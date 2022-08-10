Read full article on original website
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Aug. 13, 2022
We've been pumping out a whole bunch of scoops, stories and Q&As this week at NY Cannabis Insider, from new info on CAURD program progress to Curaleaf's labeling snafu and introductions to more power players in NY's weed industry.
marijuanamoment.net
New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War
New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
Company with CNY apartment complexes agrees to pay $7M to settle disability lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — A senior housing development group with properties in Central New York has settled a lawsuit over allegations of disability discrimination, housing advocates announced. The Clover Group has agreed to the settle the lawsuit brought by Syracuse-based CNY Fair Housing and other advocates from six different states...
How a fast-growing Syracuse company could benefit from CHIPS Act money
Syracuse, N.Y. — The CHIPS and Science Act signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday includes $52 billion in incentives for companies to open semiconductor factories in the U.S. But a lesser-known bit of funding in the bill could benefit a growing Syracuse company.
Curaleaf forced to remove thousands of medical marijuana products from NY dispensaries
Curaleaf, one of New York's medical marijuana operators, has pulled tens of thousands of units of cannabis from dispensary shelves after the company switched to an unauthorized way of labeling potency that led patients to believe the marijuana they purchased was much stronger than usual.
Gotham Gazette
New York Must Amend Carlos’ Law Before the Governor Signs It
The cost to build in New York can be 10 times more expensive than in neighboring New Jersey or Connecticut. It’s a reality that’s hurting our economy, especially Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the construction sector, at the worst possible time. The Empire State’s unaffordability factor...
newyorkupstate.com
With less than two weeks until marijuana retail licenses open, how many dispensary spots has NY secured?
Under the Office of Cannabis Management's conditional adult-use retail dispensary program. must agree to locate in a...
Goats and hot peppers: When tastes of home are scarce, CNY refugees grow their own
Ahmed Abdirahman knows how hard it is to find halal goat meat in upstate New York. Sometimes he drives for hours from farm to farm, only to be waved away. Sometimes the price jumps up just before Muslim or Hindu religious festivals when goat is traditionally eaten, or right when food assistance payments are parceled out.
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
Polio detected in New York sewage, suggesting virus circulating
NEW YORK (AP) — The polio virus has been found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday. The presence of the poliovirus in...
Health officials: 2 New Jersey towns make list of US areas with higher cancer risks from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas.
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
News 12
City kicks off outreach campaign to boost participation in MTA’s Fair Fares program
The city has launched an outreach program to bring attention to the MTA’s Fair Fares, a program that offers low-income New Yorkers a 50% discount on bus and subway fares along with Access-a-Ride paratransit. When the program launched in 2019, the city planned to attract nearly 800,000 eligible New...
10 Most Notorious Prisons In America
A list of the ten most notorious prisons and jails in the United States including ADX in Colorado, Rikers Island, Folsom, San Quentin plus more...
Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community
When Haiyan Chen brought home bags of food from Costco on a sunny June day, her four children were excited to see what their mom would cook for them in the coming week. But soon, the jubilation turned to despair when they realized nearly $4,000 was missing from her government benefits card. The 44-year-old Sunset […] The post Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community appeared first on Documented.
Tenants of Bronx building sue landlords after months of living without heat
The tenants of a Stratford Avenue apartment building filed a lawsuit against their landlords after living without essentials for months.
CBS News
NYPD seizes $2 million worth of counterfeit goods, arrests 5 people in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK -- Two million dollars' worth of counterfeit goods are now off the streets of New York City. NYPD officers on Friday seized fake bags, sneakers, watches and sunglasses in an operation on Canal Street. They also arrested five people in connection with the crackdown. It's all part of...
cnycentral.com
What you need to know about Red Flag Gun Laws that can one day save lives
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update on Red Flag Gun Laws on Friday, a way law enforcement agencies around the state can file protection orders against a suspicious person with a gun who’s considered a threat to themselves or the public. "Way...
NY1
Community opposition mounts over plan to house sick ex-Rikers inmates in Morris Park
In the Bronx, some community members are voicing their opposition to a plan that would house former Rikers inmates in the Morris Park section of the borough. The plan is to convert a building within the Health + Hospitals Jacobi Hospital Center campus into roughly 70 studios, with a majority of the units going to former inmates with “medically complex” health conditions such as congestive heart failure, stage-4 cancer or end-stage renal disease, according to officials.
