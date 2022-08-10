And? Once this whole thing happened my immediate response was the same. This is Massachusetts. They have a taxpayer fed abortion fund in the state. There was never , I repeat never a chance they were going to do anything but make it easier to get an abortion in this state.
How is it radical to give pregnant women access to medical care, privacy, and autonomy over their bodies in the case of an emergency? The world may never know.
So to all of you men who are pro-life and against choice, you too have a choice. Keep your pecker in your pants and there will be no unwanted babies, no risks to women having a life-threatening pregnancy, no fetuses with severe abnormalties, etc. As for me and my view? I firmly believe women should have a right to make their own healthcare decisions.
Related
Weird Massachusetts laws: From not being allowed to live together after divorce to no mules on your second floor
Massachusetts Gov. Signs Marijuana Compromise Bill, But Strikes This Controversial Section
5 takeaways from the secretary of state debate
Sweeping cannabis industry reforms signed into law by Baker
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts Criminal Justice database open to the public
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
Massachusetts savings overflowing amidst pause on spending, tax relief
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
RELATED PEOPLE
15 Highest Paid Teachers in Massachusetts |2022
Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation
‘On a mountain or under the bridge’: For one Lynn family, there’s no fallback on housing
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use
Here Are 20 Words Massachusetts Residents Constantly Misspell
MASSACHUSETTS BOARD OF EARLY EDUCATION AND CARE
Here is when school starts in Massachusetts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place
Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu, attorney general face criticism over Zhukovskyy verdict statements
Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts
1420 WBSM
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 29