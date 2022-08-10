ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Eric Toney: Kaul’s Inept Campaign ‘Blasts His Own DOJ Staff’

“Josh Kaul is desperately trying to deflect from the fact Milwaukee is about to set another record for murders during his tenure and at the same time he’s gutted the number of criminal prosecutors at the DOJ” – Eric Toney. Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

The Mall is back in Court

What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin sees decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but Marinette, Door and Brown counties remain in the "high" category for virus spread on Friday's weekly update. At that level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Wisconsin Legislature seeks to block absentee ballot 'curing' in lawsuit

The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature took legal action on Thursday seeking to stop local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process referred to as ballot curing. The Legislature, represented by independent counsel, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought against the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Washington County Board votes 13-6 to move $3.6 million safety referendum to November ballot

August 10, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – On a vote of 13 – 6 with two supervisors excused, the Washington County Board voted to place a $3.6 million safety referendum on the November 8, 2022 ballot. The proposal leaves it up to the voter to determine whether to raise their own property taxes by about 10% each year moving forward, ie a permanent tax increase.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History

The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
MANITOWOC, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act

On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in southeastern Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws. Every year, any given police department […] The post Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Endangered bee found at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE - A critically endangered species was discovered at the Milwaukee County Zoo during its annual "Backyard Bumble Bee Count." The rusty patched bumble bee was spotted and documented during the count, which ended on Aug. 1. "This is a very exciting moment for all of us. Knowing that this...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Another Week, Another Wake Up Call: LGBTQ Rights on the Line

In the week leading up to Tuesday’s primary election, there were more than enough reminders of what’s at stake for our local LGBT community given our current political climate. Some of them garnered national and international news headlines. Among them was the 10th anniversary of the far-right terrorist attack on the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek that killed six. In the decade long interim hate crimes have only increased. Across the spectrum people are being targeted because of their ethnicity, race and sexual orientation. Twenty percent of hate crimes are directed towards members of the LGBTQ community.
WAUKESHA, WI

