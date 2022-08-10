ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics to open Round Rock location in September

Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. (Courtesy Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics) Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. CTPO has operated locations in Austin, Cedar Park, Westlake and Four Points for the past 30 years. The Round Rock location will offer pediatric physical therapy services. 512-478-8116. www.ctpomd.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Komal Latin Kitchen & Bar closes in Steiner Ranch

The restaurant closed Aug. 4. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Komal Latin Kitchen & Bar closed its Steiner Ranch location Aug. 4. Since its opening in January 2021, the family-owned restaurant offered a variety of Latin cuisine from Central America, South America and the Caribbean. The restaurant was at 5000 N. Quinlan Park Road, Bldg. C, Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works

Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

5th annual back-to-school bash gives back to the New Braunfels community

Free backpacks were given to children for the upcoming school year at the back-to-school bash. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspaper) The fifth annual back-to-school bash took place on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Columbus Club Association of New Braunfels. The event, hosted by Go Green Botanicals, raised money for the nonprofit Pink Warrior Advocates and gave back to the community while allowing children and parents to prepare for the upcoming school year.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Arbor Nail Bar opens with a soft opening Aug. 5 at Arbor Walk

Owners and sisters Annie Le and Jennie Tran are offering guests 20% off all services during the soft opening at Arbor Nail Bar. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Arbor Nail Bar, a professional nail services bar with affordable prices at Arbor Walk in Northwest Austin, opened its doors with a soft opening Aug. 5 with 20% off. The business will host its grand opening Aug. 20 from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Customers will receive 20% off all services as well as complimentary soft drinks, Vietnamese coffee, strawberry and Hawaiian mimosas, red and white wine, and margaritas.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

5 businesses coming soon to Round Rock

From a popular pizza restaurant to new school campuses, several businesses are coming to Round Rock starting this August. Central Day School, a new Mother’s Day Out program affiliated with Central Baptist Church, located at 301 Lake Creek Drive, Round Rock, is now enrolling. The fall program begins Sept. 6 and will provide a preschool option for children ages 2-4. Questions about the program may be directed to program director Tricia Lopez at [email protected] 512-532-4658. www.centralrr.com/cds.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

9 businesses now open in Round Rock

Alamo Coffee Co. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new businesses, including new restaurants, food trucks and coffee shops, are now open in Round Rock. Alamo Coffee Co. opened July 9 at 1021 Sendero Springs Drive, Round Rock. Adam Cornish owns the business that offers five “Alamo-inspired” coffee blends, including San Jacinto, Brazos and San Antonio Mission. Alamo Coffee Co. has one other location in Lampasas. 512-551-9455. www.alamocoffee.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Ascent Pain Solutions now open in Austin

The Ascent Pain Solutions clinic in South Austin opened Aug. 1. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Ascent Pain Solutions opened two new clinics Aug. 1 in Austin. One is located at 5000 Davis Lane, Ste. 106, Austin, and the other is at 2200 Park Bend, Bldg. 1, Ste. 300. The practices are owned by Dr. Vivek Mahendru, who specializes in interventional pain management. The clinics provide minimally invasive procedures, nonsurgical injections, surgical procedures, regenerative medicine, prescription drugs, nonprescription pain relievers and miscellaneous treatments, such as whiplash treatment.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Ramen Tatsu-Ya coming soon to South Austin; another location in the works for North Austin

A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to the public by the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave. (Photo courtesy of Ramen Tatsu-Ya) A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to customers at the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 200, Austin. This will be the fifth location in Austin, while plans for a sixth location to open by the end of the year at the Lakeline Market shopping center at 14028 N. US 183, Bldg. G, Ste. 310, Austin, are also being finalized.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

5 new businesses now open or coming soon in Pflugerville

Several new businesses are now open or will open soon in Pflugerville, including an independent book shop and a climbing center. The Book Burrow opened a brick-and-mortar space July 12 at 2401 W. Pecan St., Ste. 102, Pflugerville. Owner Kelsey Black said the shop sells children’s, young adult and adult books in all genres. Customers may send an email for more information to [email protected] or reach out on social media. 512-670-8441. www.thebookburrowbookstore.com.
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
