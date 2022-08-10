The last six updates to the U.S. Drought Monitor have included part of our viewing area in the pre-drought classification D0, or “abnormally dry.” The updated maps are released weekly, on Thursdays, showing areas experiencing drought conditions or close to entering drought conditions. The Aug. 11 update still has parts of the viewing area classified as “abnormally dry.” We will dive deeper into the rainfall stats below, but let’s start with this week’s drought monitor update for the Youngstown area.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO