Wayne County, KY

lakercountry.com

Two-vehicle collision in Salem community sends two to hospital

A two-vehicle collision in the Salem community sent two individuals to the hospital Thursday morning. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, the collision occurred Thursday morning sometime around 9 a.m. off Highway 910 in the Salem community when a 2001 Chevy Cobalt operated by Matthew Green of Russell Springs collided head-on with a 2012 Cadillac being operated by Donald Lucas of Ohio.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

NIBROC Festival underway in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin is filled with people as the 70th Annual NIBROC Festival is underway. For those that don’t know, NIBROC is “Corbin” spelled backwards. The festival brings in people from all over the state and beyond to see all the region has to offer.
CORBIN, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
KENTUCKY STATE
County
Russell County, KY
Sports
Wayne County, KY
County
Local
Kentucky Sports
wymt.com

Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
bankautomationnews.com

Citizens National among 7 community banks shifting to Jack Henry platform

The $613 million Citizens National Bank, a community bank in Somerset, Ky., was among seven banks to implement Jack Henry’s Banno digital banking platform in June, according to an FI Navigator report provided to Bank Automation News. The other six financial institutions include: $300 million Town and Country Bank, based in Las Vegas; $225 million […]
SOMERSET, KY
clayconews.com

Arrest of a Michigan-Kentucky Duo with Drugs & Cash being seized during suspected Drug House Surveillance in Pulaski County, KY

SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski county Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting that on Monday, August 8, 2022, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Acura seen committing multiple traffic violations. At approximately 5:23 P.M., Narcotics Detectives had observed the maroon Acura leaving a suspected drug house in...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Josiah
wymt.com

One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Woman killed by plane propeller in Nelson County, coroner says

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A woman was killed in Nelson County after she walked into an airplane propeller, the Nelson County Coroner's Office said. On Sunday, 37-year-old Faleshia Denham was on a small plane flying from Elizabethtown to Bardstown with her daughter, and her brother-in-law as the pilot. Once...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store

An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Marshalls to open store in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
GLASGOW, KY
#Laker Golf#Cardinals
Golf
Sports
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Laurel County man arrested, charged with theft

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Laurel County was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing items from a business, officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested Zebulin J. Collett, 28, of London at a business about half a mile south of London. Employees noticed missing merchandise,...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
adairvoice.com

Routine traffic stop leads to arrest

James Burris, 33, of Columbia was arrested Monday after a traffic stop by Adair County Sheriff’ s deputies late that night on Pelly Ln., north of Columbia. Following a roadside investigation and a search of the vehicle, deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.
COLUMBIA, KY

