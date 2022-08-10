Read full article on original website
We Are Blood Cedar Park location now open and accepting donations
We Are Blood opened a Cedar Park donor center June 22. (Courtesy We Are Blood) A new location of We Are Blood opened in Cedar Park on June 22. We Are Blood is the provider of blood and platelets to over 40 hospitals for 10 counties in the Central Texas area.
ICNA Relief to give 300 backpacks, back-to-school supplies Aug. 14 in Cedar Park
The ICNA Relief Back2School event happens every year; the organization gives out backpacks and school supplies to children who drive up with their parents. Locations are updated online. (Courtesy ICNA Relief Austin) ICNA Relief, an organization that provides social services across the U.S. to the underprivileged and those affected by...
The Dance Works celebrates 25 years of movement education in Round Rock
Students of The Dance Works perform in a recital each April, showcasing what they have learned in their classes. (Courtesy The Dance Works) Ken and Michelle Arndt have been bringing their passion for dance education to Round Rock for the last 25 years and said they enjoy helping students learn life skills that prevail beyond the studio.
Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics to open Round Rock location in September
Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. (Courtesy Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics) Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. CTPO has operated locations in Austin, Cedar Park, Westlake and Four Points for the past 30 years. The Round Rock location will offer pediatric physical therapy services. 512-478-8116. www.ctpomd.com.
The Arboretum in Austin to host fall events starting in September
Attendees can make pet supply donations on Sept. 17 at the Pubs and Pints pet friendly evening at the Arboretum, 10000 Research Blvd., Austin. (Courtesy The Arboretum) The Arboretum, 10000 Research Blvd., Ste. 111A, Austin, is set to host two outdoor events in September. A night of fashion at Fashion’s...
Komal Latin Kitchen & Bar closes in Steiner Ranch
The restaurant closed Aug. 4. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Komal Latin Kitchen & Bar closed its Steiner Ranch location Aug. 4. Since its opening in January 2021, the family-owned restaurant offered a variety of Latin cuisine from Central America, South America and the Caribbean. The restaurant was at 5000 N. Quinlan Park Road, Bldg. C, Austin.
Good Neighbor Fest coming to St. Marks wildflower meadow in North Austin on Sept. 24
Musicians will perform for attendees at the Good Neighbor Fest on Sept. 24 at St. Marks wildflower meadow at 601 W. Braker Lane, Austin. (Courtesy Emily Shaughnessy/Cut the VS) Good Neighbor Fest, a free community festival with art, live music, and family-friendly activities will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 24...
A heckin' good time: Round Rock and Pflugerville have many pet-friendly establishments
The cities of Round Rock and Pflugerville have several pet-friendly bars and restaurants where people can bring their animal friends. The following list is not comprehensive, but includes a wide selection of businesses from coffee shops to breweries to restaurants. Key:. A = Establishment serves alcohol. I = Pets allowed...
Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works
Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
5th annual back-to-school bash gives back to the New Braunfels community
Free backpacks were given to children for the upcoming school year at the back-to-school bash. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspaper) The fifth annual back-to-school bash took place on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Columbus Club Association of New Braunfels. The event, hosted by Go Green Botanicals, raised money for the nonprofit Pink Warrior Advocates and gave back to the community while allowing children and parents to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Arbor Nail Bar opens with a soft opening Aug. 5 at Arbor Walk
Owners and sisters Annie Le and Jennie Tran are offering guests 20% off all services during the soft opening at Arbor Nail Bar. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Arbor Nail Bar, a professional nail services bar with affordable prices at Arbor Walk in Northwest Austin, opened its doors with a soft opening Aug. 5 with 20% off. The business will host its grand opening Aug. 20 from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Customers will receive 20% off all services as well as complimentary soft drinks, Vietnamese coffee, strawberry and Hawaiian mimosas, red and white wine, and margaritas.
5 businesses coming soon to Round Rock
From a popular pizza restaurant to new school campuses, several businesses are coming to Round Rock starting this August. Central Day School, a new Mother’s Day Out program affiliated with Central Baptist Church, located at 301 Lake Creek Drive, Round Rock, is now enrolling. The fall program begins Sept. 6 and will provide a preschool option for children ages 2-4. Questions about the program may be directed to program director Tricia Lopez at [email protected] 512-532-4658. www.centralrr.com/cds.
New Leander Trucking Co. food truck park to feature also feature a bar, playscape
The Leander Trucking Co. food truck park will have four to five options such as hot dogs, tacos, coffee and desserts. (Rendering courtesy Leander Trucking Co.) Construction on a new food truck park called Leander Trucking Co. began July 15 at 1500 S. Bagdad Road, Leander. The 1-acre development will...
9 businesses now open in Round Rock
Alamo Coffee Co. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new businesses, including new restaurants, food trucks and coffee shops, are now open in Round Rock. Alamo Coffee Co. opened July 9 at 1021 Sendero Springs Drive, Round Rock. Adam Cornish owns the business that offers five “Alamo-inspired” coffee blends, including San Jacinto, Brazos and San Antonio Mission. Alamo Coffee Co. has one other location in Lampasas. 512-551-9455. www.alamocoffee.com.
DeWayne Street discusses diversity, equity and inclusion at Leander ISD
DeWayne Street, Leander ISD's chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, began working with the school district in December 2021. (Courtesy Leander ISD) DeWayne Street, Leander ISD's chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, began working with the district in December. He sat down with Community...
Ascent Pain Solutions now open in Austin
The Ascent Pain Solutions clinic in South Austin opened Aug. 1. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Ascent Pain Solutions opened two new clinics Aug. 1 in Austin. One is located at 5000 Davis Lane, Ste. 106, Austin, and the other is at 2200 Park Bend, Bldg. 1, Ste. 300. The practices are owned by Dr. Vivek Mahendru, who specializes in interventional pain management. The clinics provide minimally invasive procedures, nonsurgical injections, surgical procedures, regenerative medicine, prescription drugs, nonprescription pain relievers and miscellaneous treatments, such as whiplash treatment.
Ramen Tatsu-Ya coming soon to South Austin; another location in the works for North Austin
A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to the public by the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave. (Photo courtesy of Ramen Tatsu-Ya) A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to customers at the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 200, Austin. This will be the fifth location in Austin, while plans for a sixth location to open by the end of the year at the Lakeline Market shopping center at 14028 N. US 183, Bldg. G, Ste. 310, Austin, are also being finalized.
5 new businesses now open or coming soon in Pflugerville
Several new businesses are now open or will open soon in Pflugerville, including an independent book shop and a climbing center. The Book Burrow opened a brick-and-mortar space July 12 at 2401 W. Pecan St., Ste. 102, Pflugerville. Owner Kelsey Black said the shop sells children’s, young adult and adult books in all genres. Customers may send an email for more information to [email protected] or reach out on social media. 512-670-8441. www.thebookburrowbookstore.com.
Ellipsis Boutique to celebrate 5 years of business in Buda
Ellipsis Boutique is located at 306 S. Main St., Ste. 105, Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Ellipsis Boutique, located in the Buda Mill & Grain Co. at 306 S. Main St., Ste. 105, Buda, is set to celebrate five years of business Aug. 12. Amy Krell opened the shop in...
28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup to be held Sept. 11
In April, certified divers from Texas and Oklahoma showed up to remove underwater trash in Lake Travis. (Travis County Parks and Colorado River Alliance) Travis County Parks and the Colorado River Alliance will hold the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup on Sept. 11. The most recent cleanup took place in...
