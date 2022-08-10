Read full article on original website
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Conjoined Twins Who Made Headlines for 2002 Separation Surgery Turn 21: Inside Their Lives Now
Josie Hull and her twin sister Teresa Cajas were not expected to live past their first birthday. In July, the sisters turned 21. "In the eyes of the world they're both deemed challenged, but they've touched so many lives," Josie's mom, Jenny Hull, tells PEOPLE in this week's exclusive story. "This birthday is such a huge milestone to celebrate."
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’
The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Reveals the Touching Words She Shared Before Dying
Olivia Newton-John's passing was not sudden for her family. On Aug. 8, the beloved Grease actress died in her Southern California home, her husband John Easterling announced on Instagram. Just a day after her passing, Olivia's niece has shared further information about the actress' declining health amid her decades long battle with breast cancer.
Proud Mom Rents Billboard To Celebrate Daughter Becoming A Doctor
Kristine Smalls' face and her accomplishments are visible to everyone traveling along Route 130 in Camden, New Jersey, all thanks to her very proud mother. A proud New Jersey mom wanted to celebrate her daughter becoming a doctor in a big way. To publicly recognize her daughter, Dr. Kristine Smalls,...
Jane Seymour’s Kids: Meet Her 4 Grown Children
Jane Seymour, 71, is a mom to her four kids, whom she has been spotted with on the red carpet numerous times. The actress is known for her many roles in hit movies and TV shows including Live and Let Die, East of Eden, and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. When it comes to her life off the screen, she is busy with her family. Get to know each of her kids below!
Andy Cohen shares photo of daughter Lucy’s first hair bow and it’s adorable
Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy is growing up fast. On Monday, the proud pop shared a photo to his Instagram stories of him holding his little girl with a very exciting announcement. "First bow!!" Cohen, 54, wrote alongside an arrow pointing to a tiny teal bow in Lucy's hair. The Bravo...
Zoo visitors unexpectedly witness the birth of a baby giraffe
Zoo visitors in Milwaukee witnessed the birth of a baby giraffe
I thought I knew everything about pregnancy. Then I had to terminate mine at 16 weeks.
The author says she had to terminate a pregnancy and was able to have two children thanks to IVF. She learned that the experience is deeply personal.
Leisurely activities could help reduce risk of dementia
Anne Heche suffered brain injury and not expected to survive, according to family. Anne Heche is not expected to survive the brain injury she suffered in a fiery car crash in Los Angeles and is being kept on life support to determine if her organs are viable, according to her family.
