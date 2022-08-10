Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Now: Overnight downpour is latest sign of monsoon
Parts of San Diego got a random downpour overnight -- the latest sign of monsoonal conditions. What's it like in your area?
Violence in Tijuana continues amid shelter-in-place warning
The U.S Consulate advising citizens to avoid Baja California for the weekend after multiple reports of cars on fire, heavy police presence, and roadblocks.
Cartel threatens weekend of mass violence in all of Northern Baja
Cartel Nueva Generación de Jalisco sent a warning that was broadcast on Tijuana's Channel 45 threatening mass violence against anyone roaming the streets in cities throughout Northern Baja California.
FOXBusiness
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month: 'That has to be a mistake'
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s tarantula season in San Diego County
Don't be surprised if you see a fuzzy arachnid scuttling across the road somewhere in San Diego County this month: It's tarantula sighting season.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: City Pushing for Demolition of California Theatre
The California Theatre has long been a blighted, decaying downtown eyesore. Now, following word that yet another owner wants to abandon its plan to redevelop the site, Mayor Todd Gloria’s administration is demanding that they make plans to demolish it. Lisa Halverstadt and Jakob McWhinney reveal that the city...
NBC San Diego
Local Makes Journey From Chick-Fil-A Worker to San Diego's First Black Franchise Owner
Amber Thomas is blazing a unique, very San Diego path in San Diego County. Thomas, who calls Spring Valley home, is the county's first Black owner and operator of a Chick-Fil-A franchise, which opened on opened July 7 on state Route 125 and Jamacha Road. “The journey began at a...
Boat captain sentenced to 18 years for deadly Point Loma boat crash
A man who piloted a boat that crashed near Point Loma during a human-smuggling operation, leading to the deaths of three people and injuries to more than two dozen others, has been sentenced.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC San Diego
San Diego Housing Market Cooldown Continues
The San Diego housing market is easing from the red-hot pace it was on. Existing single-family home purchases were down 22% in July compared to June, according to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors (GSDAR). Compared to July 2021, home sales in San Diego County dropped by around 43%.
Rare ‘Scrippshenge’ sunset wows San Diego
You can only see it once or twice each year -- a uniquely San Diego sunset.
Family reunites with goldendoodle stolen during San Diego vacation
A Utah family was reunited wither their dog Friday after in was stolen last week while they were on vacation in San Diego.
tripatini.com
5 Tasty Spots for World Cuisine in San Diego
California's second largest city is known for its seafood and Mexican cuisine (it is after all just 20 minutes from the border). But increasingly it's also home to a wide menu of world cuisine - including some you might not expect! Here are five tasty examples I came across recently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 8 KFMB
Summer storms will continue in parts of San Diego through next week
Storm chances will favor the mountains and desert through next week. But, there is a chance we could see that activity straying to the west through Saturday.
Morning Report: Five Years in, Real Estate Fee’s Impact Is Sparse
When State Sen. President Toni Atkins ushered SB 2 through the Legislature, she and other legislators said the new fee on real estate transactions would be transformational. She said relief was coming soon for people struggling with the state’s high housing costs. Sen. Ben Hueso said it would improve...
Chase on I-8 ends in crash in El Cajon
On Friday, officers with the San Diego Police Department were involved in a pursuit on Interstate 8 that ended in a crash in El Cajon, authorities said.
Community honors Carlsbad mom killed in e-bike crash
The woman's husband, a firefighter, had spoken to Carlsbad City Council about improving road safety just a couple weeks prior.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
Pickleball Battle Brews on Point Loma Tennis Courts
It's not just alliteration to call pickleball players passionate. People who are fond of the game — which occupies a space about the size of a quarter of a tennis court and is played with something resembling a whiffle ball and paddles rather than rackets — often come from a tennis background, though pickleball is much more forgiving to the endurance-challenged.
A year later, 'co-living' at National City complex is cutting housing costs
Nearly one year later, 'co-living' apartment units at Parco complex in National City are cutting housing costs
Here's Why San Diego Schools Are Starting Later Than Usual
If you’re wondering why schools throughout San Diego County — and California at large — are starting their days earlier than in the past, there’s a simple reason why. Parents likely have already noticed that high school students are seeing their start times pushed to 8:30 a.m.
Drug injection sites are one step away from becoming California law
SAN DIEGO — Senate Bill 57 would allow drug injection sites, much like the ones in Vancouver, Canada, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland. The centers would be in areas where there’s a higher percentage of drug use or drug overdoses. "These sites get put into communities that...
Voice of San Diego
San Diego, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT
Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/
Comments / 2