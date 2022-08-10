ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

EvilDead
4d ago

And? Once this whole thing happened my immediate response was the same. This is Massachusetts. They have a taxpayer fed abortion fund in the state. There was never , I repeat never a chance they were going to do anything but make it easier to get an abortion in this state.

G T
4d ago

How is it radical to give pregnant women access to medical care, privacy, and autonomy over their bodies in the case of an emergency? The world may never know.

Brian C
3d ago

So to all of you men who are pro-life and against choice, you too have a choice. Keep your pecker in your pants and there will be no unwanted babies, no risks to women having a life-threatening pregnancy, no fetuses with severe abnormalties, etc. As for me and my view? I firmly believe women should have a right to make their own healthcare decisions.

Boston

5 takeaways from the secretary of state debate

Incumbent Bill Galvin had to dodge and defend against attacks from all sides. Incumbent Secretary of State Bill Galvin and challenger Tanisha Sullivan sparred on issues like addressing racial voting gaps and implementing mail-in voting during a GBH debate Wednesday night. Moderated by “Greater Boston’s” Jim Braude, during the debate,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Sweeping cannabis industry reforms signed into law by Baker

Nearly six years after voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana and almost four years since legal sales began, Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law the first major step of its kind by state government to bolster the nascent industry and tear down obstacles that its participants face.
localsyr.com

Massachusetts Criminal Justice database open to the public

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration has announced a new online dashboard aimed at consolidating data from the state’s criminal justice system. It was initially part of 2018’s criminal justice reform law and is designed to increase transparency and public access to this type of data. The dashboard records inmate populations both in individual counties and the state’s department of corrections.
WSBS

Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.

With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Teachers in Massachusetts |2022

Massachusetts is consistently ranked among the top educational states. In U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 list of the best high schools in the country, half of Massachusetts’ public high schools ranked in the top quarter of the national rankings, the highest proportion of any state. Besides that,...
WCVB

Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
wgbh.org

‘On a mountain or under the bridge’: For one Lynn family, there’s no fallback on housing

Even a $200 rent increase can be catastrophic for Massachusetts’ poorest residents. Competition for housing has driven up home prices to record levels across Massachusetts. Some of the biggest gains have happened in communities where residents can least afford to pay more. GBH News is exploring the impact in the series Priced Out: The fight for housing in Massachusetts.
FUN 107

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
franklincountynow.com

Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use

(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
Live 95.9

Here Are 20 Words Massachusetts Residents Constantly Misspell

With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS BOARD OF EARLY EDUCATION AND CARE

BOSTON — Governor Charlie Baker recently appointed Maria Gonzalez Moeller, the Chief Executive Officer of The Community Group (TCG) in Lawrence, to the Board of Early Education and Care (EEC). The Community Group is a private non-profit agency that develops and manages programs in early education, teacher professional development, elementary school management, and childcare resources and referrals.
Live 95.9

MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place

A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
CBS Boston

Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
CBS Boston

Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
