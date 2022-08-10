ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, NC

Farmville funds program to lower feral cat population

By By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
The Standard
The Standard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVLNS_0hBdUtCl00

FARMVILLE — The town board agreed to provide $2,000 to fund a spaying and neutering program to address a large feral cat population following a presentation by resident Jamie Marcum about the issue at the Aug. 2 board meeting.

Marcum explained that a single female cat can begin having kittens at the age of four months and can have approximately three litters per year with an average of 4 kittens per litter.

“If we spay that one female cat then we can prevent the birth of 12 additional kittens. On the flip side of that, if we do not spay that one female cat, and she produces those 12 kittens and then none of her kittens are spayed or neutered, what we end up with is the original cat, her kittens and the offspring. That gives us about 35 to 40 additional kittens per year and we really don’t have the resources for those cats in one year,” she said.

Marcum has lived in town for nearly five years and has earned the nickname, “The Farmville Butcher” for her efforts to reduce the feral cat population using the Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) method, she said.

“I started to TNR because it was something that I saw that needed to be done, so I took it upon myself to do it. I’ve spayed or neutered over 50 cats, preventing the birth of over 1,000 unwanted kittens,” she said.

Releasing the animals helps prevent unaltered animals from taking their place. Markum said she has paid for the procedures out of pocket and was seeking assistance from the town to address the issue.

She suggested the town utilize the Snip and Clip program which is sponsored by Saving Graces 4 Felines in partnership with Pitt County Animal Services. The program offers $20 vouchers to have feral, community cats fixed and vaccinated against rabies.

The town’s $2,000 will fund procedures for 100 cats, a sure way to keep the population under control, Markum said.

Markum and a grass-roots group that assists will work with the town and use the vouchers to help address problems as they arise, officials said.

Vouchers also are available to members of the public. They are limited to five per person and can only be purchased by Pitt County residents at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, Greenville, or by emailing savinggraces4@aol.com.

The vouchers can be used at Spay Today and Animal Care of 14th Street. Contact Pitt County Animal Services at 252-902-1726 for more information about the vouchers.

Infrastructure grants

Town manager David Hodgkins announced that Farmville was awarded nearly $10.5 million in water and wastewater infrastructure grants from the State Water Infrastructure Authority.

On July 27, Gov. Roy Cooper announced communities across the state would receive $789.4 million in water and wastewater infrastructure funding. “Farmville was in rare company, we got three grants,” Hodgkins said.

The town was awarded $4,431,000 to relocate the Middle Swamp sanitary sewer outfall, $3,580,000 to replace the sewer line services and rehabilitate the sewer pump system within the Farmville Housing Authority and $2,454,000 to replace galvanized water lines.

Other information:

The Thursday in the Park event will be 5-9 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the May Museum and Park at 3802 S. Main St.

WNCT

A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
259
Followers
406
Post
28K+
Views
