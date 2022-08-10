ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Sand Rock Woman Hurt in Friday Afternoon Wreck

A Sand Rock woman was hurt in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in DeKalb County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – the wreck took place on U.S. 411 at mile marker 219 at around 2:45pm – when she lost control of the 2020 Jeep she was driving.
SAND ROCK, AL
wrganews.com

Bartow Home destroyed in Fire on Wednesday night

According to a press release from Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were dispatched to 492 Barnsley Gardens Rd, Adairsville, Wednesday, 08/10/2022, at approximately 8:49 p.m. The caller advised his house was fully engulfed in flames. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved structure. Multiple...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Centre Man Arrested Following High Speed Motorcycle Chase Thursday Night

A Cherokee County man on a motorcycle, did his best to get away during a high speed chase with state troopers, and other law enforcement personnel, on Thursday night – but instead, he wound up in the county jail. According to reports, when a trooper attempted to stop the bike, which was traveling southbound on County Road 7 the operator chose to flee and led officers on a pursuit along County Roads 23, 5, 374, 153, back on 5 and finally onto County Road 7 – where he ditched the 2000 cruiser-style motorcycle and ran into a heavily wooded area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, August 13th

Toby Hulsey, age 43 of Collinsville – Failure to Appear – Driving while Revoked/Speeding/no Plainly Visible Tag/Fleeing and Attempting to Elude;. Heather Bray, age 40 of Centre – Hold for Another Agency;. Sharon Williams, 54 of Collinsville – DUI/Controlled Substance;. and. Lori Blackmon, age 45 of...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Thieves take bell belonging to Alabama church since 1940s

A week ago, the Rev. Hayward Clark had a shock. His wife, Donna, he and a friend drove into the parking lot of the Congregational Holiness Church in Piedmont, not far from the parsonage where the Clarks live. As Clark glanced at the front of the building, something was vaguely different. That’s when he realized the black, cast-iron bell the children in the congregation loved to ring was no longer in its place.
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff at Gaylesville football game moved back to Friday, Sept. 9

According to Gaylesville School Principal Terry Gilbreath, the Trojans’ Class 1A, Region 7 home football game against Cedar Bluff is back to its original date of Friday, Sept. 9. Gaylesville was contemplating moving the game to Thursday, Sept. 8, but has decided not to. The game is scheduled to...
GAYLESVILLE, AL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
weisradio.com

Two Arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday Night in Cherokee County

Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Cherokee County. Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff and Kassey Dumas, 29 from Gadsden – were both booked into jail just after 10:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dumas was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, August 11th

Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Kassey Dumas, age 29 of Gadsden – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia; and Tampering with Evidence;. and. David Bennett, age 51 of Lookout Mountain – DUI and Tampering with...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
gradickcommunications.com

Rabies cases up to five in Carroll County

The Georgia Public Health Laboratory has confirmed a bat in Bowdon and a fox in Roopville have tested positive for rabies. Both incidences involved encounters with a human and a dog. The incident in Bowdon occurred when a bat was captured in a home on August 8 in the vicinity...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
southerntorch.com

Pete the Cat Strolled into Town

FORT PAYNE, ALA.--The fourth annual Pete the Cat Day, sponsored by Fort Payne Main Street was held Saturday, August 6 at the Coal and Iron building. James Dean the creator of Pete the Cat children’s character and the author of many of the Pete the Cat books was onsite to visit and sign Pete merchandise to over 700 fans.
FORT PAYNE, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead

Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, AL
weisradio.com

Several Arrested on Drug Charges in DeKalb County over Last Few Weeks

Several were arrested over the last few weeks on drug related charges. Over 200 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled medications, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were all confiscated during the arrests. On Wednesday, July 6th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 68, finding the driver to be...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Man Facing Vehicular Homicide Charge

According to the arrest warrants, 45-year old James Kevin McDonald was driving his employer’s vehicle without permission when he lost control, and at one point, wound driving perpendicular to the lanes of travel in the 700 block of Wax Road; the vehicle left the roadway, and struck an embankment, then a tree. A female passenger was pinned between the door and the seat of the – and died from her injuries shortly after extrication.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

