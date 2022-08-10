Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
weisradio.com
Sand Rock Woman Hurt in Friday Afternoon Wreck
A Sand Rock woman was hurt in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in DeKalb County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – the wreck took place on U.S. 411 at mile marker 219 at around 2:45pm – when she lost control of the 2020 Jeep she was driving.
wrganews.com
Bartow Home destroyed in Fire on Wednesday night
According to a press release from Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were dispatched to 492 Barnsley Gardens Rd, Adairsville, Wednesday, 08/10/2022, at approximately 8:49 p.m. The caller advised his house was fully engulfed in flames. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved structure. Multiple...
weisradio.com
Centre Man Arrested Following High Speed Motorcycle Chase Thursday Night
A Cherokee County man on a motorcycle, did his best to get away during a high speed chase with state troopers, and other law enforcement personnel, on Thursday night – but instead, he wound up in the county jail. According to reports, when a trooper attempted to stop the bike, which was traveling southbound on County Road 7 the operator chose to flee and led officers on a pursuit along County Roads 23, 5, 374, 153, back on 5 and finally onto County Road 7 – where he ditched the 2000 cruiser-style motorcycle and ran into a heavily wooded area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weisradio.com
Spring Garden Fire Department Sends Units to Act as “Mutual Aid” in Cleburne County Barn Fire
At around 12:30pm Thursday – the Spring Garden Fire Department dispatched units to serve as mutual aid for Cleburne County firefighters, as they battled a barn fire, on County Road 93 just off of County Road 49 going toward the Alabama/Georgia line. We’ll have additional information as it becomes...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, August 13th
Toby Hulsey, age 43 of Collinsville – Failure to Appear – Driving while Revoked/Speeding/no Plainly Visible Tag/Fleeing and Attempting to Elude;. Heather Bray, age 40 of Centre – Hold for Another Agency;. Sharon Williams, 54 of Collinsville – DUI/Controlled Substance;. and. Lori Blackmon, age 45 of...
Thieves take bell belonging to Alabama church since 1940s
A week ago, the Rev. Hayward Clark had a shock. His wife, Donna, he and a friend drove into the parking lot of the Congregational Holiness Church in Piedmont, not far from the parsonage where the Clarks live. As Clark glanced at the front of the building, something was vaguely different. That’s when he realized the black, cast-iron bell the children in the congregation loved to ring was no longer in its place.
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff at Gaylesville football game moved back to Friday, Sept. 9
According to Gaylesville School Principal Terry Gilbreath, the Trojans’ Class 1A, Region 7 home football game against Cedar Bluff is back to its original date of Friday, Sept. 9. Gaylesville was contemplating moving the game to Thursday, Sept. 8, but has decided not to. The game is scheduled to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weisradio.com
Homecoming Set for this Sunday at Reverence Baptist Church in Gadsden
Homecoming is set for this Sunday (August 14th) at Reverence Baptist Church in Gadsden, beginning at 10:30am. Jonathan Wilburn will be the special singer with lunch following. The church is located at 115 Princeton Avenue.
Fatal Calhoun County Accident – Report Released
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sergeant Jeremy Burkett shared that on Friday, August 5th a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man.
weisradio.com
Two Arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday Night in Cherokee County
Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Cherokee County. Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff and Kassey Dumas, 29 from Gadsden – were both booked into jail just after 10:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dumas was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence.
weisradio.com
Spring Garden battles Ohatchee to scoreless tie, falls to Handley in football jamboree
SPRING GARDEN – The Spring Garden Panthers tuned up for their 2022 football season opener by hosting a five-team jamboree on Friday. The Panthers battled Ohatchee to a scoreless tie, and fell to Handley 20-0. Other scores from the jamboree included Ohatchee defeating Ranburne 7-0; Etowah besting Ranburne 14-0; and Handley over Etowah 14-7.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, August 11th
Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Kassey Dumas, age 29 of Gadsden – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia; and Tampering with Evidence;. and. David Bennett, age 51 of Lookout Mountain – DUI and Tampering with...
gradickcommunications.com
Rabies cases up to five in Carroll County
The Georgia Public Health Laboratory has confirmed a bat in Bowdon and a fox in Roopville have tested positive for rabies. Both incidences involved encounters with a human and a dog. The incident in Bowdon occurred when a bat was captured in a home on August 8 in the vicinity...
southerntorch.com
Pete the Cat Strolled into Town
FORT PAYNE, ALA.--The fourth annual Pete the Cat Day, sponsored by Fort Payne Main Street was held Saturday, August 6 at the Coal and Iron building. James Dean the creator of Pete the Cat children’s character and the author of many of the Pete the Cat books was onsite to visit and sign Pete merchandise to over 700 fans.
Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead
Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
Custom Airbnb Offers Stunning Views of Lake Guntersville Alabama
Langston, Alabama is home to a one-of-a-kind brand new cabin Airbnb which offers incredible views of Lake Guntersville in Alabama. The Airbnb host comments about the beautiful setting in an “incredibly quiet setting.”. If you are looking for a nice escape and want to stay in Alabama this place...
weisradio.com
Several Arrested on Drug Charges in DeKalb County over Last Few Weeks
Several were arrested over the last few weeks on drug related charges. Over 200 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled medications, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were all confiscated during the arrests. On Wednesday, July 6th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 68, finding the driver to be...
weisradio.com
Man Facing Vehicular Homicide Charge
According to the arrest warrants, 45-year old James Kevin McDonald was driving his employer’s vehicle without permission when he lost control, and at one point, wound driving perpendicular to the lanes of travel in the 700 block of Wax Road; the vehicle left the roadway, and struck an embankment, then a tree. A female passenger was pinned between the door and the seat of the – and died from her injuries shortly after extrication.
weisradio.com
Warrior ‘D’ forces five turnovers in 28-14 football jamboree victory over Trion, Ga.
CENTRE – The Cherokee County Warriors forced five Trion turnovers to help earn a 28-14 victory in football jamboree action on Friday. Jeb Crane and Haden Wheeler both had an interception apiece. Jack Amos, Tae Diamond and Alex Johnson each recovered a fumble. Speaking of Diamond, he ran for...
Comments / 0