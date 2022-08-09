Read full article on original website
Social Security payments 2022: Massive $2,400 increase could be on the way for recipients
Several members of Congress are hoping to pass the Social Security Expansion Act, which would expand benefits by $200 a month for any recipient as senior citizens grapple with roaring inflation.
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
FOXBusiness
Middle-class Americans to bear brunt of IRS audits under Dem inflation bill, analysis shows
Americans who earn less than $75,000 per year are slated to receive 60% of the additional tax audits expected under Democrats' spending package, according to an analysis released by House Republicans. The analysis, which is a conservative estimate based upon recent audit rates and tax filing data, shows that individuals...
Opinion: Americans are fed up with billionaires. Washington needs to get the wealthy to pay up
It's time for lawmakers and the administration to double down on addressing America's wealth inequality before the next crisis hits.
Washington Examiner
As IRS prepares to double in size, it isn't the billionaires who should be worried
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 appears to have a good shot at being signed into law. If Senate Democrats can get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to join Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), the bill will have the necessary 50 votes to pass through the reconciliation process. Let's hope that never...
Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits
Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
FOXBusiness
Manchin-Schumer spending bill could eliminate 30,000 jobs, new analysis shows
Democrats are selling their newest social spending bill as a panacea for the ailing economy as it confronts crippling inflation, but a new analysis shows the legislation could actually cost tens of thousands of Americans their jobs. Findings from the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan group that advocates for lower taxes,...
As Cost of Living Surges, Taxes Could Also Rise For Homeowners, Retirees
As the cost of living across the United States surges, millions of Americans could face higher taxes on top of soaring inflation. A recent CBS article noted that annual inflation -- which rose by 9.1% in June 2022 -- has rendered "the current value of the U.S. minimum wage in real dollars is at its lowest level since February 1956, when the base U.S. wage was 75 cents (or $7.19 in June 2022 dollars)."
Democrats passed a major climate, health and tax bill. Here's what's in it
Senate Democrats spent the weekend advancing what they call a historic piece of legislation, but it's still a much smaller version of what they — and President Biden — originally called for.
Tax and climate bill could massively expand IRS union, which almost exclusively donates to Democrats
The funding increase for the IRS to hire potentially tens of thousands of new agents may be a big boost to the union representing Treasury Department employees, a group that is active in politics and donates almost exclusively to Democratic politicians. The National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU), which claims to...
How Will the Inflation Reduction Act’s Tax Reform Impact You?
To help pay for the new provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. government will institute new tax structures. See: Inflation Reduction Act's Climate Change Initiatives Subsidize Solar...
Washington Examiner
Manchin-Schumer taxes would hit both rich and poor Americans
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new Democratic proposal would raise taxes on all Americans.]. President Joe Biden promised on Thursday that the so-called “ Inflation Reduction Act ” wouldn’t raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 a year. But, in fact, the bill would increase taxes collected from the American people by more than half a trillion dollars, affecting both rich and poor alike.
Inflation Reduction Act Would Boost Obamacare Tax Credit
Despite its name, the Inflation Reduction Act's main goals are really to address climate change and lower healthcare costs. One of the ways healthcare costs would be reduced under the bill is by extending enhancements to the premium tax credit that were put in place for 2021 and 2022. If the bill gets through Congress and becomes law, not only will more people qualify for the premium tax credit for three more years, but many of them will also get a larger credit during that time.
Explainer-How could the new U.S. corporate minimum tax affect companies?
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The main revenue source in the U.S. Senate's newly passed tax, climate and drugs bill is a novel 15% corporate minimum tax aimed at stopping large, profitable companies from gaming the Internal Revenue Service code to slash their tax bills to zero.
CNBC
House Democrats push for Biden’s billionaire minimum income tax
Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., have introduced the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Act, calling for a 20% levy on households worth more than $100 million. The 20% tax applies to "total income," including earnings and so-called unrealized capital gains, or asset growth, according to the bill. However,...
Bloomberg
US States Slash Taxes Most in Decades on Big Budget Surpluses
More than half of US states are using record budget surpluses to fund their biggest collective tax break in decades, risking future revenue shortfalls to help residents combat inflation and make some long-sought cuts. Almost two dozen states slashed personal or corporate income-tax rates in the past two years and...
Bloomberg
Food Prices in US Surge Most Since 1979, Keeping Cost of Living High
Food prices in the US soared in July, keeping the cost of living painfully high even as lower gasoline costs offered some relief to consumers. Overall food prices climbed 10.9% from a year earlier, the biggest increase since 1979, according to data published by the Labor Department on Wednesday. Several essentials like cereal and certain dairy products posted record year-over-year rises.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema agreed to the Inflation Reduction Act but cut the carried-interest tax provision — here's what that means for wealthy investors
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema reached a deal Thursday to back the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. A carried-interest tax provision was cut from the bill. The provision sought to narrow a loophole allowing wealthy investors to pay lower taxes. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona on Thursday agreed to back the Inflation...
Bloomberg
Crypto Lender Tied to Chinese Rig Giant Throws Miners a Lifeline
Chinese Bitcoin mining rig giant Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has been selling machines to miners for about nine years. Now it’s helping to keep them afloat during the cryptocurrency market downturn through its ties with industry financier Antalpha. Bitmain and its Antpool mining spinoff are working with Singapore-based Antalpha to...
Bloomberg
Younger Workers Take Growing Share of US Unemployment Insurance
The share of young US workers filing for unemployment has surged during the pandemic. Three years ago, almost half all beneficiaries were older than 45, a share that has now fallen to 45.8%, according to US labor Department data. Meanwhile, the percentage of workers younger than 35 claiming unemployment insurance jumped to more than 31% from about 28%.
