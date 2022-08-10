Read full article on original website
Flint Drop Fest celebrates 10th anniversary
Flint, MI -- On Saturday, people descended on downtown Flint for the free electronic music festival, Drop Fest. In 2012, Flint native Jerin Sage worked with the city and Michigan musicians to create the first ever Flint Drop Fest. A decade of dubstep, house and techno music later, Sage and...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Fermentation is the trick to good dough at Ann Arbor’s Bigalora
ANN ARBOR, MI -- According to Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina, the trick to good dough is to leave it alone for 72 hours. While the pizza at the Ann Arbor eatery features a variety of combinations of vegetables, meats and cheese, the menu is set apart by its dough, said Valerie Tranchida, regional manager for the Michigan brand.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sweet Whimsies is the go-to source for milestone celebrations
DAVISON, MI - While some food trucks keep things simple, there is nothing ordinary about Sweet Whimsies. Sweet Whimsies is a food truck that specializes in making homemade sweets and desserts for people celebrating milestones in life with those they love and care about most. Ranging from weddings, birthday parties...
‘Your favorite block party is back’: 3rd annual The Block Party returns to downtown Flint
FLINT, MI - Live DJs, music, food and nostalgic vibes are expected at this year’s 3rd annual The Block Party this week. The summertime outdoor event from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, will be located at the the highest level of downtown’s J.W. Rutherford Parking Structure, located at 125 W. Kearsley St.
25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends
Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
lansingcitypulse.com
Smokers Ball lights up Adado Riverfront Park
Along with the headliners, and several other rap performers, the lineup also comprises some R&B, Tejano, Latin and reggae acts. For those looking for a heightened experience, a $200 V.I.P. pass includes a swag bag, laminate, exclusive viewing area, private restrooms and a juice bar. ”. Saturday, Aug. 13. Noon-11...
SVSU prepares to kick off series of annual career fairs
KOCHVILLE, MI-- Saginaw Valley State University students, alumni and local job seekers are encouraged to join in on a number of employment fairs and networking events. As part of this year’s efforts, SVSU’s Office of Career Services is planning to host seven employment fairs throughout the 2022-2023 academic year.
Love antique shopping? Then check out these Ypsilanti stores who thrive through collaboration
YPSILANTI, MI -- Mercedes Crane and Jeremy Thybault knew they’d be neighbors with next-door Apple Annie’s Vintage Clothing when they opened Ambient Antiques in August 2021. Then, The Thrift Depot opened on the other side, and they became side-by-side trio of similar stores along Cross Street in Ypsilanti....
Crowd turns out for annual BBQ Cook-Off at Davison Farmers Market
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A smoky, savory aroma filled the air at the Davison Farmers Market on Saturday morning as a crowd gathered for the ninth annual Barbecue Cook-Off. “It’s turned into basically one of our biggest events of the year,” said Sandy Coykendall, manager of Davison Farmers Market.
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
For 150+ years, Michiganders have been drinking Vernors for enjoyment and as "medicine" — What makes it so iconic?
People from the Detroit area and all across Michigan have been enjoying Vernors ginger ale for over 150 years. And over the decades the extra-fizzy pop — known as much for its taste as for it’s alleged medicinal benefits — has become iconic.
Annual Flint Drop Fest set to takeover downtown
FLINT, MI – Rain or shine, the popular electronic music festival Flint Drop Fest is set to return to the center of downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 10th annual Flint Drop Fest will be a free, 11-hour event for people of all ages who wish to celebrate electronic music, arts and culture. The fest begins at noon and goes on until 11 p.m. This year, the event areas will feature 12 main event areas with over 150 performers across the city center of downtown Flint. DJs from across the midwest such as DJ Swamp and Marvel Years will be in attendance.
See how new Ypsilanti restaurant C. King and Co. makes Guinness Tiramisu
YPSILANTI, MI -- Chef Rich Muszynski has transformed a nearly 200-year-old historic building in downtown Ypsilanti into a renovated modern charcuterie, pizza and salad restaurant offering updated takes on refined classics. Muszynski, a Michigan native with 30 years of culinary experience has opened several restaurants across the country and spent...
A Saline resident is Michigan’s History Teacher of the Year
SALINE, MI - Adam Sakel wants students who take his history classes to have a better understanding of themselves, as well as know how to critically examine ideas and present their own ideas respectfully and persuasively. That learning process also should include hands-on activities to make the subject come alive,...
WNEM
Local teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves
AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks. The Auburn teen lost his veggies and his homemade maple syrup. “My dad used to have a garden and we have...
Triathlon with a twist: registration for Bay County ‘driathlon’ is now open
BAY CITY, MI - Athletes will be heading to Bay County this September to show off their skills and compete in a multi-stage event. The Bay City Morning Rotary Club announced that its annual ‘driathlon’ is returning for its 11th year on Sept. 18. A driathlon is a bit different than a typical triathlon - the event replaces the traditional swimming event with a 5K kayak/canoe paddle. The paddle portion of the competition is followed by a 20K bicycle ride and a 5K run.
5 great places to play trivia (almost) every night of the week in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you have a fondness for factoids, a penchant for play or just overall like trivia, Ann Arbor is your city. With games happening at public places across the area Monday through Thursday, you’re sure to find a night to grab a drink, answer a few questions and maybe even win some cash.
Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit
Six Black-owned breakfast spots in Detroit that we support and believe you should support on any given morning. The post Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
