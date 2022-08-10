Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
ENDYMA's Helmut Lang Archive Is Coming to ANDREAS MURKUDIS
ENDYMA is the world’s largest Helmut Lang archive collector, and now its biggest presentation of vintage Helmut Lang pieces from 1986 to 2005 is heading to one of Berlin’s leading multi-brand retailers, ANDREAS MURKUDIS. Commencing this month, a curated selection will be available to buy from the collector...
hypebeast.com
Celebrating 50 Years of Nike Running
Since its inception, Nike’s backbone has been its running division. From putting the “Air” in Air Jordan to pushing the limits of human potential, the. Running line has transformed the world of footwear in its five decades of operation. What became today’s international leader in sportswear began...
hypebeast.com
Show Off Your Bayern Munich Pride With This adidas Ozelia Colorway
Team-inspired sneaker colorways isn’t something that’s foreign for to create as we’ve seen the brand drop everything from Washington Huskies-inspired UltraBOOSTs to LA Galaxy-influenced Gazelles. And this season the German company is expanding upon this collection with a brand new adidas Ozelia colorway that draws from the Bayern Munich football club.
hypebeast.com
Tattoo Artist TAPPEI Joins MADSTORE UNDERCOVER for Latest Capsule
Jun Takahashi’s various UNDERCOVER labels have an extensive history in collaboration. Now, diffusion label MADSTORE UNDERCOVER has connected with Japanese tattoo and graphic artist TAPPEI for a collaborative capsule that includes one-off pieces and three new t-shirt designs. These one-of-a-kind pieces are based on used garments with various illustrations...
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Exchange Program Unveils “When The Stars Align” Capsule With Khoi Pham
Exchange Program has linked up with NYC-based visual artist Khoi Pham for a new collaborative capsule. Titled “When The Stars Align,” the capsule includes a black hoodie and t-shirt with a multicolored graphic design. Symbolizing strength through unity, the back artwork includes a silver carabiner with metallic keys and keychains in shades of ice blue, nebula orange, lavender, pear green, silver and gold. The front artwork features the Exchange Program name in the same hues surrounding a silver charm.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"
Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
hypebeast.com
Jaime Muñoz Releases 'Self Portrait' via Avant Arte
A new limited-edition print that uses car culture to explore the iconography that raised him. Jaime Muñoz is a Pomona-based artist who creates multi-layered compositions that reflect the Southern California iconography that raised him. Car culture, which is ever-present across the state, is of particular interest to Muñoz, who uses the vehicle to examine class, race and identity.
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds the Air Force 1 Low "We Are Familia" to the Día de Muertos Collection
Nike is prepping its Día de Muertos collection with the inclusion of the brand new Air Force 1 Low “We Are Familia.”. The warm-toned iteration is crafted with a canvas base, suede overlays and leather detailing by the heel, dipped in a sharp hue of clay brown. Fuzzy chenille panel swooshes in yellow and green create the ideal contrast, along with the “We Are Familia” tongue logo patch in colors of red, yellow and blue and the red.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
First Look at the adidas YEEZY Slide "Azure"
Ye and YEEZY fans have had a rollercoaster of a month with mixed YEEZY Day 2022 results and. between Ye and adidas surfacing. However, the YEEZY releases have not slowed down, including restocks and new colorways of the adidas YEEZY Slide hitting shelves. Now, with the adidas YEEZY Slide “Azure” on the way, it’s only a matter of time before we see it matched with the original YEEZY Gap Round Jacket.
hypebeast.com
thisisneverthat Delivers an Expansive FW22 Collection
After releasing its New Balance collaboration featuring the 1906R and 2002R silhouettes, South Korean imprint thisisneverthat now previews its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The upcoming series arrives in the label’s signature oversized ’90s styling featuring relaxed and wearable pieces for the urban sprawl. Highlights from the collection include the...
hypebeast.com
HyperX Announces Zedd as its New Global Brand Ambassador
HP Inc. gaming peripheral name, HyperX, recently announced Zedd as its newest Global Brand Ambassador. Aside from serving as the world-renowned DJ, record producer, and songwriter’s official gaming audio and microphone supplier, the partnership will serve to connect gamers and music fans. The organic relationship built around Zedd’s passion...
hypebeast.com
Phaidon Will Release an Updated Monograph on Ettore Sottsass
As the founder of the Memphis Milan movement, Ettore Sottsass believed that a designer should give equal importance to evoking the senses, as they do to functionality. Despite only operating from 1980 to 1987, Memphis has gained cult status amongst artists, designers and non-creatives alike — from the boxing ring bed once owned by the late-Karl Lagerfeld, to David Bowie’s £45,000 GBP Olivetti Valentine Typewriter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Kiko Kostadinov Studio Assists With Creating the ASICS UN1-S Jogger X81
While there are no official collaborations between Kiko Kostadinov and in the pipeline right now, the Bulgarian designer is still offering his assistance from time to time to expand the brand’s inline category. We’ve seen the two parties push out silhouettes like the UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9, FB1-S GEL-PRELEUS and HS1-S Tarther Blast in recent years, and now the duo has officially uncovered the UN1-S Jogger X81. Four colorways of the new model are now available, all of which have been revealed by way of official imagery.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in Black and Court Purple
Continues to expand its lineup for its Air More Uptempo silhouette for the upcoming Fall season. This time around, the shoe has appeared in an all-new colorway, dressed in a black base, featuring a multicolor and court-purple color scheme. The shoe is constructed with black nubuck while the “AIR” lettering is in purple and outlined in pink. The contrasting accents are in yellow which is seen on the Swoosh branding on the toebox and the heel. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides
Continues to expand its range of footwear offerings with the latest addition to its Air More Uptempo lineup. While this time around, it is not a basketball shoe, the newest iteration pays homage to one of basketball’s greatest. A pair of the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have surfaced...
hypebeast.com
LOEWE's Inflated Fall 2022 Sunglasses Will Grow On You
Jonathan Anderson‘s LOEWE presented an inflated affair for the house’s Fall 2022 womenswear collection, blowing up balloons and applying them to dresses, tops, or creating handhold accessories that floated alongside bulbous footwear and more. As the seasonal collection begins to roll out, ready-to-wear accessories are also making their debut, such as this trio of LOEWE inflated sunglasses.
Sydney Sweeney Buckles Into ’80s Minidress & Sheer Pumps at HCA TV Awards 2022
Sydney Sweeney brought sleek style to the Hollywood Critics Association’s 2022 TV Awards. The “Euphoria” star hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, wearing a deep green velvet 1981 Mugler minidress. Styled by Molly Dickson, the strapless vintage piece featured a plunging neckline and an exaggerated sculpted bodice. Cinching the piece was an attached belt, creating a dynamic silhouette. Sweeney’s outfit was finished with diamond jewelry from De Beers. When it came to footwear, Sweeney completed her slick look with equally sleek pointed-toe Jimmy Choo pumps. The new Tory Burch ambassador’s outfit was paired with a set of sheer...
hypebeast.com
First Look At MB&F's Regent Street Return To London
MB&F has returned to London, with its first retail space in the UK for a number of years. The Swiss haute horlogerie “artistic concept laboratory” hasn’t been available in the UK for a number of years, since watch industry doyen Marcus Margulies closed his Bond Street multi-brand boutique in favor of an ultra-exclusive five-story townhouse on Mayfair’s Berkeley Square.
hypebeast.com
Louis De Guzman Releases an Ambient Lamp Sculpture
Dropping tomorrow, August 13 at 5:30pm PT. Louis De Guzman has shown a steady interest in sculpture as of late. Having recently partnered with his hometown Chicago Cubs on a permanent statue at Wrigley Field, Guzman follows up with a new limited-edition sculpture titled DETACHED. The new work is more...
hypebeast.com
Seven by Seven Layers up for the Colder Months Ahead in FW22 Lookbook
We may be in the heat of summer, but fall is right around the corner. Although it may be agonizing to see layering goods while many of us sit in a puddle of our own sweat, Seven by Seven’s Fall/Winter ‘22 lookbook is certainly worth getting excited about.
Comments / 0