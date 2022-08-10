ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Flint Journal

Flint Drop Fest celebrates 10th anniversary

Flint, MI -- On Saturday, people descended on downtown Flint for the free electronic music festival, Drop Fest. In 2012, Flint native Jerin Sage worked with the city and Michigan musicians to create the first ever Flint Drop Fest. A decade of dubstep, house and techno music later, Sage and...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint, MI
Food & Drinks
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Society
Flint, MI
Lifestyle
Flint, MI
Government
100.7 WITL

25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends

Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Smokers Ball lights up Adado Riverfront Park

Along with the headliners, and several other rap performers, the lineup also comprises some R&B, Tejano, Latin and reggae acts. For those looking for a heightened experience, a $200 V.I.P. pass includes a swag bag, laminate, exclusive viewing area, private restrooms and a juice bar. ”. Saturday, Aug. 13. Noon-11...
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

SVSU prepares to kick off series of annual career fairs

KOCHVILLE, MI-- Saginaw Valley State University students, alumni and local job seekers are encouraged to join in on a number of employment fairs and networking events. As part of this year’s efforts, SVSU’s Office of Career Services is planning to host seven employment fairs throughout the 2022-2023 academic year.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia#Ethnic Minorities#Food Drink#Flint Farmers#E First St#Donate Life America#The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal

Annual Flint Drop Fest set to takeover downtown

FLINT, MI – Rain or shine, the popular electronic music festival Flint Drop Fest is set to return to the center of downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 10th annual Flint Drop Fest will be a free, 11-hour event for people of all ages who wish to celebrate electronic music, arts and culture. The fest begins at noon and goes on until 11 p.m. This year, the event areas will feature 12 main event areas with over 150 performers across the city center of downtown Flint. DJs from across the midwest such as DJ Swamp and Marvel Years will be in attendance.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MLive

See how new Ypsilanti restaurant C. King and Co. makes Guinness Tiramisu

YPSILANTI, MI -- Chef Rich Muszynski has transformed a nearly 200-year-old historic building in downtown Ypsilanti into a renovated modern charcuterie, pizza and salad restaurant offering updated takes on refined classics. Muszynski, a Michigan native with 30 years of culinary experience has opened several restaurants across the country and spent...
YPSILANTI, MI
WNEM

Local teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves

AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks. The Auburn teen lost his veggies and his homemade maple syrup. “My dad used to have a garden and we have...
AUBURN, MI
MLive

Triathlon with a twist: registration for Bay County ‘driathlon’ is now open

BAY CITY, MI - Athletes will be heading to Bay County this September to show off their skills and compete in a multi-stage event. The Bay City Morning Rotary Club announced that its annual ‘driathlon’ is returning for its 11th year on Sept. 18. A driathlon is a bit different than a typical triathlon - the event replaces the traditional swimming event with a 5K kayak/canoe paddle. The paddle portion of the competition is followed by a 20K bicycle ride and a 5K run.
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

47K+
Followers
49K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy