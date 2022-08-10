ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Citizen Patriot

MLive

I-94 nighttime closures set to place bridge beams near Marshall

MARSHALL, MI -- Intermittent nighttime closures of Interstate 94 are scheduled to set the beams for the new 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94, near Marshall. The work is part of Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County, the agency said in a news release.
MARSHALL, MI
WILX-TV

Gas leak causes evacuation, road closure in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several homes were evacuated in Lansing Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak. Cooper Avenue, between Pattengill and Marion avenues, was shut down shortly before 5:30 p.m. Police said a construction crew caused a leak from a 4-inch gas line and they had to evacuate the...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Gas leak prompts evacuation in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gas leak has been reported on the 1300 block of Cooper Ave. in Lansing. According to Lansing Police Department, a 4-inch gas main was damaged by contractors working in the area. The gas leak required an evacuation of the immediate area, an LPD officer told 6 News. The evacuation was […]
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek intersection reopens after crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek intersection has reopened after being closed due to a crash. Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash happened at Van Buren Street and Capital Avenue. We're told a separate crash occurred in the same area hours later. This story is developing and will...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
whmi.com

Motorists Fed Up With High Gas Prices In Livingston County

Livingston County motorists are fed up with the pain at the pump. A number of residents have reached out to WHMI in recent weeks about local gas prices that routinely and significantly exceed those in surrounding areas - even after the recent weeks of price drops. Some are also suggesting a boycott of local gas stations.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Driver falls asleep in Eaton County, crashes car, police say

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man was ticketed Friday after he reportedly fell asleep while driving and crashed in Eaton County. According to authorities, the crash happened in Benton Township, between Charlotte and Potterville. Police said the man was driving on Lansing Road when the vehicle left the road and drove into a ditch near Stewart Road.
EATON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Medical emergency suspected after semi driver crashes, dies along Michigan road

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A semi-truck driver died after he drove off the road and crashes Wednesday in Lenawee County. Police said the 67-year-old Addison man was hauling a tanker trailer on Southard Highway south of Burton Road in Rome Township when he went off the road and hit several trees around 3:35 p.m. The truck then flipped on its side.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Saturday, August 13 – Sunday, August 14, 2022

The Locker Room presented by County National Bank. This week on The Right Approach Andy’s guest is Wesley Whitman from Grand River Brewery. Highlights from the R.W. Mercer Jackson Junior Golf Tour. Summer Events Series presented by Summit Heights Dental Care: The 2022 Jackson County Miss RoseQueen USA and...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Jackson News Briefs August 12, 2022

Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity announces new Executive Director. Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity (GJHFH) is pleased to present Sheila Everts as the new Executive Director, beginning this week. Evert’s background includes over ten years in the mortgage industry, serving as a financial counselor at Community Action Agency, and most...
JACKSON, MI
fox2detroit.com

1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart. Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
