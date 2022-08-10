Nearly 15 pounds of possible fentanyl found in Stratford traffic stop

Update (2:54 p.m.)

Officials with the Stratford Police Department said that all three involved in the Tuesday traffic stop are in the Sherman County Jail. Officials said that the three individuals were booked for charges of “manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1B, more than 400 grams.”

Original Story:

STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Stratford Police Department released information regarding a Tuesday traffic stop that led to the discovery of nearly 15 pounds of what officers believed to be fentanyl hidden in the trunk.

According to the police department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday on a car traveling eastbound on US HWY 54, holding 20-year-old Matthew Romero, 23-year-old Demaje Davis, and a juvenile passenger. Officers said that while Romero, the driver, said he was traveling to Junction City, Kan., to visit family, the other two people in the car offered different statements. The different statements were noted as “indicators of criminal activity” in the police report, and officers said that they then conducted a probable cause search of the car because of “items in plain view.”

During the search, officers reported finding six vacuum-sealed packages containing pills believed to be fentanyl, weighing a total of 14.9 pounds, hidden in a box in the trunk and covered with clothing and other items. All three people said they were aware of the pills in a “post stop interview,” according to police, and that the packages were supposed to be dropped off at an unknown location in Kansas.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

