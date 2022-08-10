ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: City Pushing for Demolition of California Theatre

The California Theatre has long been a blighted, decaying downtown eyesore. Now, following word that yet another owner wants to abandon its plan to redevelop the site, Mayor Todd Gloria's administration is demanding that they make plans to demolish it. Lisa Halverstadt and Jakob McWhinney reveal that the city...
NBC San Diego

San Diego Housing Market Cooldown Continues

The San Diego housing market is easing from the red-hot pace it was on. Existing single-family home purchases were down 22% in July compared to June, according to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors (GSDAR). Compared to July 2021, home sales in San Diego County dropped by around 43%.
tripatini.com

5 Tasty Spots for World Cuisine in San Diego

California's second largest city is known for its seafood and Mexican cuisine (it is after all just 20 minutes from the border). But increasingly it's also home to a wide menu of world cuisine - including some you might not expect! Here are five tasty examples I came across recently.
NBC San Diego

Pickleball Battle Brews on Point Loma Tennis Courts

It's not just alliteration to call pickleball players passionate. People who are fond of the game — which occupies a space about the size of a quarter of a tennis court and is played with something resembling a whiffle ball and paddles rather than rackets — often come from a tennis background, though pickleball is much more forgiving to the endurance-challenged.
Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.

