Memphis, TN

Annual FedEx St. Jude Championship tees off

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind kicked off Wednesday.

The annual tournament benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital runs through Aug. 14.

Some of the biggest names in golf will be in Memphis this week, including Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, and reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay.

On Wednesday morning, FedEx and St. Jude will host the 10th Annual Purple Eagle plane dedication ceremony in honor of Riley, a 5-year-old St. Jude patient.

The program names a Cessna Caravan in honor of a St. Jude patient who is the child of a FedEx team member.

The Purple Eagle plane will carry Riley’s name and the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital logo for the remainder of its days in FedEx service.

Riley’s grandmother, Kim, is a dispatcher and 33-year employee at FedEx.

All nine previous honorees will be in attendance for the 2022 event, according to a release from FedEx.

The inaugural Soul-in-One Celebration, highlighting Memphis’ music, food, fashion, and culture, also kicks off Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The celebration is open to the public on Tournament Drive between No. 13 green and No. 14.

Check out more information on the tournament and events here.

FOX13 will be LIVE from the tournament all week with the latest on the competition.

