ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

BRPD seize over 700 grams of heroin, guns, over 10k in large drug bust

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A month-long investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department Narcotics Divison led to the bust of a large heroin distribution operation. BRPD began an investigation into Cedric Kelly, 41, and his alleged involvement in heroin being distributed in the Baton Rouge area. During the investigation, BRPD and other law enforcement conducted three search warrants at locations Kelly allegedly used to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of heroin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Thibodaux, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Raceland, LA
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
Raceland, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Thibodaux, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
brproud.com

Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Fentanyl#Drugs
brproud.com

Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman after stolen guns found in car

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old Napoleonville woman was arrested Friday after she was found with stolen handguns in her car. Assumption Parish deputies responded to a dispute complaint in a Labdieville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, a shotgun was found in the backseat of a car occupied by Amanda Blanchard.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Bond stands at $1 million for teens accused of Linda Frickey carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Four teenagers accused of the brutal Mid-City carjacking that fatally dismembered 73-year-old Linda Frickey appeared in Orleans Criminal Court Friday morning for a bond hearing. Ultimately, Judge Kimya Holmes, who called the case one of the most serious she’s seen as a judge, decided each suspect will continue to be held on a $1 million bond.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO in search of runaway teen

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Somer Strickland of North Main Street in Lockport. She was last seen at her residence at 4 p.m. on August 10, 2022, when her grandmother left the residence. When the grandmother returned at around 6 p.m., Strickland was not at the residence, and a suitcase was also missing. Detectives believe that the juvenile had coordinated with friends from her hometown of Mobile, Alabama, to come to pick her up while her grandmother was away. It is believed that she may be headed to Mobile or already there.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy