A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to the public by the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave. (Photo courtesy of Ramen Tatsu-Ya) A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to customers at the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 200, Austin. This will be the fifth location in Austin, while plans for a sixth location to open by the end of the year at the Lakeline Market shopping center at 14028 N. US 183, Bldg. G, Ste. 310, Austin, are also being finalized.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO