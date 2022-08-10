ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

After years of 'development hell', the Half-Life 2 VR mod is finally getting a public beta

By Joshua Wolens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

A surge of new team members last year means the much-anticipated mod will see the light of day at last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ys5TF_0hBdNVOc00
(Image credit: Valve)

After five years of work and its own period of "development hell", the long-anticipated Half-Life 2: VR (opens in new tab) mod will finally enter public beta this September. Created by a group called the Source VR Mod Team, it's a VR implementation of Half-Life 2 in the style of Half-Life: Alyx, letting you go toe-to-toe with the masked thugs of an alien police state as if you were really there. Good luck with those incredibly long vehicle sections, motion sickness sufferers.

The nature of a trailer is that you're only going to see the choicest cuts, but it looks surprisingly good for a project that was once "all but abandoned (opens in new tab)", in the team's own words. If I didn't know better, I'd say I was looking at an official VR version of the Valve classic. Maybe it's smoke and mirrors, but the modders say that they were inspired to enter public beta by the "overwhelmingly positive" feedback they got in private testing, which convinced them the game was finally playable "from start to finish" in its VR-ified version.

The mod will be free of charge, and playable by anyone with a copy of Half-Life 2 and a SteamVR-compatible headset. The creators say it's been successfully tested on the Valve Index, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive, and Pimax VR headsets, but it should be good to go on anything you can run SteamVR on. They're still waiting for approval from Valve to release on Steam, though, so you might have to use a standalone installer if you're desperate to play it as soon as possible.

The biggest caveat is that you aren't going to be able to run this thing on a standalone headset; you'll need to be hooked up to a PC to play it. The Oculus Quest 2 is, theoretically, powerful enough to run the mod, but the absence of an Android port of the Source engine means that there's no legal way to do so.

The creators say that no project like this is "ever truly finished", and this is only a public beta, but they do have plans to eventually bring Half-Life 2 Episodes 1 & 2 to VR as well. Once there's a public release of HL2: VR and initial bug reports have been dealt with, they plan to "slowly move our attention to the episodes" and bring them to a set of goggles near you. Personally, I think having two hands might neuter the most important challenge of the 2nd episode: ferrying Gnome Chompski (opens in new tab) from one end of the game to the other, but I suppose that's why I'm not a hotshot VR modder.

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was far too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. Since then, his writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Path of Exile's next quarterly expansion offers an early taste of the endgame

Lake of Kalandra will let players reflect on battles that were, battles that are, and some battles that have not yet come to pass. One of the great things about Path of Exile is its enormous, incredibly customizable endgame, the Atlas of Worlds. Taking every piece of the main game, past seasonal expansions, and more, throwing them into a blender and serving it up like some kind of never-ending Content Smoothie. The only problem is you've got to complete PoE's surprisingly extensive story campaign first, a feat many players still haven't achieved. The upcoming Lake of Kalandra expansion looks to give players an early peek at endgame action from the start.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Goggles#Steam Vr#Half Life 2#Vr Headsets#Video Game#The Source Vr Mod Team#Pimax Vr#Steamv
PC Gamer

Tower of Fantasy apologizes for long launch day server queues with freebies for all

The newest Genshin-like is drawing plenty of day one interest from PC and mobile players. As was likely expected for a free-to-play online game launch, Tower of Fantasy's servers are struggling to handle day one interest with 10+ hour long server queues. We've already gone hands on with it and dubbed it a "messy Genshin Impact," though it does bring customizable characters and a slightly more shared world than Genshin. Even so, no surprise that all the current Genshin lovers are jumping in to see if it's a competitor worth fussing over before they head back to Teyvat.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Mod makes Halo's Master Chief into a Yakuza enforcer

1980s Tokyo⁠—the glitz, the glamor, the excesses of the postwar economic miracle, the… genetically enhanced super soldier from 2551?. Modder Kashiiera over on Nexus Mods (opens in new tab) has traded one gaming sex symbol for another, replacing Yakuza 0's sensitive hunk Kiryu with Halo's sensitive hunk, Master Chief Petty Officer John 117. Thanks to a simple model swap, you can now rough up thugs, teach important life lessons, and unravel the mystery of the Empty Lot as a 7-foot-tall, one-ton killing machine from the 26th century.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best games to show off your fancy new graphics card

Put your new GPU through its paces with the best looking, most demanding games on PC. When you've splashed out on one of the best graphics cards (opens in new tab) around, naturally you're going to want to push it to its limit with the flashiest looking games. You want those freakishly realistic textures, ray-traced reflections you can stare at all day and lighting so good you'll wear down your screenshot button.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Alone in the Dark is coming back with a 'completely original story' from the writer of SOMA

THQ Nordic announced the reboot of the classic survival horror game during today's online showcase. Alone in the Dark (opens in new tab) is officially coming back. Revealed today at THQ Nordic's digital showcase, the new game will be a "reimagination" of the 1990s survival horror trilogy featuring the characters, locations, and themes of the cult-classicsin "a completely original story."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
PC Gamer

Hard West 2 review

Just about anything can be made better by the addition of the supernatural. Pirates of the Caribbean exploited a winning formula with its ghostly buccaneers, Stranger Things puts the demons in D&D, and Hard West has hit a home run with its tales of the weird wild west. An XCOM-like tactics game, except when it isn’t, Hard West 2 brings some up-to-date ideas to the poker table.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

What should boomer shooters be called?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. Humble Bundle had a Boomer Shooter Bundle (opens in new tab), and games like Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (opens in new tab) proudly wear the label by choice. Maybe it's time to give in and accept the '90s-style retro FPS subgenre is going to be stuck with a silly label because it sounds funny. (And it does sound funny, no argument here.) Or maybe it's time to get prescriptive. At the risk of resembling the kind of person who argues run-based permadeath games aren't roguelikes unless they're full ASCII, here's a chance to make your case for an alternative.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Squirrel with a Gun is a game about exactly what it sounds like

Hello. Squirrel with a Gun is a game that's coming to video game platform Steam, and it is about a squirrel with a gun. Not a squirrel sized gun, mind you, but like a regular person-scale weapon that it carries around and can use to rob people, solve puzzles, and apparently fight shadowy men in black-style government agents. At least that's what it does in the trailer which is embedded above but which is also on YouTube. (opens in new tab)
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Every Spider-Man circuit puzzle solution

The Spider-Man circuit puzzles might seem easy at first, but placing wires and matching the right voltage gets harder as the game goes on. Just like the spectrographs (opens in new tab), there are some you have to complete as part of the remaster's main story, but there are also a whole bunch to ponder over in Octavius Labs.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

These simple keyboard shortcuts broke the brains of my Gen Z coworkers

As a lowly elder millennial, I truly thought these keyboard commands were known by everyone in 2022 AD. In my many video meetings with PC Gamer editors, I often share my screen to draw attention to something specific: a presentation slide, a headline, an important dog that we need to discuss. "Did you know that Batman's dog is called Ace The Bat-Hound? Commit this to memory," I might say.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy