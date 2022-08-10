Read full article on original website
brproud.com
BRPD seize over 700 grams of heroin, guns, over 10k in large drug bust
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A month-long investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department Narcotics Divison led to the bust of a large heroin distribution operation. BRPD began an investigation into Cedric Kelly, 41, and his alleged involvement in heroin being distributed in the Baton Rouge area. During the investigation, BRPD and other law enforcement conducted three search warrants at locations Kelly allegedly used to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of heroin.
brproud.com
29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business
A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Woman accused of over $500,000 PPP, unemployment fraud scheme indicted on racketeering charge in Georgia
Tynea Gray of Ascension Parish, accused of mail and wire fraud of more than $500,000, was among two Louisiana women indicted for conspiracy to commit racketeering Aug. 1 in Troup County, Georgia. Gray reportedly listed a Donaldsonville address at one time, but later moved to Prairieville. Also indicted was Deavian...
WDSU
New Orleans man accused of driving a stolen vehicle with a large sum of drugs
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have reported that a man has been arrested for being accused of driving a stolen vehicle, having a firearm, and having a large sum of narcotics. NOPD was conducting a proactive patrol in the 1600 block of Newton Street when they noticed a...
brproud.com
Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
WWL-TV
'Poisonings, not overdoses' | Coroners say fentanyl crisis is getting worse
NEW ORLEANS — A local coroner agrees with higher penalties for people who sell counterfeit pills. “The people that are selling these drugs should know they're selling fentanyl, because what they're buying is so cheap,” said Jefferson Parish coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich. Two more families are mourning the...
brproud.com
Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
brproud.com
Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman after stolen guns found in car
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old Napoleonville woman was arrested Friday after she was found with stolen handguns in her car. Assumption Parish deputies responded to a dispute complaint in a Labdieville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, a shotgun was found in the backseat of a car occupied by Amanda Blanchard.
brproud.com
Bond stands at $1 million for teens accused of Linda Frickey carjacking
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Four teenagers accused of the brutal Mid-City carjacking that fatally dismembered 73-year-old Linda Frickey appeared in Orleans Criminal Court Friday morning for a bond hearing. Ultimately, Judge Kimya Holmes, who called the case one of the most serious she’s seen as a judge, decided each suspect will continue to be held on a $1 million bond.
brproud.com
EBRSO warns drivers of 'sliders' burglaries happening at gas stations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas to avoid becoming a victim in a type of burglary dubbed “sliders.”. According to EBRSO, “sliders” involves a car pulling up next to a...
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 85 After Colliding With Farm Tractor
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 85 After Colliding With Farm Tractor. Louisiana – On August 12, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 85 at Louisiana Highway 673 in Iberia Parish. Mariah A. Francis, 24, of Jeanerette, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
cenlanow.com
Louisiana man sentenced to 30 years in prison after two sisters die in multi-vehicle crash
SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – Two sisters were killed in a three-vehicle accident on February 18th, 2020. The unidentified women were 68 and 73 when the deadly crash took place on US 190. Fast-forward two years and Justin Emerson Martindale, 40, of Slidell, was sentenced to 30 years in jail...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
fox8live.com
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
brproud.com
Sheriff's office in Louisiana searching for missing teenager
LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager. Somer Strickland, 17, of North Main St., has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Strickland “was last seen at her residence at 4 p.m. on August...
houmatimes.com
LPSO in search of runaway teen
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Somer Strickland of North Main Street in Lockport. She was last seen at her residence at 4 p.m. on August 10, 2022, when her grandmother left the residence. When the grandmother returned at around 6 p.m., Strickland was not at the residence, and a suitcase was also missing. Detectives believe that the juvenile had coordinated with friends from her hometown of Mobile, Alabama, to come to pick her up while her grandmother was away. It is believed that she may be headed to Mobile or already there.
brproud.com
Traffic stop in BR ends with arrest of two including convicted felon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently executed a traffic stop on Renoir Ave. The stop was made around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, after the detectives noticed the 2005 Honda Accord did not have a license plate. Three people were...
One fatality in a deadly crash in Iberia Parish
State Police investigated a deadly crash that happened yesterday around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 85, near highway 673.
