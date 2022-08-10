Read full article on original website
Short term I-94 lane closures beginning in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Several short-term I-94 lane closures are beginning in Jackson County. Westbound I-94 at Elm Road will see a single-lane closure for maintenance on both Saturday and Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m....
Gov. Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center after major water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
I-94 nighttime closures set to place bridge beams near Marshall
MARSHALL, MI -- Intermittent nighttime closures of Interstate 94 are scheduled to set the beams for the new 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94, near Marshall. The work is part of Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County, the agency said in a news release.
WILX-TV
Gas leak causes evacuation, road closure in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several homes were evacuated in Lansing Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak. Cooper Avenue, between Pattengill and Marion avenues, was shut down shortly before 5:30 p.m. Police said a construction crew caused a leak from a 4-inch gas line and they had to evacuate the...
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gas leak has been reported on the 1300 block of Cooper Ave. in Lansing. According to Lansing Police Department, a 4-inch gas main was damaged by contractors working in the area. The gas leak required an evacuation of the immediate area, an LPD officer told 6 News. The evacuation was […]
Life jacket loan station added at fourth Jackson County lake
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An initiative to make Jackson County’s lakes safer this summer just broke new ground. A new Life Jacket Safety Loan Station has been built at Vineyard Lake County Park in Norvell Township. Jackson County now has four lakeside life jacket loan stations, with the other at Vandercook Lake, Grass Lake and Clark Lake, officials said.
Northwest Coney Island closes, state police now investigating missing woman: Jackson headlines Aug. 6-11
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has one less coney island restaurant as Northwest Coney Island has closed permanently. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the...
Fox17
Battle Creek intersection reopens after crash
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek intersection has reopened after being closed due to a crash. Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash happened at Van Buren Street and Capital Avenue. We're told a separate crash occurred in the same area hours later. This story is developing and will...
67-Year-Old Addison Man Killed In A Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Lenawee County (Lenawee County, MI)
Officials are investigating a fatal crash that killed an Addison man in Lenawee County Wednesday. The single-vehicle crash happened on Southard Highway on Burton Road in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
whmi.com
Motorists Fed Up With High Gas Prices In Livingston County
Livingston County motorists are fed up with the pain at the pump. A number of residents have reached out to WHMI in recent weeks about local gas prices that routinely and significantly exceed those in surrounding areas - even after the recent weeks of price drops. Some are also suggesting a boycott of local gas stations.
WILX-TV
Driver falls asleep in Eaton County, crashes car, police say
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man was ticketed Friday after he reportedly fell asleep while driving and crashed in Eaton County. According to authorities, the crash happened in Benton Township, between Charlotte and Potterville. Police said the man was driving on Lansing Road when the vehicle left the road and drove into a ditch near Stewart Road.
fox2detroit.com
Medical emergency suspected after semi driver crashes, dies along Michigan road
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A semi-truck driver died after he drove off the road and crashes Wednesday in Lenawee County. Police said the 67-year-old Addison man was hauling a tanker trailer on Southard Highway south of Burton Road in Rome Township when he went off the road and hit several trees around 3:35 p.m. The truck then flipped on its side.
WILX-TV
Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
jtv.tv
Saturday, August 13 – Sunday, August 14, 2022
The Locker Room presented by County National Bank. This week on The Right Approach Andy’s guest is Wesley Whitman from Grand River Brewery. Highlights from the R.W. Mercer Jackson Junior Golf Tour. Summer Events Series presented by Summit Heights Dental Care: The 2022 Jackson County Miss RoseQueen USA and...
Pollution protestors damage vehicles at Tribar CEO’s home, police say
NORTHVILLE, MI — Protestors angry with a metro Detroit auto supplier that spilled toxic chemicals into the Huron River gathered outside the company CEO’s home in Northville this morning and damaged vehicles at the residence, police say,. Northville police say six people were detained on Friday, Aug. 12...
Building a total loss after fire at Yankee Springs campground
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A fire broke out at the Yankee Springs Recreation Area in Barry County, destroying an office building. The fire happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Patrick Whalen of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed. No one was hurt in the fire, but the building...
Cracks in evacuated Michigan senior high rise large enough to fit a hand, report shows
ADRIAN, MI - An initial assessment of a 12-story senior apartment complex in Adrian evacuated on July 25 shows a crack in the floor of one room large enough to fit a person’s hand and extending completely through concrete planks between levels, to the extent that light was visible between units.
jtv.tv
Jackson News Briefs August 12, 2022
Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity announces new Executive Director. Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity (GJHFH) is pleased to present Sheila Everts as the new Executive Director, beginning this week. Evert’s background includes over ten years in the mortgage industry, serving as a financial counselor at Community Action Agency, and most...
fox2detroit.com
1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart. Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.
Tribar employee overrode alarm 460 times before Huron River spill
LANSING, MI — An employee at Tribar Technologies in Wixom overrode the company’s waste treatment alarms 460 times in the span of nearly three hours on the night which state regulators believe a toxic chemical release to the Huron River initially began last weekend. That extraordinary detail is...
