radionwtn.com
70 Hummingbirds Banded During Event At Refuge
Springville, Tenn.–A large crowd of 268 people gathered Saturday to watch the hummingbird banding process at the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge. Ranger Joan Howe said 70 hummingbirds were banded during the day. Cyndi Routledge of the Southeastern Avian Research conducted the banding along with her crew, Mitz and LoraAnn Bailey, with local volunteers assisting. Visitors could ‘adopt’ a hummingbird and release it again to the wild. Programs and activities were also ongoing at the refuge during the day. In photo, Mitz Bailey holds a hummingbird while a visitor takes a close-up photograph. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Daniel James Crossno
Daniel James Crossno, 59, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at his residence. Daniel was born Wednesday, January 23, 1963, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Mark Crossno and Marie McAlinden Finn, who survives, of Norton Shores, Michigan. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by one brother: Dennis Crossno.
radionwtn.com
The Dixie Announces Education Series Lineup
Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Education Series takes center stage at The Dixie Performing Arts Center in Huntingdon to deliver a unique learning experience for students of all ages. This series allows students to learn about science, history, and many other subjects through the theater arts performed on stage. The shows encourage students to engage in learning activities outside of the classroom. The performances will begin October 7, 2022, and run through May 3, 2023, with seven marvelous shows!
radionwtn.com
Vincent “Truck” Bolden
Vincent “Truck” Bolden, 59, of Paris, Tennessee, died at his aunt’s residence Monday, August 8, 2022. Vincent was born Friday, March 22, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee, to Thomas Adel Bolden and Carol Faye Sanders-Johnson, who both preceded him in death. His grandparents: Homer Sanders, Sr., Minnie Mae Edwards, and Marie Bolden, also preceded him in death.
radionwtn.com
Cottage Grove Fall Festival Plans Underway
Cottage Grove, Tenn.–Plans for the Cottage Grove Fall Festival were discussed at this week’s Cottage Grove Legislative Council meeting. A tentative date has been set for Thursday, October 20, with rain date October 27. The time will be 5 to 8:30 pm. The Festival will be held at Cardinal Park. Activities will include a giant marshmallow roast, pumpkin carving contest, pie-in-the-face contest, best pie contest, largest pumpkin contest, small pumpkin decorating, chili cook off, and hay rides. Food will be available. Plans will be finalized at the next meeting.
radionwtn.com
Darby2Darby Basketball Clinic Draws Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–Two members of the University of Tennessee’s Lady Vols basketball team were in Paris Thursday night for the Darby2Darby basketball clinic sponsored by the Paris-Henry County Industrial Committee. Tess and Edie Darby from Greenfield are currently preparing for the upcoming season but carved out time to come to Henry County to host the clinic for grades 3rd through 8th.
radionwtn.com
Carroll Co. Imagination Library Sends Out Thousands Of Books
Approximately 1,229 children in Carroll County ages 0-5 received books from the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in July 2022. If you know a child not receiving books please visit https://governorsfoundation.org or call the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at 731-986-4664 to enroll.
radionwtn.com
Tickets On Sale For Tribute To Elvis At KPAC
Paris, Tenn.–Travis LeDoyt returns to Krider Performing Arts Center with his fabulous Tribute to Elvis on August 27, 2022. His uncanny resemblance to the “King of Rock & Roll” has audiences gasping when he takes the stage. Fans are truly captivated by the authenticity of LeDoyt’s performance, even garnering high praise from those who knew Elvis personally. Sold-out shows and repeated engagements around the world further attest to LeDoyt’s impeccable ability to capture the very essence of “The King” and leave fans wanting more.
radionwtn.com
Middle Of Everywhere Podcast Focuses On Area Waterways
Murray, Ky.–Murray State University’s non-commercial National Public Radio-affiliated station, WKMS-FM, honored the Middle of Everywhere (MOE) podcast team including Ariel Lavery, Austin Carter, Dixie Lynn and Murray State student Annie Davis for finishing the second season of the podcast, focusing on rivers and waterways. On July 26, the...
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Schools Food Pantry Open
Dresden, Tenn.–The Weakley County Schools Food Pantry is again open for the school year to provide food at no charge for families of students and staff who need it. Established in 2020 as an expansion of the Backpack Program, the Pantry is open during the school year to ensure that food is on the table for the families of students and staff. The food is supplied through Second Harvest Food Bank, and any family with children in school is eligible to receive food.
radionwtn.com
Pet Pantry Opens At Paris-Henry Co. Animal Shelter
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris-Henry County Animal Shelter staff has opened a pantry which contains dog food, cat food and supplies for the pets of people in need. Ricky Anderson of the Animal Shelter said, “We’re hoping the community gets involved and helps keep it stocked.”. As is the...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
radionwtn.com
2022 UC Football Season Looks Promising
Union City, Tenn.–If Friday night’s dress rehearsal at Covington is any indication, the 2022 football season holds significant promise for Union City. Both the Tornado high school and middle school teams held their own against a pair of deep and talented Covington squads in the inaugural Purple and Gold Jamboree played on the Chargers’ new artificial turf.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 9, 2022
Carolyn Murdock Bowen, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at her home. She was born March 1, 1947, in Murray, to Billy Murdock and Jean Adams Murdock, who preceded her in death. She was a retired finance manager in the automotive industry, and was a member of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Demolition of commercial buildings to start in downtown Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — Demolition in the heart of downtown Mayfield is set to start in the next few days. Some of the historic buildings destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado are scheduled to come down. Broadway Street was home to many modern day businesses before the tornado. Exactly eight months later, they're going to be demolished.
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Announced
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 has been announced as five former student-athletes will officially be inducted at the 39th annual Letter Winner’s Breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 1. Andreika Jackson (women’s basketball, 2003-07), Chelsea Jones Farmer (softball, 2009-12),...
harlanenterprise.net
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
TennCare fraud “Most Wanted” suspect arrested in West Tennessee
39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, Tenn. was arrested Friday through a joint effort by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.
thunderboltradio.com
ARPA Funds Approved for Obion and Troy by Budget Committee
The Obion County Budget Committee has approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for projects in Obion and Troy. While both communities recently received Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation funding, additional monies are needed to complete infrastructure improvements. During Monday’s meeting, Obion Mayor Rodney Underwood, and Troy...
wtva.com
Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash
(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
