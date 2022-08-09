Despite its name, the Inflation Reduction Act's main goals are really to address climate change and lower healthcare costs. One of the ways healthcare costs would be reduced under the bill is by extending enhancements to the premium tax credit that were put in place for 2021 and 2022. If the bill gets through Congress and becomes law, not only will more people qualify for the premium tax credit for three more years, but many of them will also get a larger credit during that time.

