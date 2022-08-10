ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasaw, AL

Chickasaw students go back-to-school with new initiatives

By Shamonee Baker
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rAP9X_0hBdSRc700

CHICKASAW, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A new school year means new programs being implemented for Chickasaw’s pre-k, elementary, middle and high school classes.

From the youngest student to the oldest, Chickasaw school system has added new programs and refreshed other curriculums.

Some of which include emphasis on college readiness for middle and high school students and play-based career building for the pre-k students.

“Everything that we aim for is to prepare every student for the day after graduation, when they walk out, we want them to have the tools that they need to be successful,” said Superintendent of Chickasaw schools, David Wofford.

Principal of Chickasaw Middle and High School, Arnold Cox, says they’re emphasizing advanced course options such as dual enrollment with Bishop State Community College, A plus college ready curriculum and International Baccalaureate programs.

“I have a saying that I always speak over my students and that is… I am somebody,” said Cox. “I hope that they can come back and know that they are somebody and we’re there to help them be a better somebody.”

The middle and high school also have Career inspired Electives…

one of them is a program called Life Changers that allows students to prepare prosthetic limbs; on campus for amputees in third world countries using 3D printers.

However, the older students are not the only ones with new initiatives.

“We are having a character education speaker come in so that we’re focusing on values and items that we want to implement with our students for the upcoming school year all related to character,” said Principal of Chickasaw elementary school, Christy Amick.

Even the pre-k students are learning.

They have a crayons to careers program that introduces them to different professions at an early age.

“They think that they’re just having a good time but they’re learning so much, they’re learning writing, communication skills, they’re learning so many things in those centers,” said Director of the Pre-K program, Jodie Mcpherson.

Along with the new initiatives, Chickasaw schools are also growing their physical spaces.

What used to be John Dotson Park, is now the school’s first football stadium, and a 12-classroom elementary wing is also being constructed.

The first bell rang Wednesday morning at 7:45 a.m. for Chickasaw elementary and 7:25 a.m. for middle and high school students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

USA move-in Day 2022 has students ready for new semester

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Classes begin this week for students at the University of South Alabama. Saturday was move-in day for hundreds of recent high school graduates. With every little item getting unloaded, students start a new chapter in their lives. “Feels pretty good, I’ve been waiting on it for a while I’m excited,” said […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Barton Academy students showcasing Mobile's unique diversity

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Barton Academy concluded their first week of school with the launch of their first school wide project called: I am Mobile. Students will learn about Mobile's diverse community and produce projects that share Mobile's story. Students were surprised with confetti canons, an impromptu dance party, a coast guard fly over, and members of our diverse community sharing their stories just this morning.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

School enrollment up in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach City School System has seen a 17% rise in student enrollment since separating from Baldwin County and a 12% overall increase in enrollment compared to last year, according to a release from the OB Board of Education. The Orange Beach City School System is in their first […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Ribbon cutting welcomes STEAM lab to Fairhope East Elementary School

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– Staff and students at Fairhope East Elementary welcomed the new STEAM weather monitoring station Friday, Aug. 12. The tool keeps the community informed of weather condition and serves as a learning tool for students. Instead of learning directly out of a textbook, students will have the opportunity to watch live weather from […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Chickasaw, AL
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wofford College#3d Printers#Character Education#High School#Life Changers
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Two Vancleave residents among medical scholarship winners

CLINTON, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents are among five Mississippi College students who have been selected for a scholarship program designed to increase the number of physicians and dentists serving rural areas of Mississippi. Madison Ely, a junior majoring in Chemistry Medical Sciences; and Austin Frisbie, a senior majoring in...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WKRG News 5

Early voting for Escambia Co. begins tomorrow

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Early voting for the Aug. 23 Primary Elections begins in Escambia County tomorrow Aug. 13, lasting until Sat. Aug. 20. If you choose to vote in person, whether by early voting or at your precinct on Election Day, you must present photo and signature identification. Acceptable forms of photo ID […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
utv44.com

Couple plans to build village for homeless in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A retired couple trying to make a difference along our Gulf Coast. They want to provide shelters to those who need it most in our homeless population through their non-profit corporation Driftwood Housing. The village will even take in married couples, which many places in...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Marquees being replaced at Pensacola Bay Center

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The marquees at the Pensacola Bay Center are being replaced, but that’s not the only improvement the center has made, according to general manager Michael Capps. Capps said both marquees were damaged during Hurricane Sally to the point where they weren’t able to operate. “We went through the assessment with the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard PD: Blount High School student arrest for bringing gun on campus

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old Blount High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school. Prichard police were called to the school after staff said they found the student in possession of a firearm. Michael Dewayne Thomas of Mobile was taken to the Prichard Police...
PRICHARD, AL
rippreport.com

STINKING TICKING TIME BOMB

The article below omitted some issues, that may have been problematic for Al.com to print. So let me fill ya in on some details. Baldwin County Sewer Service is the only privately operated sewer service in Alabama. They are unregulated and have been given permission to use county right of ways at no charge.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy