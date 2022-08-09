ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
NBC News

Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits

Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
TaxBuzz

As Cost of Living Surges, Taxes Could Also Rise For Homeowners, Retirees

As the cost of living across the United States surges, millions of Americans could face higher taxes on top of soaring inflation. A recent CBS article noted that annual inflation -- which rose by 9.1% in June 2022 -- has rendered "the current value of the U.S. minimum wage in real dollars is at its lowest level since February 1956, when the base U.S. wage was 75 cents (or $7.19 in June 2022 dollars)."
Washington Examiner

Manchin-Schumer taxes would hit both rich and poor Americans

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new Democratic proposal would raise taxes on all Americans.]. President Joe Biden promised on Thursday that the so-called “ Inflation Reduction Act ” wouldn’t raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 a year. But, in fact, the bill would increase taxes collected from the American people by more than half a trillion dollars, affecting both rich and poor alike.
Kiplinger

Inflation Reduction Act Would Boost Obamacare Tax Credit

Despite its name, the Inflation Reduction Act's main goals are really to address climate change and lower healthcare costs. One of the ways healthcare costs would be reduced under the bill is by extending enhancements to the premium tax credit that were put in place for 2021 and 2022. If the bill gets through Congress and becomes law, not only will more people qualify for the premium tax credit for three more years, but many of them will also get a larger credit during that time.
CNBC

House Democrats push for Biden’s billionaire minimum income tax

Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., have introduced the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Act, calling for a 20% levy on households worth more than $100 million. The 20% tax applies to "total income," including earnings and so-called unrealized capital gains, or asset growth, according to the bill. However,...
Bloomberg

US States Slash Taxes Most in Decades on Big Budget Surpluses

More than half of US states are using record budget surpluses to fund their biggest collective tax break in decades, risking future revenue shortfalls to help residents combat inflation and make some long-sought cuts. Almost two dozen states slashed personal or corporate income-tax rates in the past two years and...
Bloomberg

Food Prices in US Surge Most Since 1979, Keeping Cost of Living High

Food prices in the US soared in July, keeping the cost of living painfully high even as lower gasoline costs offered some relief to consumers. Overall food prices climbed 10.9% from a year earlier, the biggest increase since 1979, according to data published by the Labor Department on Wednesday. Several essentials like cereal and certain dairy products posted record year-over-year rises.
Bloomberg

Crypto Lender Tied to Chinese Rig Giant Throws Miners a Lifeline

Chinese Bitcoin mining rig giant Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has been selling machines to miners for about nine years. Now it’s helping to keep them afloat during the cryptocurrency market downturn through its ties with industry financier Antalpha. Bitmain and its Antpool mining spinoff are working with Singapore-based Antalpha to...
Bloomberg

Younger Workers Take Growing Share of US Unemployment Insurance

The share of young US workers filing for unemployment has surged during the pandemic. Three years ago, almost half all beneficiaries were older than 45, a share that has now fallen to 45.8%, according to US labor Department data. Meanwhile, the percentage of workers younger than 35 claiming unemployment insurance jumped to more than 31% from about 28%.

