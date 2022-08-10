A Cherokee County man on a motorcycle, did his best to get away during a high speed chase with state troopers, and other law enforcement personnel, on Thursday night – but instead, he wound up in the county jail. According to reports, when a trooper attempted to stop the bike, which was traveling southbound on County Road 7 the operator chose to flee and led officers on a pursuit along County Roads 23, 5, 374, 153, back on 5 and finally onto County Road 7 – where he ditched the 2000 cruiser-style motorcycle and ran into a heavily wooded area.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO