers had to find another spot and have decided that the majority of events will be held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Convention Center.
CHEROKEE, NC
I-40 overpass near Canton back open after large pothole repair

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Interstate 40 overpass is back open in Haywood County after emergency repairs overnight to fix a large pothole. NCDOT crews were called to the westbound overpass over Incinerator Road, near Canton, after several reports of vehicles with flat tires. A bridge crew responded...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Buncombe seeks $950K in federal funds for “neighborhood revitalization”

Buncombe County is hoping the second time’s the charm for receiving hundreds of thousands in federal dollars. At the county Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, members will hold a public hearing regarding Buncombe’s application for up to $950,000 in a “neighborhood revitalization” grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Historic Asheville Neighborhood Celebrates Community

The East End/Valley Street Community Heritage Festival takes place Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Asheville’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The Festival Parade starts at 10 a.m., progressing from the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Alexander Drive to the park. The festival got its start in 2017 in the East End/Valley Street community, one of Asheville’s most historic neighborhoods. Like many events, it was canceled for the last two years because of COVID, but organizers are eager to welcome everyone to festivities this year.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

