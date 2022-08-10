Read full article on original website
Spence vs. Crawford needs a “World tour” says Shawn Porter
By Allan Fox: Shawn Porter says he wants to see welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford participate in a world tour to promote their fight once it’s announced. The promoters of the Spence-Crawford event may be the obstacle to doing a world tour, as they cost a...
Oscar De La Hoya Does A 180 On Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia negotiations
By Vince Dwriter: On multiple occasions, lightweight star Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) has been accused of publicly announcing big fights and using the announcements as a way to stay relevant in the public eye. Garcia would reveal he’s fighting a big named boxer in the 135-pound division, and then later down the road; he would fight nobody at all or a lesser opponent.
Teofimo Lopez fighting next on Dec.10th at MSG
By Sam Volz: Teofimo Lopez says he’ll be fighting next on December 10th at Madison Square Garden in New York following his seventh round technical knockout of Pedro Campa at 140 last Saturday night in Las Vegas. Former four-belt lightweight champion Teofimo (17-1, 13 KOs) wants to fight for...
Teofimo Lopez’s confidence will be back after knocking out Pedro Campa says Tim Bradley
By Dan Ambrose: Tim Bradley says he expects former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez to regain his self-confidence with a knockout tonight against Pedro Campa on ESPN at the Resorts World Las Vegas. Top Rank isn’t saying it, but Teofimo’s career will be on the line tonight against Campa (34-1-1,...
The Rematch: Usyk vs Joshua To Be Broadcast Live On DAZN In The US
OLEKSANDER USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA TO BE BROADCAST LIVE ON DAZN IN 190+ MARKETS WORLDWIDE ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20. DAZN, the global sports entertainment platform, today confirms that it will broadcast the Oleksander Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua Heavyweight World Title rematch on Saturday, August 20 to subscribers live around the world in over 190 territories including the U.S., Canada, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Poland (excluding the UK, Ireland, MENA and Ukraine). The main event begins at approximately 9:00am PST / 12:00pm EST / 18:00 CET and will be available in both English as well as Polish commentary.
WBC president confirms Tyson Fury retiring
By Charles Brun: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed that he’s spoken to Tyson Fury, and he’s been informed by him that he’s retiring from the sport. What Sulaiman didn’t say is whether Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) has vacated his WBC heavyweight title or if he’s going to hold onto it for a year as previously said he would.
Usyk vs. Joshua II will have vacant Ring Magazine title at stake on Aug.20th
By Brian Webber: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will be battling for the vacant Ring Magazine title in the immediate aftermath of Tyson Fury suddenly vacating the strap and retiring. In some ways, it’s only fitting that Usyk vs. Joshua II has the Ring Magazine heavyweight title...
Andy Ruiz looking fast & powerful training for Luis Ortiz
By Jack Tiernan: Andy Ruiz Jr is looking like a machine in training camp for his WBC heavyweight title eliminator against Luis Ortiz on September 4th on FOX Sports PPV at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) appears to have trimmed off fat and added muscle...
Conor Benn – Chris Eubank Jr Press Conference Quotes
Chris Eubank Jr: “For him it’s a win-win and for me, if I lose to Conor Benn on October 8, I’m finished. My goal is to fight for a World Title in the next year. I can’t lose to Conor Benn and then expect to fight for a Middleweight World Title, it can’t happen.
Joe Joyce wants “glass cannon” Anthony Joshua
By Charles Brun: Joe Joyce says he wants to fight the “glass cannon” Anthony Joshua if he successfully defeats unified heavyweigght champion Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch next Saturday, August 20th. Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) admires Joshus’s offensive firepower, but he sees him as a “glass cannon” because...
Teofimo Lopez Sr fires back at “haters” criticizing Teo
By Dan Ambrose: Trainer Teofimo Lopez Sr. is still in the damage control mode, trying to explain why Teo lost his last fight against George Kambosos Jr. last November. Instead of focusing on Teofimo’s next opponent Pedro Campa for their headliner this Saturday on ESPN, Lopez Sr. is still trying to convince the doubters that his son was badly injured in his loss to Kambosos.
Usyk vs Joshua Undercard: Hrgovic Vs. Zhang Official For Saudi Arabia
ZHANG “BIG BANG” ZHILEI ARRIVES IN SAUDI ARABIA. Undefeated heavyweight Zhang “Big Bang” Zhilei (24-0-1, 19 KOs) has touched down in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia a few days early to prepare for his IBF heavyweight title eliminator against Croatia’s Filip Hrgović (14-0, 12 KOs). The fight is set for August 20th, and the winner will become the IBF’s number one heavyweight contender.
Devin Haney looking sharp training for George Kambosos rematch
By Sean Jones: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is looking really sharp & powerful in training for his rematch against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Devin appears to be working on targeting the body of Kambosos for...
Eubank Jr says he’ll be “Fatherly figure” for Benn to “school him”
By Sam Volz: Chris Eubank Jr played Conor Benn like a fiddle during Friday’s kickoff press conference, telling him that he intends on being a “fatherly figure” during the build-up of their October 8th fight at the O2 Arena in London. The welterweight Benn (21-0, 14 KOs)...
Eubank Jr & Benn exchange trash talk at kickoff press conference
By Craig Daly: Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn went at it in a thoroughly entertaining kickoff press conference on Friday to promote their mouth-watering October 8th catchweight fight on DAZN PPV at the O2 Arena in London. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs), who is coming up in weight from 147...
Conor Benn more disadvantaged at 157 than Chris Eubank Jr says Eddie Hearn
By Adam Baskin: Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn believes Conor Benn will be more disadvantaged in coming up from welterweight to face Chris Eubank Jr at a 157-lb catchweight on October 8th at the O2 Arena in London. With that said, Hearn reveals that Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) rehydrated to an...
Eddie Hearn: Joshua is coming for Fury after he knocks out Usyk
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says he believes Tyson Fury’s retirement today was a move designed to try and take the publicity away from the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksander Usyk II rematch next week on August 20th. Hearn believes Fury’s decision to tell his fans he’s retiring is more...
IBF orders Josh Taylor to defend against Jeremias Ponce
By Robert Segal: The IBF has ordered 140-lb champion Josh Taylor to defend his title against #1 mandatory challenger Jeremias Ponce next. Assuming Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) elects to make the defense the unbeaten Argentinian Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs), they have until August 23rd to negotiate a deal before a purse bid.
Rolly Romero’s trainer says Shakur and Haney are playing it safe
By Dan Ambrose: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero’s coach Bullet Cromwell says he sees Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney as examples of fighters that have been playing it safe with their careers. Bullett feels that Rolly and Canelo Alvarez are fighters that aren’t protecting their careers. He states...
Shields vs. Marshall: Claressa Shields Miami/ft. Lauderdale Workout Quotes
Undisputed World Middleweight Championship On The Line When Shields And Marshall Square Off At The O2, London On Saturday, September 10th on ESPN+ in the U.S. Boxing superstar Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields held a media workout in the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale area on Thursday as she nears her upcoming undisputed middleweight world championship showdown against longtime rival Savannah Marshall.
