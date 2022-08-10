Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul announces 93% increase in Red Flag applications
Governor Kathy Hochul announced today, that within the past three months, there has been a significant rise in Red Flag, or Extreme Risk Protection Order, applications.
Early Voting for Special Election, Primary for 23rd Congressional District Begins August 13
Early voting for the special election for the 23rd Congressional District and the Republican Primary for the 23rd District begins Saturday. Chautauqua County Board of Elections Commissioner Brian Abram said everyone who is a registered voter in Chautauqua County is eligible to vote in the special election, “So the door is wide open for everybody to walk in and decide on the special election between Max Della Pia and Joe Sempolinski on who they want to serve out the rest of Tom Reed‘s 23rd Congressional District until the end of the year. The next phase is, every Republican walking in the door will be entitled to two ballots. Because not only will they be able to participate in the special, but there is a primary going on between Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul on 'Red Flag' laws
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul says changes made to gun laws following the Tops shooting are paying off. Hochul says there has been a major increase in applications for what are called "extreme risk protection orders" under New York's Red Flag Law, which is meant to keep guns away from people who may be a danger to themselves or others.
Della Pia Makes Campaign Stop in Dunkirk
With early voting starting in just days, the Democratic candidate for the special election in New York's 23rd Congressional District has made several campaign stops in Chautauqua County this week. WDOE News interviewed Max Della Pia, who was in Dunkirk on Wednesday. Della Pia says voter turnout in the upcoming August 23rd special election is critical, noting that the seat for the 23rd District has been vacant since Tom Reed's resignation three months ago. He adds that special elections are "quite frequently" close...
Diocese Lists Archbishop Walsh/STCS Building and Property for Sale
The property and building for Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School in Olean have been listed for sale, but officials say the school will stay open. In a post on the schools’ webpage, Walsh Board President Frank McAndrew said that the court handling the Diocese’s bankruptcy petition decided that the property needed to be sold.
Town of Allegany Rt. 417 to expected to be renamed for fallen soldier
ALLEGANY, N.Y. — A stretch of Southern Tier Highway is expected to be renamed for a WNY soldier who gave his life for his country. NYS Senator George Borrello announced Friday Rt. 417 in the Town of Allegany will be renamed "Staff Sergeant Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway". Legislation marking the designation was sponsored by Sen. Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and unanimously passed in both houses.
Some residents concerned about several historical buildings in Buffalo crumbing
Some residents are concerned about several historical buildings in Buffalo collapsing. An advocate for preserving historical buildings is making noise about the neglect of these antique buildings.
Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
5 Must Do Things This Year At The Erie County Fair
The Erie County Fair is officially open and if you are planning on stopping by there are some must-do things that you have to check off your to-do list. Here are Five Must Do Things that you need to do at the Erie County Fair this year. 1. Pet A...
Jamestown Cruise-In Takes Place Tonight in Downtown Jamestown
The 29th Annual Jamestown Cruise-In returns to downtown Jamestown tonight. The event from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. will feature hot rods, classic cars, and elegant autos of all makes and vintages lining the streets of downtown. The Cruise-In event will take place on Third Street between Spring and Washington...
Officials React to Friday's Attack at Chautauqua Institution
Several officials at the local, state and federal levels reacted on Friday to the incident at Chautauqua Institution, where author Salman Rushdie was attacked on the Amphitheater stage right before he was scheduled to give a lecture. Rushdie was transported to a trauma center in Erie after he was apparently stabbed in the neck by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident. The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and assault.
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel Condemns Attack On Author Salman Rushdie
MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has issued a statement in response to the stabbing of famed author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution Friday morning. “On behalf of all Chautauqua County residents, I extend my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Salman Rushdie. The...
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
Is the USS The Sullivans in Buffalo Still in Danger of Sinking?
Earlier this year, the historic USS The Sullivans captured the nation's attention when it started listing to one side. The World War II-era destroyer, which is moored at Buffalo Naval & Military Park, experienced a serious breach in its hull, and the ship began rapidly taking on water. At one point, people didn't know if the ship would be lost entirely. It wasn't looking good.
One of the wildest food items to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big day has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of the best 12 days of summer. It’s time for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg. For many visitors, the best thing about the event is the food. From fried Oreos to Korean street corn, there are tons of weird and wild eats for you to sink your teeth into.
Warren County Fair starts off with a black powder bang
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Warren County — The Warren County Fair had the first full day of activities on Tuesday. The rides were full of kids, stomachs were full of food and the show ring full of spectators for the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Demonstration. “This is every eight-year-old boy’s dream, shooting...
Don’t Think About Bringing This To The Erie County Fair
The Erie County Fair kicks off today and if you plan to head out to enjoy the "Best 12 Days of Summer" there is one family member you will want to leave at home. The Erie County Fair has a strict "No Pets" policy and anyone who tries to bring in a pet to the fair will be asked to leave. The Erie County Fair posted their pets' rules on their Facebook page this week.
Dennis Ruda is the 2022 Erie County Ultimate Fairgoer
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year the Erie County Fair draws around a million people and some of them take it very seriously. Hamburg's Dennis Ruda has been going to the fair every year since the 1960s. He documents the fun with tons of photos on his social media pages...
Erie County DA warns residents about telephone scam
The Erie County District Attorney's office is warning county residents about a scam that recently victimized a Lancaster resident.
Witnesses react to attack of author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution
Author Salman Rushdie was attacked Friday as he was being introduced before speaking at the Chautauqua Institution.
