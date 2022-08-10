Primary results: Tomczyk tops Jacobson, Tiffany breezes past challenger

Adobe Stock photo

Wausau Pilot & Review

Mosinee businessman Cory Tomczyk will be on the ballot in November for Wisconsin’s 29th Senate district after sailing past Mosinee Mayor Brent Jacobson and Jon Kaiser in Tuesday’s primary.

Tomczyk, a Republican, will face off against Democrat Bob Look for the seat, which is now held by retiring Republican Jerry Petrowski.

In Dist. 23, Republican Jesse James won a three-way race against Brian Westrate and Sandra Scholz. With no Democrat on the ballot, James will hold the seat starting in January.

In the race for the 7th U.S. Congressional district, incumbent Republican Tom Tiffany easily topped challenger David Kunelius by a margin of roughly 87 to 13 percent. Democrat Richard Ausman is also seeking the seat and was unopposed in the primary.

In Wisconsin’s 71st Assembly race, incumbent Democrat Katrina Shankland will be challenged by Republican Scott Soik, who beat fellow Republican Robert Glissczinski by a roughly 73 to 27 percent margin on Tuesday.

Candidates for Dist. 85 ran unopposed in the primary. Incumbent Republican Patrick Snyder is being challenged by Democrat Kristin Conway in November.