Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
Two-vehicle collision in Salem community sends two to hospital
A two-vehicle collision in the Salem community sent two individuals to the hospital Thursday morning. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, the collision occurred Thursday morning sometime around 9 a.m. off Highway 910 in the Salem community when a 2001 Chevy Cobalt operated by Matthew Green of Russell Springs collided head-on with a 2012 Cadillac being operated by Donald Lucas of Ohio.
wymt.com
NIBROC Festival underway in Corbin
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin is filled with people as the 70th Annual NIBROC Festival is underway. For those that don’t know, NIBROC is “Corbin” spelled backwards. The festival brings in people from all over the state and beyond to see all the region has to offer.
westkentuckystar.com
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs Council approves addition to fire department building
The Russell Springs City Council approved a resolution Thursday night that will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to add on to the city’s fire department building. The addition will be three phases and will expand the building so that the fire department will be able...
bankautomationnews.com
Citizens National among 7 community banks shifting to Jack Henry platform
The $613 million Citizens National Bank, a community bank in Somerset, Ky., was among seven banks to implement Jack Henry’s Banno digital banking platform in June, according to an FI Navigator report provided to Bank Automation News. The other six financial institutions include: $300 million Town and Country Bank, based in Las Vegas; $225 million […]
clayconews.com
Arrest of a Michigan-Kentucky Duo with Drugs & Cash being seized during suspected Drug House Surveillance in Pulaski County, KY
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski county Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting that on Monday, August 8, 2022, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Acura seen committing multiple traffic violations. At approximately 5:23 P.M., Narcotics Detectives had observed the maroon Acura leaving a suspected drug house in...
RELATED PEOPLE
wymt.com
One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
WLKY.com
Woman killed by plane propeller in Nelson County, coroner says
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A woman was killed in Nelson County after she walked into an airplane propeller, the Nelson County Coroner's Office said. On Sunday, 37-year-old Faleshia Denham was on a small plane flying from Elizabethtown to Bardstown with her daughter, and her brother-in-law as the pilot. Once...
k105.com
Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store
An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
wnky.com
Marshalls to open store in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
clayconews.com
FINAL SENTENCING SCHEDULED IN LAUREL COUNTY FOR THREE ACCUSED SUBJECTS THAT PLED GUILTY TO THE 2020 MURDER OF A MANCHESTER, KENTUCKY MAN
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that three accused subjects are awaiting final sentencing after having pled guilty in Laurel Circuit Court to the 2020 murder of Jeremy Caldwell age 32 of Manchester, KY. Caldwell was allegedly shot dead in his vehicle during an incident which...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Department of Agriculture: Cattle threatened by deadly tick-borne disease
KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian are warning cattle producers to protect their herds from a potentially deadly tick-borne disease. Theileria orientalis Ikeda is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in two beef...
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
Man arrested after threats to the University of the Cumberlands
A man has been arrested after allegedly calling and threatening a Williamsburg university Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
3 plead guilty in Laurel County murder
Three individuals accused in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell of Manchester have all entered guilty pleas.
wymt.com
Laurel County man arrested, charged with theft
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Laurel County was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing items from a business, officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested Zebulin J. Collett, 28, of London at a business about half a mile south of London. Employees noticed missing merchandise,...
adairvoice.com
Routine traffic stop leads to arrest
James Burris, 33, of Columbia was arrested Monday after a traffic stop by Adair County Sheriff’ s deputies late that night on Pelly Ln., north of Columbia. Following a roadside investigation and a search of the vehicle, deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.
Comments / 0